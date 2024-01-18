Danmarks Skibskredit A/S: Upwards revision of 2023 net profit guidance

Upwards revision of 2023 net profit guidance

Danish Ship Finance revises its net profit guidance: Full-year 2023 net profit is now expected to be DKK 818 million.

The upward revision is driven by higher-than expected reversal of loan impairment charges and higher investment income. Underlying trading conditions otherwise remain broadly unchanged.

On 27 November 2023 we guided for full-year net profit in the range of DKK 650 million to DKK 700 million while stating that this could be exceeded if additional positive effects were to materialise in the remainder of the year.

The results guidance remains subject to finalisation of year-end accounting and audit processes.