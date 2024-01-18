Anzeige
Bancfirst Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $48.9 million, or $1.46 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $57.1 million, or $1.70 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $212.5 million, or $6.34 diluted earnings per share, compared to $193.1 million, or $5.77 diluted earnings per share, for the year ended December 31, 2022 .

The Company's net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased to $105.1 million compared to $110 .4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 . This decrease resulted from an increase in both the volume and rate of interest bearing deposits. The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.67% compared to 3.83% a year ago. For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company did not record recognize a provision for credit losses. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit loss of $3.8 million due largely to loan growth.

Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $45.2 million, compared to $48.2 million last year. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to a reduction of interchange fees of approximately $5.3 million related to the impact of the Durbin amendment. Trust revenue, sweep fees and insurance commissions were all up modestly.

Noninterest expense for the quarter increased to $89.8 million compared to $84.6 million last year. The increase was primarily related to growth in salaries and employee benefits of $2.7 million . In addition, the quarter included a write down on other real estate owned of $5.2 million compared to $3.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Company's effective tax rate for the period was 18.99% compared to 18.55% for the fourth quarter of 2022. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2023-02 which increased income tax expense.

At December 31, 2023, the Company's total assets were $12.4 billion, virtually unchanged from December 31, 2022 . Loans totaled $7.7 billion, an increase of $710.3 million from December 31, 2022 . Liquidity remained strong with cash of $2.4 billion and an average loan to deposit ratio of 70.5% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 . Deposits totaled $10.7 billion, compared to $11.0 billion at December 31, 2022 . Sweep accounts totaled $4.3 billion at December 31, 2023 up $612.8 million from the prior year. The Company continues to fund itself with community based deposits and does not use brokered or reciprocal deposits. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.4 billion, an increase of $183.1 million from December 31, 2022 .

Asset quality remained strong with nonaccrual loans of $24.6 million, representing 0.32% of total loans at December 31, 2023 . Nonaccrual loans were $15.3 million or 0.22% of total loans at December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses to total loans stood at 1.26% at December 31, 2023 compared to 1.33% at December 31, 2022 . Net charge-offs were $3.4 million for the year or 0.05% of average loans, compared to $1.4 million or 0.02% of average loans for the year ended December 31, 2022 .

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "The Company reported record earnings in 2023 at $6.34 diluted earnings per share as we successfully managed through the Federal Reserve's continued tightening with the Fed Funds rate reaching its highest level in 22 years in July. The ensuing shift in deposit mix out of non-interest bearing accounts into interest bearing accounts put pressure on the net interest margin as the year progressed which we were able to mitigate somewhat with strong loan growth throughout the year. Absent the impact of the Durbin Amendment on interchange, all major non-interest income categories showed good growth during the year. The Company's earnings will be less in 2024 with a full year of Durbin, ongoing margin pressure anticipated as a result of continued competition for deposits, and increased regulatory compliance costs as a result of crossing the $10 billion asset threshold. Our current outlook on the economy is less pessimistic than a year ago as reflected in our modestly lower CECL reserve percentage at December 31, 2023, when compared to a year ago."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 106 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, with 3 banking locations in the Dallas Metroplex area and Worthington Bank with 3 locations in the Fort Worth Metroplex area, 1 location in Arlington Texas and 1 location in Denton Texas . More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)














2023


2023


2023


2023


2022



4th Qtr


3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr


1st Qtr


4th Qtr

Condensed Income Statements:











Net interest income


$ 105,066


$ 104,308


$ 105,926


$ 109,156


$ 110,352

Provision for credit losses


-


2,312


2,824


2,322


3,776

Noninterest income:











Trust revenue


5,106


4,866


4,590


4,222


4,065

Service charges on deposits


16,841


17,027


22,268


21,231


21,603

Securities transactions


(1,364)


(361)


110


(213)


