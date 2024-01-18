Bancfirst Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $48.9 million, or $1.46 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $57.1 million, or $1.70 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $212.5 million, or $6.34 diluted earnings per share, compared to $193.1 million, or $5.77 diluted earnings per share, for the year ended December 31, 2022 .

The Company's net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased to $105.1 million compared to $110 .4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 . This decrease resulted from an increase in both the volume and rate of interest bearing deposits. The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.67% compared to 3.83% a year ago. For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company did not record recognize a provision for credit losses. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit loss of $3.8 million due largely to loan growth.

Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $45.2 million, compared to $48.2 million last year. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to a reduction of interchange fees of approximately $5.3 million related to the impact of the Durbin amendment. Trust revenue, sweep fees and insurance commissions were all up modestly.

Noninterest expense for the quarter increased to $89.8 million compared to $84.6 million last year. The increase was primarily related to growth in salaries and employee benefits of $2.7 million . In addition, the quarter included a write down on other real estate owned of $5.2 million compared to $3.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Company's effective tax rate for the period was 18.99% compared to 18.55% for the fourth quarter of 2022. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2023-02 which increased income tax expense.

At December 31, 2023, the Company's total assets were $12.4 billion, virtually unchanged from December 31, 2022 . Loans totaled $7.7 billion, an increase of $710.3 million from December 31, 2022 . Liquidity remained strong with cash of $2.4 billion and an average loan to deposit ratio of 70.5% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 . Deposits totaled $10.7 billion, compared to $11.0 billion at December 31, 2022 . Sweep accounts totaled $4.3 billion at December 31, 2023 up $612.8 million from the prior year. The Company continues to fund itself with community based deposits and does not use brokered or reciprocal deposits. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.4 billion, an increase of $183.1 million from December 31, 2022 .

Asset quality remained strong with nonaccrual loans of $24.6 million, representing 0.32% of total loans at December 31, 2023 . Nonaccrual loans were $15.3 million or 0.22% of total loans at December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses to total loans stood at 1.26% at December 31, 2023 compared to 1.33% at December 31, 2022 . Net charge-offs were $3.4 million for the year or 0.05% of average loans, compared to $1.4 million or 0.02% of average loans for the year ended December 31, 2022 .

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "The Company reported record earnings in 2023 at $6.34 diluted earnings per share as we successfully managed through the Federal Reserve's continued tightening with the Fed Funds rate reaching its highest level in 22 years in July. The ensuing shift in deposit mix out of non-interest bearing accounts into interest bearing accounts put pressure on the net interest margin as the year progressed which we were able to mitigate somewhat with strong loan growth throughout the year. Absent the impact of the Durbin Amendment on interchange, all major non-interest income categories showed good growth during the year. The Company's earnings will be less in 2024 with a full year of Durbin, ongoing margin pressure anticipated as a result of continued competition for deposits, and increased regulatory compliance costs as a result of crossing the $10 billion asset threshold. Our current outlook on the economy is less pessimistic than a year ago as reflected in our modestly lower CECL reserve percentage at December 31, 2023, when compared to a year ago."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 106 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, with 3 banking locations in the Dallas Metroplex area and Worthington Bank with 3 locations in the Fort Worth Metroplex area, 1 location in Arlington Texas and 1 location in Denton Texas . More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)

























2023

2023

2023

2023

2022



4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr Condensed Income Statements:



















Net interest income

$ 105,066

$ 104,308

$ 105,926

$ 109,156

$ 110,352 Provision for credit losses

-

2,312

2,824

2,322

3,776 Noninterest income:



















Trust revenue

5,106

4,866

4,590

4,222

4,065 Service charges on deposits

16,841

17,027

22,268

21,231

21,603 Securities transactions

(1,364)

(361)

110

(213)

1,116 Income from sales of loans

512

734

757

604

657 Insurance commissions

7,220

8,429

6,225

8,741

6,656 Cash management

7,878

8,177

7,927

6,734

6,124 Other

8,964

5,577

6,097

6,509

7,947 Total noninterest income

45,157

44,449

47,974

47,828

48,168





















Noninterest expense:



















