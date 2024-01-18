Southern First Bancshares, Inc.: Southern First Reports Results for 2023

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFST), holding company for Southern First Bank, today announced its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 .
"We are pleased with our fourth quarter results as we saw further growth in book value, stability in net interest margin and strong credit quality," stated Art Seaver, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "We are beginning 2024 with excellent momentum and a proven ability to grow organic and high quality client relationships in every market we serve."
2023 Fourth Quarter Highlights
- Net income was $4.2 million and diluted earnings per common share were $0.51 for Q4 2023
- Book value per common share increased to $38.63 at Q4 2023, or 5%, over Q4 2022
- Total loans increased 5% (annualized) to $3.6 billion at Q4 2023, compared to Q3 2023 and increased 10%, from $3.3 billion at Q4 2022
- Credit quality remains strong with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.10% and past due loans to total loans of 0.37% at Q4 2023
- Total deposits increased to $3.4 billion at Q4 2023, compared to $3.3 billion at Q3 2023 and increased 8% from Q4 2022
- Net interest margin was 1.92% for Q4 2023, compared to 1.97% for Q3 2023 and 2.88% for Q4 2022
Quarter Ended
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
Earnings ($ in thousands, except per share data):
Net income available to common shareholders
$
4,167
4,098
2,458
2,703
5,492
Earnings per common share, diluted
0.51
0.51
0.31
0.33
0.68
Total revenue(1)
21,390
22,094
21,561
22,468
25,826
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2)
1.92 %
1.97 %
2.05 %
2.36 %
2.88 %
Return on average assets(3)
0.40 %
0.40 %
0.26 %
0.30 %
0.63 %
Return on average equity(3)
5.39 %
5.35 %
3.27 %
3.67 %
7.44 %
Efficiency ratio(4)
79.61 %
78.31 %
80.67 %
76.12 %
63.55 %
Noninterest expense to average assets (3)
1.64 %
1.69 %
1.82 %
1.89 %
1.87 %
Balance Sheet ($ in thousands):
Total loans(5)
$
3,602,627
3,553,632
3,537,616
3,417,945
3,273,363
Total deposits
3,379,564
3,347,771
3,433,018
3,426,774
3,133,864
Core deposits(6)
2,811,499
2,866,574
2,880,507
2,946,567
2,759,112
Total assets
4,055,789
4,019,957
4,002,107
3,938,140
3,691,981
Book value per common share
38.63
37.57
37.42
37.16
36.76
Loans to deposits
106.60 %
106.15 %
103.05 %
99.74 %
104.45 %
Holding Company Capital Ratios(7):
Total risk-based capital ratio
12.56 %
12.56 %
12.40 %
12.67 %
12.91 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
10.59 %
10.58 %
10.42 %
10.66 %
10.88 %
Leverage ratio
8.14 %
8.17 %
8.48 %
8.80 %
9.17 %
Common equity tier 1 ratio(8)
10.18 %
10.17 %
10.00 %
10.23 %
10.44 %
Tangible common equity(9)
7.70 %
7.56 %
7.53 %
7.60 %
7.98 %
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets/ total assets
0.10 %
0.11 %
0.08 %
0.12 %
0.07 %
Classified assets/tier one capital plus allowance for credit losses
4.25 %
4.72 %
4.68 %
5.10 %
4.71 %
Loans 30 days or more past due/ loans(5)
0.37 %
0.13 %
0.07 %
0.11 %
0.11 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans(5) (YTD annualized)
0.00 %
0.01 %
0.03 %
0.01 %
(0.05 %)
Allowance for credit losses/loans(5)
1.13 %
1.16 %
1.16 %
1.18 %
1.18 %
Allowance for credit losses/nonaccrual loans
1,026.58 %
953.25 %
1,363.11 %
854.33 %
1,470.74 %
[Footnotes to table located on page 6]
income statements - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec 31
Sept 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
December 31
(in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
Interest income
Loans
$
44,758
43,542
41,089
36,748
33,939
166,137
114,233
Investment securities
1,674
1,470
706
613
562
4,463
1,990
Federal funds sold
2,703
2,435
891
969
525
6,998
1,439
Total interest income
49,135
47,447
42,686
38,330
35,026
177,598
117,662
Interest expense
Deposits
27,127
25,130
25,937
17,179
10,329
91,373
18,102
Borrowings
2,948
2,972
1,924
727
578
8,571
1,939
Total interest expense
30,075
28,102
23,861
17,906
10,907
99,944
20,041
Net interest income
19,060
19,345
18,825
20,424
24,119
77,654
97,621
Provision (reversal) for credit losses
(975)
(500)
910
1,825
2,325
1,260
6,155
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