1,116

Income from sales of loans


512


734


757


604


657

Insurance commissions


7,220


8,429


6,225


8,741


6,656

Cash management


7,878


8,177


7,927


6,734


6,124

Other


8,964


5,577


6,097


6,509


7,947

Total noninterest income


45,157


44,449


47,974


47,828


48,168












Noninterest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits


50,731


50,200


49,803


49,252


48,019

Occupancy expense, net


5,439


5,487


5,118


4,983


5,259

Depreciation


4,560


4,685


4,769


4,643


4,566

Amortization of intangible assets


887


885


880


880


880

Data processing services


2,224


1,820


2,217


2,107


1,928

Net expense from other real estate owned


7,870


2,720


2,889


2,459


6,235

Marketing and business promotion


2,653


2,034


1,900


2,527


2,465

Deposit insurance


1,332


1,419


1,463


1,613


1,209

Other


14,120


11,965


12,071


11,853


14,044

Total noninterest expense


89,816


81,215


81,110


80,317


84,605

Income before income taxes


60,407


65,230


69,966


74,345


70,139

Income tax expense


11,473


14,242


14,956


16,812


13,013

Net income


$ 48,934


$ 50,988


$ 55,010


$ 57,533


$ 57,126

Per Common Share Data:











Net income-basic


$ 1.48


$ 1.55


$ 1.67


$ 1.75


$ 1.74

Net income-diluted


1.46


1.52


1.64


1.72


1.70

Cash dividends declared


0.43


0.43


0.40


0.40


0.40

Common shares outstanding


32,933,018


32,921,393


32,939,256


32,899,493


32,875,560

Average common shares outstanding -











Basic


32,926,326


32,937,149


32,920,497


32,892,857


32,868,087

Diluted


33,483,691


33,539,389


33,467,254


33,462,379


33,503,937

Performance Ratios:











Return on average assets


1.58 %


1.68 %


1.85 %


1.90 %


1.82 %

Return on average stockholders' equity


13.98


14.93


16.59


18.31


18.62

Net interest margin


3.67


3.73


3.87


3.89


3.83

Efficiency ratio


59.79


54.60


52.70


51.16


53.37

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)








Twelve months ended

December 31,



2023


2022

Condensed Income Statements:





Net interest income


$ 424,456


$ 373,673

Provision for credit losses


7,458


10,076

Noninterest income:





Trust revenue


18,784


15,645

Service charges on deposits


77,367


86,757

Securities transactions


(1,828)


(1,833)

Income from sales of loans


2,607


4,548

Insurance commissions


30,615


26,883

Cash management


30,716


19,326

Other


27,147


32,421

Total noninterest income


185,408


183,747






Noninterest expense:





Salaries and employee benefits


199,986


184,976

Occupancy expense, net


21,027


19,326

Depreciation


18,657


18,600

Amortization of intangible assets


3,532


3,448

Data processing services


8,368


7,584

Net expense from other real estate owned


15,938


9,911

Marketing and business promotion


9,114


8,074

Deposit insurance


5,827


4,735

Other


50,009


53,258

Total noninterest expense


332,458


309,912

Income before income taxes


269,948


237,432

Income tax expense


57,483


44,332

Net income


$ 212,465


$ 193,100

Per Common Share Data:





Net income-basic


$ 6.45


$ 5.89

Net income-diluted


6.34


5.77

Cash dividends declared


1.66


1.52

Common shares outstanding


32,933,018


32,875,560

Average common shares outstanding -





Basic


32,919,348


32,778,355

Diluted


33,494,487


33,439,496

Performance Ratios:





Return on average assets


1.75 %


1.56 %

Return on average stockholders' equity


15.89


16.11

Net interest margin


3.79


3.29

Efficiency ratio


54.51


55.60

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)














2023


2023


2023


2023


2022



4th Qtr


3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr


1st Qtr


4th Qtr

Balance Sheet Data:






















Total assets


$ 12,372,042


$ 12,114,602


$ 12,020,265


$ 12,332,105


$ 12,387,863

Interest-bearing deposits with banks


2,172,001


2,134,081


2,188,004


2,623,565


2,909,861

Debt securities


1,555,095


1,525,448


1,570,620


1,618,233


1,540,604

Total loans


7,660,134


7,476,474


7,307,475


7,124,831


6,949,795

Allowance for credit losses


(96,800)