Salaries and employee benefits

50,731

50,200

49,803

49,252

48,019 Occupancy expense, net

5,439

5,487

5,118

4,983

5,259 Depreciation

4,560

4,685

4,769

4,643

4,566 Amortization of intangible assets

887

885

880

880

880 Data processing services

2,224

1,820

2,217

2,107

1,928 Net expense from other real estate owned

7,870

2,720

2,889

2,459

6,235 Marketing and business promotion

2,653

2,034

1,900

2,527

2,465 Deposit insurance

1,332

1,419

1,463

1,613

1,209 Other

14,120

11,965

12,071

11,853

14,044 Total noninterest expense

89,816

81,215

81,110

80,317

84,605 Income before income taxes

60,407

65,230

69,966

74,345

70,139 Income tax expense

11,473

14,242

14,956

16,812

13,013 Net income

$ 48,934

$ 50,988

$ 55,010

$ 57,533

$ 57,126 Per Common Share Data:



















Net income-basic

$ 1.48

$ 1.55

$ 1.67

$ 1.75

$ 1.74 Net income-diluted

1.46

1.52

1.64

1.72

1.70 Cash dividends declared

0.43

0.43

0.40

0.40

0.40 Common shares outstanding

32,933,018

32,921,393

32,939,256

32,899,493

32,875,560 Average common shares outstanding -



















Basic

32,926,326

32,937,149

32,920,497

32,892,857

32,868,087 Diluted

33,483,691

33,539,389

33,467,254

33,462,379

33,503,937 Performance Ratios:



















Return on average assets

1.58 %

1.68 %

1.85 %

1.90 %

1.82 % Return on average stockholders' equity

13.98

14.93

16.59

18.31

18.62 Net interest margin

3.67

3.73

3.87

3.89

3.83 Efficiency ratio

59.79

54.60

52.70

51.16

53.37

BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)













Twelve months ended December 31,



2023

2022 Condensed Income Statements:







Net interest income

$ 424,456

$ 373,673 Provision for credit losses

7,458

10,076 Noninterest income:







Trust revenue

18,784

15,645 Service charges on deposits

77,367

86,757 Securities transactions

(1,828)

(1,833) Income from sales of loans

2,607

4,548 Insurance commissions

30,615

26,883 Cash management

30,716

19,326 Other

27,147

32,421 Total noninterest income

185,408

183,747









Noninterest expense:







Salaries and employee benefits

199,986

184,976 Occupancy expense, net

21,027

19,326 Depreciation

18,657

18,600 Amortization of intangible assets

3,532

3,448 Data processing services

8,368

7,584 Net expense from other real estate owned

15,938

9,911 Marketing and business promotion

9,114

8,074 Deposit insurance

5,827

4,735 Other

50,009

53,258 Total noninterest expense

332,458

309,912 Income before income taxes

269,948

237,432 Income tax expense

57,483

44,332 Net income

$ 212,465

$ 193,100 Per Common Share Data:







Net income-basic

$ 6.45

$ 5.89 Net income-diluted

6.34

5.77 Cash dividends declared

1.66

1.52 Common shares outstanding

32,933,018

32,875,560 Average common shares outstanding -







Basic

32,919,348

32,778,355 Diluted

33,494,487

33,439,496 Performance Ratios:







Return on average assets

1.75 %

1.56 % Return on average stockholders' equity

15.89

16.11 Net interest margin

3.79

3.29 Efficiency ratio

54.51

55.60

BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)

























2023

2023

2023

2023

2022



4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr Balance Sheet Data:









































Total assets

$ 12,372,042

$ 12,114,602

$ 12,020,265

$ 12,332,105

$ 12,387,863 Interest-bearing deposits with banks

2,172,001

2,134,081

2,188,004

2,623,565

2,909,861 Debt securities

1,555,095

1,525,448

1,570,620

1,618,233

1,540,604 Total loans

7,660,134

7,476,474

7,307,475

7,124,831

6,949,795 Allowance for credit losses

(96,800)

