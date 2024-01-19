Vantage UK Releases Groundbreaking Episode of The Vantage View: Exploring the Circular Economy

The video series is a collaborative effort between Vantage Markets and Bloomberg Media Studios.

LONDON, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage (or Vantage Markets), an award-winning multi-asset broker, is thrilled to launch the second episode of video series, The Vantage View, centred on the circular economy.

The Vantage View continues to break new ground, highlighting the latest key trends and thought provoking subjects that are transforming the economic landscape, backed by the research and support from Bloomberg Media Studios.

This episode features Dr Seeram Ramakrishna, Professor and Director of the Centre for Nanotechnology and Sustainability, National University of Singapore. Dr Ramakrishna explores the difference between the linear economy which the modern economy is based on, and the circular economy which offers a greater benefit to society.



Dr Ramakrishna delves into why companies within the financial sectors are adopting circular practices to diversify and mitigate long-term risks, while presenting ways in which retail investors can invest in the circular economy and make an impact with their dollar.

"The rise of the circular economy presents a sustainable shift from traditional business practices, aligning with Vantage's progression towards ESG principles and bolstering our support for both UNHCR and the Vantage Foundation," said David Shayer, CEO of Vantage UK. "Circular economies potentially lessen dependence on limited resources and mitigate supply chain vulnerabilities, leading to enhanced resource security."

"These economies have the potential to foster job growth in research, innovation, and education while empowering consumers to make sustainable choices in their daily lives. Our aim in initiating this discussion is to inspire others to re-evaluate their current way of life, challenging assumptions and driving meaningful, enduring change."

Learn more about the circular economy on The Vantage View.

About Vantage

Vantage (or Vantage Markets) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

About Bloomberg Media

Bloomberg Media is the world's leading multi-platform media company for business and finance, which draws on the editorial resources of more than 2,700 editorial professionals globally in more than 120 countries. Bloomberg Media is the consumer-facing media organization of Bloomberg L.P.

