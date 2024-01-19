COCA Wins "#1 Product of the Day" Award on Product Hunt and Hits 250,000 Wallets Mark

LONDON, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COCA , the cutting-edge fintech platform has won the ' #1 Product of the Day ' award on Product Hunt, a go-to website for discovering the most promising tech products and services.

This significant recognition comes at the same time as the company hits a major achievement of getting over 250,000 wallets just a week after its launch, underlining its rapid adoption and the innovative nature of COCA's offering.

COCA's journey started with an ambitious vision to redefine the crypto wallet experience. Just one week into its official launch in partnership with Wirex , a leading Web3 money app, COCA has not only captivated users globally but has also proved its ability to provide solutions that resonate with the current needs of clients.

At its core, COCA is driven by four innovative pillars that set it apart:

Advanced MPC Technology: COCA's Multi-Party Computation technology ensures unparalleled security, eliminating risks inherent in traditional private key-based wallets.



Anonymous Biometric Backup: Offering a fail-safe recovery system using sophisticated facial recognition technology, COCA ensures user identities remain secure and private.



On-Ramp Aggregator: Simplifying access to crypto markets, COCA's comprehensive platform facilitates easy buying, selling, and trading of digital assets.



Non-Custodial Debit Card & IBAN: Merging the realms of traditional banking and crypto, COCA provides a seamless spending experience, both online and offline.

As COCA continues to grow and evolve, the focus remains on innovation, security, and enhancing the user experience. These early successes are just the beginning of a journey to make COCA an indispensable tool for crypto users worldwide.

For more information about COCA and its innovative solutions, visit COCA's website .

Press kit: https://www.coca.xyz/press

About COCA

COCA is the world's first MPC wallet with a non-custodial card allowing you to spend your stablecoins and cryptocurrency at over 40 million merchants across 200+ countries. The non-custodial nature ensures that you have zero third-party risks and complete control over your funds at all times.

COCA Wallet employs Multi-Party Computation (MPC) cryptography which eliminates common vulnerabilities associated with seed phrases and private keys. This ensures your wallet is always recoverable and never hacked, providing a level of security that is unparalleled in the industry.

Its advanced routing engine scans, compares, and delivers unbeatable crypto prices by leveraging 17 onramps and 182 local payment methods. This ensures you always get the best rates when trading or converting your cryptocurrency.

COCA Wallet allows you to engage in cross-chain swaps with a vast liquidity pool without any fees. Moreover, it provides Flashbots protection against sandwich attacks and Miner Extractable Value (MEV), ensuring you get the best price with no hidden charges.

With its built-in dApp browser, you can access and interact with a myriad of DeFi protocols seamlessly without ever leaving your wallet. This feature enhances your ability to discover and use decentralized applications with ease.

COCA Wallet provides a seamless platform to explore, arrange, and manage your NFTs across all Ethereum chains. Every media format on every significant chain is accessible, making it a one-stop solution for your NFT collection.

Media Contact details: mila@coca.xyz, +380666186191