(97,776)

(96,920)

(94,760)

(92,728) Deposits

10,700,122

10,534,171

10,475,180

10,610,103

10,974,228 Stockholders' equity

1,433,891

1,370,584

1,340,791

1,310,882

1,250,836 Book value per common share

43.54

41.63

40.70

39.85

38.05 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)

37.50

35.56

34.62

33.73

31.90 Balance Sheet Ratios:



















Average loans to deposits

70.52 %

70.61 %

69.85 %

64.54 %

62.25 % Average earning assets to total assets

92.42

92.39

92.23

92.52

92.14 Average stockholders' equity to average assets

11.30

11.28

11.17

10.36

9.80 Asset Quality Data:



















Past due loans

$ 9,542

$ 12,575

$ 8,799

$ 7,258

$ 7,085 Nonaccrual loans (3)

24,573

16,676

18,047

17,649

15,299 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

34,200

42,782

41,612

38,874

36,936 Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.32 %

0.22 %

0.25 %

0.25 %

0.22 % Allowance to total loans

1.26

1.31

1.33

1.33

1.33 Allowance to nonaccrual loans

393.92

586.34

537.05

536.93

606.10 Net charge-offs to average loans

0.02

0.02

0.01

0.00

0.01





















Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):

































Stockholders' equity

$ 1,433,891

$ 1,370,584

$ 1,340,791

$ 1,310,882

$ 1,250,836 Less goodwill

182,263

182,263

182,055

182,055

182,055 Less intangible assets, net

16,704

17,591

18,223

19,103

19,983 Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$ 1,234,924

$ 1,170,730

$ 1,140,513

$ 1,109,724

$ 1,048,798 Common shares outstanding

32,933,018

32,921,393

32,939,256

32,899,493

32,875,560 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 37.50

$ 35.56

$ 34.62

$ 33.73

$ 31.90



(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table. (2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. (3) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $6.7 million of nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2023.

BancFirst Corporation Consolidated Average Balance Sheets

And Interest Margin Analysis

Taxable Equivalent Basis

(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)

































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023









Interest

Average





Interest

Average





Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/





Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

ASSETS

Earning assets:

























Loans

$ 7,532,162

$126,757

6.68 % $ 7,292,871

$467,951

6.42 % Debt securities - taxable

1,534,062

9,179

2.37

1,565,697

36,838

2.35

Debt securities - tax exempt

3,635

26

2.84

3,339

91

2.71

Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS

2,286,826

31,607

5.48

2,343,182

119,486

5.10

Total earning assets

11,356,685

167,569

5.85

11,205,089

624,366

5.57





























Nonearning assets:

























Cash and due from banks

201,800









204,394









Interest receivable and other assets

827,456









814,419









Allowance for credit losses

(97,757)









(96,154)









Total nonearning assets

931,499









922,659









Total assets

$12,288,184









$12,127,748





































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest bearing liabilities:

























Transaction deposits

$ 821,237

$ 2,288

1.11 % $ 849,707

$ 7,559

0.89 % Savings deposits

4,862,828

49,841

4.07

4,598,936

164,291

3.57

Time deposits

916,518

9,170

3.97

797,179

23,196

2.91

Short-term borrowings

3,786

51

5.30

6,432

312

4.84

Subordinated debt

86,091

1,031

4.75

86,070

4,122

4.79

Total interest bearing liabilities

6,690,460

62,381

3.70

6,338,324

199,480

3.15





























Interest free funds:

























Noninterest bearing deposits

4,080,430









4,343,646









Interest payable and other liabilities

128,809









108,438









Stockholders' equity

1,388,485









1,337,340









Total interest free funds

5,597,724









5,789,424









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$12,288,184









$12,127,748









Net interest income





$105,188









$424,886





Net interest spread









2.15 %







2.42 % Effect of interest free funds









1.52 %







1.37 % Net interest margin









3.67 %







3.79 %

