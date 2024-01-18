WALLA WALLA, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Banner Corporation (NASDAQ: BANR) ("Banner"), the parent company of Banner Bank, today reported net income of $42.6 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, a 7% decrease compared to $45.9 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, for the preceding quarter and a 22% decrease compared to $54.4 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Net interest income was $138.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $141.8 million in the preceding quarter and $159.1 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. The decrease in net interest income compared to the preceding quarter and prior year quarter reflects an increase in funding costs, partially offset by an increase in yields on earning assets. Banner's fourth quarter 2023 results include a $4.8 million net loss on the sale of securities, compared to a $2.7 million net loss on the sale of securities in the preceding quarter and a $3.7 million net loss on the sale of securities in the fourth quarter of 2022. Banner's fourth quarter 2023 results also include a $2.5 million provision for credit losses, compared to a $2.0 million provision for credit losses in the preceding quarter and a $6.7 million provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net income was $183.6 million, or $5.33 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to net income of $195.4 million, or $5.67 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022. Banner's results for the year ended 2023 include a $10.8 million provision for credit losses, a $19.2 million net loss on the sale of securities and a $4.2 million net decrease in the fair value adjustments on financial instruments carried at fair value, compared to a $10.4 million provision for credit losses, a $3.2 million net loss on the sale of securities and an $807,000 net increase in the fair value adjustments on financial instruments carried at fair value during the same period in 2022.

Banner announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share. The dividend will be payable February 16, 2024, to common shareholders of record on February 7, 2024.

"Our super community bank business strategy of emphasizing a moderate risk profile and strong relationship banking, continues to provide stable operating performance and has positioned the Company well to weather recent market headwinds," said Mark Grescovich, President and CEO. "Banner's performance for the fourth quarter of 2023 benefited from strong loan growth and higher yields on interest-earning assets. However, the continued higher interest rate environment and its effect on funding costs resulted in moderate compression in our net interest margin during the quarter. We continue to maintain very strong credit quality metrics and a solid reserve for potential loan losses. Additionally, we continue to benefit from a strong core deposit base, with core deposits representing 89% of total deposits at quarter end. Banner's overarching goals continue to be to do the right thing for our clients, communities, colleagues, company and shareholders; and to provide a consistent and reliable source of commerce and capital through all economic cycles and change events."

At December 31, 2023, Banner, on a consolidated basis, had $15.67 billion in assets, $10.66 billion in net loans and $13.03 billion in deposits. Banner operates 135 full service branch offices, including branches located in eight of the top 20 largest western Metropolitan Statistical Areas by population.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

Revenues were $152.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $154.4 million in the preceding quarter, and $172.1 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Adjusted revenue* (the total of net interest income and total non-interest income adjusted for the net gain or loss on the sale of securities and the net change in valuation of financial instruments) was $157.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $157.7 million in the preceding quarter and $175.7 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Net interest income was $138.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $141.8 million in the preceding quarter and $159.1 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.83%, compared to 3.93% in the preceding quarter and 4.23% in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Mortgage banking operations revenue was $5.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $2.0 million in the preceding quarter and $2.3 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Return on average assets was 1.09%, compared to 1.17% in the preceding quarter and 1.34% in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Net loans receivable increased 2% to $10.66 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $10.46 billion at September 30, 2023, and increased 7% compared to $10.01 billion at December 31, 2022.

Non-performing assets were $30.1 million, or 0.19% of total assets, at December 31, 2023, compared to $26.8 million, or 0.17% of total assets at September 30, 2023, and $23.4 million, or 0.15% of total assets, at December 31, 2022.

The allowance for credit losses - loans was $149.6 million, or 1.38% of total loans receivable, as of December 31, 2023, compared to $147.0 million, or 1.38% of total loans receivable as of September 30, 2023 and $141.5 million, or 1.39% of total loans receivable as of December 31, 2022.

Total deposits decreased to $13.03 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $13.17 billion at September 30, 2023 and $13.62 billion at December 31, 2022. Core deposits represented 89% of total deposits at December 31, 2023.

Banner Bank's estimated uninsured deposits were approximately 31% of total deposits at both December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023.

Banner Bank's estimated uninsured deposits, excluding collateralized public deposits and affiliate deposits, were approximately 28% of total deposits at both December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023.

Available borrowing capacity was $4.65 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $4.62 billion at September 30, 2023.

On-balance sheet liquidity was $2.93 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $2.86 billion at September 30, 2023.

Dividends paid to shareholders were $0.48 per share in the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Common shareholders' equity per share increased 9% to $48.12 at December 31, 2023, compared to $44.27 at the preceding quarter end, and increased 13% from $42.59 at December 31, 2022.

Tangible common shareholders' equity per share* increased 12% to $37.09 at December 31, 2023, compared to $33.22 at the preceding quarter end, and increased 18% from $31.41 at December 31, 2022.

Income Statement Review

Net interest income was $138.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $141.8 million in the preceding quarter and $159.1 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.83% for the fourth quarter of 2023, a ten basis-point decrease compared to 3.93% in the preceding quarter and a 40 basis-point decrease compared to 4.23% in the fourth quarter a year ago. Net interest margin for the current quarter was impacted by an increase in funding costs due to an increase in the percentage of deposits being interest bearing and a large mix of higher cost retail CDs, partially offset by a decrease in FHLB advances and increased yields on loans due to the benefit of variable rate interest-earning loans repricing for the first time since the start of the rising rate environment.