20,035
19,845
17,915
18,599
21,794
76,394
91,466
Noninterest income
Mortgage banking income
868
1,208
1,337
622
291
4,036
4,198
Service fees on deposit accounts
371
356
331
325
187
1,382
782
ATM and debit card income
565
588
536
555
575
2,245
2,225
Income from bank owned life insurance
361
349
338
332
344
1,379
1,289
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
-
-
-
-
-
-
(394)
Other income
165
248
194
210
310
818
1,480
Total noninterest income
2,330
2,749
2,736
2,044
1,707
9,860
9,580
Noninterest expense
Compensation and benefits
9,401
10,231
10,287
10,356
9,576
40,275
38,790
Occupancy
2,718
2,562
2,518
2,457
2,666
10,255
9,105
Other real estate owned expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Outside service and data processing costs
2,000
1,744
1,705
1,629
1,521
7,078
6,112
Insurance
937
1,243
897
689
551
3,766
1,686
Professional fees
581
504
751
660
788
2,496
2,635
Marketing
364
293
335
366
282
1,357
1,216
Other
1,027
725
900
947
1,029
3,600
3,389
Total noninterest expenses
17,028
17,302
17,393
17,104
16,413
68,827
62,933
Income before provision for income taxes
5,337
5,293
3,258
3,539
7,088
17,427
38,113
Income tax expense
1,170
1,195
800
836
1,596
4,001
8,998
Net income available to common shareholders
$
4,167
4,098
2,458
2,703
5,492
13,426
29,115
Earnings per common share - Basic
$
0.51
0.51
0.31
0.34
0.69
1.67
3.66
Earnings per common share - Diluted
0.51
0.51
0.31
0.33
0.68
1.66
3.61
Basic weighted average common shares
8,056
8,053
8,051
8,026
7,971
8,047
7,958
Diluted weighted average common shares
8,080
8,072
8,069
8,092
8,071
8,078
8,072
[Footnotes to table located on page 6]
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $4.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, a $69 thousand increase from the third quarter of 2023 and a $1.3 million decrease from the fourth quarter of 2022. Net interest income decreased $285 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to the third quarter of 2023, and decreased $5.1 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest income from the prior quarter and prior year was primarily driven by an increase in interest expense on deposit accounts as deposit costs continued to reprice in relation to the Federal Reserve's 525-basis point interest rate hikes over the past two years.
There was a reversal of the provision for credit losses of $975 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a reversal of $500 thousand during the third quarter of 2023 and a provision of $2.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2022. The provision reversal during the fourth quarter of 2023 includes a $640 thousand reversal of the provision for credit losses and a $335 thousand reversal of the reserve for unfunded commitments. The reversal of the provision for credit losses was driven by lower expected loss rates, while the reversal of the reserve for unfunded commitments was driven by a decrease in the balance of unfunded commitments at December 31, 2023, compared to the previous quarter and year.
Noninterest income was $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2023, and $1.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Mortgage banking income continues to be the largest component of our noninterest income at $868 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2023, $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2023, and $291 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $17.0 million, a $274 thousand decrease from the third quarter of 2023, and a $615 thousand increase from the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in noninterest expense from the previous quarter was driven by a decrease in compensation and benefits expense, while the increase from the prior year related primarily to increases in outside service and data processing costs and insurance expenses. The decrease in compensation and benefits expenses during the current quarter was due primarily to lower bonus and commissions expenses, combined with a decrease in various benefit-related expenses. In addition, the increase in outside service and data processing costs from the prior quarter and prior year was driven by an increase in software licensing and maintenance costs, while insurance costs increased over the prior year due to higher FDIC insurance premiums.
