Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Das Milliardenpotenzial der Energie-Revolution! Uran im Höhenflug!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.01.2024 | 10:06
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vantage unveils the latest hard-hitting episode of The Vantage View, discussing the circular economy

The video series is a collaborative effort between Vantage (or Vantage Markets) and Bloomberg Media Studios.

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage (or Vantage Markets), an award-winning multi-asset broker, is thrilled to launch the second episode of video series, The Vantage View, centred on the circular economy.

Vantage unveils the latest hard-hitting episode of The Vantage View, discussing the circular economy

The Vantage View continues to break new ground, highlighting the latest key trends and thought provoking subjects that are transforming the economic landscape, backed by the research and support from Bloomberg Media Studios.

This episode features Dr Seeram Ramakrishna, Professor and Director of the Centre for Nanotechnology and Sustainability ,National University of Singapore. Dr Ramakrishna explores the difference between the linear economy which the modern economy is based on, and the circular economy which offers a greater benefit to society.

Dr Ramakrishna delves into why companies within the financial sectors are adopting circular practices to diversify and mitigate risks, while presenting ways in which retail investors can invest in the circular economy and make an impact with their dollar.

"The circular economy is a growing sustainable alternative to the conventional ways of doing business, and this resonates with Vantage's own ESG journey, including our support for UNHCR and the Vantage Foundation," says Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy & Trading Officer at Vantage.

"Circular economies could reduce their reliance on finite resources, hedge against supply chain risks, and create more job opportunities. We also hope to spur consumers to make sustainable choices in their everyday lives."

Learn more about the circular economy on The Vantage View.

About Vantage

Vantage (or Vantage Markets) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage

http://www.vantagemarkets.com/

About Bloomberg Media

Bloomberg Media is the world's leading multi-platform media company for business and finance, which draws on the editorial resources of more than 2,700 editorial professionals globally in more than 120 countries. Bloomberg Media is the consumer-facing media organization of Bloomberg L.P

https://www.bloomberg.com/


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2322284/Image.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1745281/Vantage_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vantage-unveils-the-latest-hard-hitting-episode-of-the-vantage-view-discussing-the-circular-economy-302039340.html

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.