(97,776)


(96,920)


(94,760)


(92,728)

Deposits


10,700,122


10,534,171


10,475,180


10,610,103


10,974,228

Stockholders' equity


1,433,891


1,370,584


1,340,791


1,310,882


1,250,836

Book value per common share


43.54


41.63


40.70


39.85


38.05

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)


37.50


35.56


34.62


33.73


31.90

Balance Sheet Ratios:











Average loans to deposits


70.52 %


70.61 %


69.85 %


64.54 %


62.25 %

Average earning assets to total assets


92.42


92.39


92.23


92.52


92.14

Average stockholders' equity to average assets


11.30


11.28


11.17


10.36


9.80

Asset Quality Data:











Past due loans


$ 9,542


$ 12,575


$ 8,799


$ 7,258


$ 7,085

Nonaccrual loans (3)


24,573


16,676


18,047


17,649


15,299

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets


34,200


42,782


41,612


38,874


36,936

Nonaccrual loans to total loans


0.32 %


0.22 %


0.25 %


0.25 %


0.22 %

Allowance to total loans


1.26


1.31


1.33


1.33


1.33

Allowance to nonaccrual loans


393.92


586.34


537.05


536.93


606.10

Net charge-offs to average loans


0.02


0.02


0.01


0.00


0.01












Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):


















Stockholders' equity


$ 1,433,891


$ 1,370,584


$ 1,340,791


$ 1,310,882


$ 1,250,836

Less goodwill


182,263


182,263


182,055


182,055


182,055

Less intangible assets, net


16,704


17,591


18,223


19,103


19,983

Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)


$ 1,234,924


$ 1,170,730


$ 1,140,513


$ 1,109,724


$ 1,048,798

Common shares outstanding


32,933,018


32,921,393


32,939,256


32,899,493


32,875,560

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)


$ 37.50


$ 35.56


$ 34.62


$ 33.73


$ 31.90


(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.

(2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

(3) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $6.7 million of nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2023.

BancFirst Corporation

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets


And Interest Margin Analysis


Taxable Equivalent Basis


(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)


















Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended




December 31, 2023


December 31, 2023






Interest


Average




Interest


Average




Average


Income/


Yield/


Average


Income/


Yield/




Balance


Expense


Rate


Balance


Expense


Rate


ASSETS


Earning assets:














Loans


$ 7,532,162


$126,757


6.68

%

$ 7,292,871


$467,951


6.42

%

Debt securities - taxable


1,534,062


9,179


2.37


1,565,697


36,838


2.35


Debt securities - tax exempt


3,635


26


2.84


3,339


91


2.71


Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS


2,286,826


31,607


5.48


2,343,182


119,486


5.10


Total earning assets


11,356,685


167,569


5.85


11,205,089


624,366


5.57
















Nonearning assets:














Cash and due from banks


201,800






204,394






Interest receivable and other assets


827,456






814,419






Allowance for credit losses


(97,757)






(96,154)






Total nonearning assets


931,499






922,659






Total assets


$12,288,184






$12,127,748




















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Interest bearing liabilities:














Transaction deposits


$ 821,237


$ 2,288


1.11

%

$ 849,707


$ 7,559


0.89

%

Savings deposits


4,862,828


49,841


4.07


4,598,936


164,291


3.57


Time deposits


916,518


9,170


3.97


797,179


23,196


2.91


Short-term borrowings


3,786


51


5.30


6,432


312


4.84


Subordinated debt


86,091


1,031


4.75


86,070


4,122


4.79


Total interest bearing liabilities


6,690,460


62,381


3.70


6,338,324


199,480


3.15
















Interest free funds:














Noninterest bearing deposits


4,080,430






4,343,646






Interest payable and other liabilities


128,809






108,438






Stockholders' equity


1,388,485






1,337,340






Total interest free funds


5,597,724






5,789,424






Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$12,288,184






$12,127,748






Net interest income




$105,188






$424,886




Net interest spread






2.15

%





2.42

%

Effect of interest free funds






1.52

%





1.37

%

Net interest margin






3.67

%





3.79

%

SOURCE BancFirst