Our effective tax rate was 21.9% for the fourth quarter of 2023, 22.6% for the third quarter of 2023, and 22.5% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The lower tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the prior quarter and prior year relates primarily to the effect of equity compensation transactions and return to provision differences on our tax rate during the quarter.
Net interest income and margin - Unaudited
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
December 31,2022
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Interest-earning assets
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits
$ 197,482
$ 2,703
5.43 %
$ 181,784
$ 2,435
5.31 %
$ 60,176
$ 525
3.46 %
Investment securities, taxable
151,969
1,632
4.26 %
148,239
1,429
3.82 %
86,594
515
2.36 %
Investment securities, nontaxable(2)
7,831
55
2.76 %
7,799
55
2.77 %
9,987
61
2.42 %
Loans(10)
3,586,863
44,758
4.95 %
3,554,478
43,542
4.86 %
3,165,061
33,939
4.25 %
Total interest-earning assets
3,944,145
49,148
4.94 %
3,892,300
47,461
4.84 %
3,321,818
35,040
4.18 %
Noninterest-earning assets
174,717
159,103
162,924
Total assets
$4,118,862
$4,051,403
$3,484,742
Interest-bearing liabilities
NOW accounts
$ 301,424
656
0.86 %
$ 297,028
620
0.83 %
$ 343,541
379
0.44 %
Savings & money market
1,697,144
17,042
3.98 %
1,748,638
16,908
3.84 %
1,529,532
7,657
1.99 %
Time deposits
759,839
9,429
4.92 %
648,949
7,602
4.65 %
405,907
2,293
2.24 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,758,407
27,127
3.90 %
2,694,615
25,130
3.70 %
2,278,980
10,329
1.80 %
FHLB advances and other borrowings
257,880
2,387
3.67 %
264,141
2,414
3.63 %
7,594
81
4.23 %
Subordinated debentures
36,305
561
6.13 %
36,278
558
6.10 %
36,197
497
5.45 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,052,592
30,075
3.91 %
2,995,034
28,102
3.72 %
2,322,771
10,907
1.86 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
759,413
752,433
869,314
Shareholders' equity
306,857
303,936
292,657
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$4,118,862
$4,051,403
$3,484,742
Net interest spread
1.04 %
1.12 %
2.32 %
Net interest income (tax equivalent) / margin
$19,073
1.92 %
$19,359
1.97 %
$24,133
2.88 %
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment(2)
13
14
14
Net interest income
$19,060
$19,345
$24,119
[Footnotes to table located on page 6]
Net interest income was $19.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, a $285 thousand decrease from the third quarter of 2023, driven by a $2.0 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by a $1.7 million increase in interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis. The increase in interest expense was driven by a $57.6 million increase in average interest-bearing liabilities at an average cost of 3.91%, a 19-basis points increase over the previous quarter, partially offset by a $51.8 million increase in average interest-earning assets at an average rate of 4.94%, an increase of 10-basis points from the third quarter of 2023. In comparison to the fourth quarter of 2022, net interest income decreased $5.1 million, resulting primarily from a $729.8 million increase in average interest-bearing liabilities during the 12 months ended December 31, 2023, combined with a 205-basis point increase in the average cost. Our net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 1.92% for the fourth quarter of 2023, a 5-basis point decrease from 1.97% for the third quarter of 2023 and a 96-basis point decrease from 2.88% for the fourth quarter of 2022. As a result of the significant increase in the federal funds rate over the past two years, the rates on our non-maturity deposits have increased and continue to increase more quickly than the yield on our interest-earning assets, resulting in the lower net interest margin during the fourth quarter of 2023.
Balance sheets - Unaudited
Ending Balance
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
(in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash and due from banks
$
28,020
17,395
24,742
22,213
18,788
Federal funds sold
119,349
127,714
170,145
242,642
101,277
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
8,801
7,283
10,183
7,350
50,809
Total cash and cash equivalents
156,170
152,392
205,070
272,205
170,874
Investment securities:
Investment securities available for sale
134,702
144,035
91,548
94,036
93,347
Other investments
19,939
19,600
12,550
10,097
10,833
Total investment securities
154,641
163,635
104,098
104,133
104,180
Mortgage loans held for sale
7,194
7,117
15,781
6,979
3,917
Loans (5)
3,602,627
3,553,632
3,537,616
3,417,945
3,273,363
Less allowance for credit losses
(40,682)
(41,131)
(41,105)
(40,435)
(38,639)
Loans, net
3,561,945
3,512,501
3,496,511
3,377,510
3,234,724
Bank owned life insurance
52,501
52,140
51,791
51,453
51,122
Property and equipment, net
94,301
95,743
96,964
97,806
99,183
Deferred income taxes
12,200
13,078
12,356
12,087
12,522
Other assets
16,837
23,351
19,536
15,967
15,459
Total assets
$
4,055,789
4,019,957
4,002,107
3,938,140
3,691,981
Liabilities
Deposits
$
3,379,564
3,347,771
3,433,018
3,426,774
3,133,864
FHLB Advances
275,000
275,000
180,000
125,000
175,000
Subordinated debentures
36,322
36,295
36,268
36,241
36,214
Other liabilities
52,436
56,993
51,307
50,775
52,391
Total liabilities
3,743,322
3,716,059
3,700,593
3,638,790
3,397,469
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized
-
-
-
-
-
Common Stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized
81
81
81
80
80
Nonvested restricted stock
(3,596)
(4,065)
(4,051)
(4,462)
(3,306)
Additional paid-in capital
121,777
121,757
120,912
120,683
119,027
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(11,342)
(15,255)
(12,710)
(11,775)
(13,410)
Retained earnings
205,547
201,380
197,282
194,824
192,121
Total shareholders' equity
312,467
303,898
301,514
299,350
294,512
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,055,789
4,019,957
4,002,107
3,938,140
3,691,981
Common Stock
Book value per common share
$
38.63
37.57
37.42
37.16
36.76
Stock price:
High
37.15
30.18
31.34
45.05
49.50
Low
25.16
24.22
21.33
30.70
41.46
Period end
37.10
26.94
24.75
30.70
45.75
Common shares outstanding
8,088
8,089
8,058
8,048
8,011
[Footnotes to table located on page 6]
Asset quality measures - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
Nonperforming Assets
Commercial
Non-owner occupied RE
$
1,423
1,615
754
1,384
247
Commercial business
319
404
137
1,196
182
Consumer
Real estate
985
1,228
1,053
1,075
1,099
Home equity
1,236
1,068
1,072
1,078
1,099
Total nonaccrual loans
3,963
4,315
3,016
4,733
2,627
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$
3,963
4,315
3,016
4,733
2,627
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:
Total assets
0.10 %
0.11 %
0.08 %
0.12 %
0.07 %
Total loans
0.11 %
0.12 %
0.09 %
0.14 %
0.08 %
Classified assets/tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses
4.25 %
4.72 %
4.68 %
5.10 %
4.71 %
Quarter Ended
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
Allowance for Credit Losses
Balance, beginning of period
$
41,131
41,105
40,435
38,639
36,317
Loans charged-off
(119)
(42)
(440)
(161)
-
Recoveries of loans previously charged-off
310
168
15
102
22
Net loans (charged-off) recovered
191
126
(425)
(59)
22
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
(640)
(100)
1,095
1,855
2,300
Balance, end of period
$
40,682
41,131
41,105
40,435
38,639
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
1.13 %
1.16 %
1.16 %
1.18 %
1.18 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans
1,026.58 %
953.25 %
1,363.11 %
854.33 %
1,470.74 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans QTD (annualized)
(0.02 %)
(0.01 %)
0.05 %
0.01 %
0.00 %
Total nonperforming assets decreased by $352 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2023, and represented 0.10% of total assets, a decrease compared to 0.11% for the third quarter of 2023 and an increase compared to 0.07% for the fourth quarter of 2022. While we added two new relationships to nonaccrual during the fourth quarter of 2023, there were also three relationships either returned to accrual status or paid off during the quarter. In addition, our classified asset ratio decreased to 4.25% for the fourth quarter of 2023 from 4.72% in the third quarter of 2023 and from 4.71% in the fourth quarter of 2022.
At December 31, 2023, the allowance for credit losses was $40.7 million, or 1.13% of total loans, compared to $41.1 million, or 1.16% of total loans at September 30, 2023, and $38.6 million, or 1.18% of total loans, at December 31, 2022 . We had net recoveries of $191 thousand, or 0.02% annualized, for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to net recoveries of $126 thousand for the third quarter of 2023 and net recoveries of $22 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2022. There was a reversal of the provision for credit losses of $640 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a reversal of $100 thousand for the third quarter of 2023 and a provision of $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The provision reversal was driven by lower expected loss rates resulting from low charge-offs during the quarter and year, combined with a lower specific reserve for individually assessed loans during the current quarter as several loans were paid off or returned to accruing status.
LOAN COMPOSITION - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
Commercial
Owner occupied RE
$
631,657
637,038
613,874
615,094
612,901
Non-owner occupied RE
942,529
937,749
951,536
928,059
862,579
Construction
150,680
119,629
115,798
94,641
109,726
Business
500,161
500,253
511,719
495,161
468,112
Total commercial loans
2,225,027
2,194,669
2,192,927
2,132,955
2,053,318
Consumer
Real estate
1,082,429
1,074,679
1,047,904
993,258
931,278
Home equity
183,004
180,856
185,584
180,974
179,300
Construction
63,348
54,210
61,044
71,137
80,415
Other
48,819
49,218
50,157
39,621
29,052
Total consumer loans
1,377,600
1,358,963
1,344,689
1,284,990
1,220,045
Total gross loans, net of deferred fees
3,602,627
3,553,632
3,537,616
3,417,945
3,273,363
Less-allowance for credit losses
(40,682)
(41,131)
(41,105)
(40,435)
(38,639)
Total loans, net
$
3,561,945
3,512,501
3,496,511
3,377,510
3,234,724
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
Non-interest bearing
$
674,167
675,409
698,084
740,534
804,115
Interest bearing:
NOW accounts
310,218
306,667
308,762
303,743
318,030
Money market accounts
1,605,278
1,685,736
1,692,900
1,748,562
1,506,418
Savings
31,669
34,737
36,243
39,706
40,673
Time, less than $250,000
190,167
125,506
114,691
106,679
89,877
Time and out-of-market deposits, $250,000 and over
568,065
519,716
582,338
487,550
374,751
Total deposits
$
3,379,564
3,347,771
3,433,018
3,426,774
3,133,864
Footnotes to tables:
(1) Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(2) The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income adjusts the yield for assets earning tax-exempt income to a comparable yield on a taxable basis.
(3) Annualized for the respective three-month period.
(4) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(5) Excludes mortgage loans held for sale.
(6) Excludes out of market deposits and time deposits greater than $250,000 totaling $568,065,000.
(7) December 31, 2023 ratios are preliminary.
(8) The common equity tier 1 ratio is calculated as the sum of common equity divided by risk-weighted assets.
(9) The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as total equity less preferred stock divided by total assets.
(10) Includes mortgage loans held for sale.
About Southern First Bancshares
Southern First Bancshares, Inc., Greenville, South Carolina is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of South Carolina. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Southern First Bank, is the second largest bank headquartered in South Carolina. Southern First Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates in 12 locations in the Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston markets of South Carolina as well as the Charlotte, Triangle and Triad regions of North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia . Southern First Bancshares has consolidated assets of approximately $4.1 billion and its common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "SFST." More information can be found at www.southernfirst.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "preliminary", "intend," "plan," "target," "continue," "lasting," and "project," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved.
The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the company conducts operations may be different than expected; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan and deposit growth as well as pricing of each product, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in legislation, regulation, policies, or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action, including, but not limited to, changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry or consumer protection; (5) the impact of changes to Congress on the regulatory landscape and capital markets; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could continue to have a negative impact on the company; (7) changes in interest rates, which may continue to affect the company's net income, interest expense, prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, and other future cash flows, or the market value of the company's assets, including its investment securities; (8) elevated inflation which may cause adverse risk to the overall economy, and could indirectly pose challenges to our clients and to our business; (9) any increase in FDIC assessments which have increased and may continue to increase our cost of doing business; and (10) changes in accounting principles, policies, practices, or guidelines. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our reports (such as Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company or any person acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.
FINANCIAL & MEDIA CONTACT:
ART SEAVER 864-679-9010
WEB SITE: www.southernfirst.com
SOURCE Southern First Bancshares, Inc.