Average yields on interest-earning assets increased 12 basis points to 5.06% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 4.94% for the preceding quarter and increased 66 basis points compared to 4.40% in the fourth quarter a year ago. Average loan yields increased 12 basis points to 5.77% compared to 5.65% in the preceding quarter and increased 63 basis points compared to 5.14% in the fourth quarter a year ago. The increase in average yields on interest-earning assets, particularly loans, during the current quarter reflects the benefit of variable rate interest-earning assets repricing higher, as well as new loans being originated at higher interest rates. Total deposit costs were 1.18% in the fourth quarter of 2023, which was a 24 basis-point increase compared to the preceding quarter and a 108 basis-point increase compared to the fourth quarter a year ago. The increase in the costs of deposits was due to an increase in the mix of higher cost retail CDs as well as a larger percentage of core deposits being in interest bearing accounts. The average rate paid on borrowings was 4.77% in the fourth quarter of 2023, a 13 basis-point increase compared to 4.64% in the preceding quarter and a 223 basis-point increase compared to 2.54% in the fourth quarter a year ago. The total cost of funding liabilities was 1.31% during the fourth quarter of 2023, a 23 basis-point increase compared to 1.08% in the preceding quarter and a 113 basis-point increase compared to 0.18% in the fourth quarter a year ago.

A $2.5 million provision for credit losses was recorded in the current quarter (comprised of a $3.8 million provision for credit losses - loans, a $526,000 recapture of provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments, a $750,000 recapture of provision for credit losses - available for sale securities and a $23,000 recapture of provision for credit losses - held-to-maturity debt securities). This compares to a $2.0 million provision for credit losses in the prior quarter (comprised of a $2.9 million provision for credit losses - loans, a $346,000 provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments, a $1.3 million recapture of provision for credit losses - available for sale securities and a $12,000 recapture of provision for credit losses - held-to-maturity debt securities) and a $6.7 million provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter a year ago (comprised of a $6.0 million provision for credit losses - loans, a $680,000 provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments and a $19,000 recapture of provision for credit losses - held-to-maturity debt securities). The provision for credit losses for the current quarter primarily reflects the increasing loan balances and the higher net loan charge-offs, partially offset by an increase in the trading price of bank subordinated debt investments. The provision for credit losses for the preceding quarter primarily reflected increased loan balances and unfunded loan commitments, partially offset by an increase in the trading price on bank subordinated debt investments.

Total non-interest income was $14.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $12.7 million in the preceding quarter and $13.1 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. The increase in non-interest income during the current quarter compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to a $3.3 million increase in mortgage banking operations revenue and a $793,000 increase in the fair value adjustments on financial instruments carried at fair value during the current quarter, partially offset by a $1.4 million decrease in deposit fees and other service charges and a $2.1 million increase in the net loss recognized on the sale of securities. The increase in non-interest income during the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to a $3.1 million increase in mortgage banking operations revenue, partially offset by a $1.3 million decrease in deposit fees and other service charges and a $1.1 million increase in the net loss recognized on the sale of securities. Total non-interest income was $44.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $75.3 million for the same period a year earlier.

Mortgage banking operations revenue, including gains on one- to four-family and multifamily loan sales and loan servicing fees, was $5.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $2.0 million in the preceding quarter and $2.3 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. The increase from the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily reflects the reversal of the lower of cost or market adjustment on multifamily loans held for sale recognized during the current period due to the transfer of $43.5 million of multifamily loans held for sale to the held for investment loan portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2023. In addition, the volume of one- to four-family loans sold during the current quarter increased compared to the prior year quarter, although overall volumes remained low due to reduced refinancing and purchase activity amid rising interest rates. The increase in volume of one- to four-family loans sold during the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter was partially offset by a decrease in the gain on sale margin of one- to four-family loans sold. Home purchase activity accounted for 92% of one- to four-family mortgage loan originations in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 90% in both the preceding quarter and in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the fourth quarter of 2023, mortgage banking operations revenue included a $3.5 million lower of cost or market upward adjustment on multifamily loans held for sale, attributed to the transfer of $43.5 million of multifamily loans from held for sale to the held for investment portfolio. For the third quarter of 2023, we recorded a $456,000 lower of cost or market downward adjustment on multifamily loans held for sale, driven by increases in market interest rates. During the fourth quarter of 2022, a $723,000 lower of cost or market upward adjustment was recorded due to the transfer of a pool of multifamily loans held for sale to held for investment portfolio loans, partially offset by a negative fair value adjustment on multifamily loans held for sale.

Fourth quarter 2023 non-interest income included a $139,000 net gain for fair value adjustments as a result of changes in the valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value, principally comprised of certain investment securities held for trading and limited partnership investments, and a $4.8 million net loss on the sale of securities. In the preceding quarter, non-interest income included a $654,000 net loss for fair value adjustments and a $2.7 million net loss on the sale of securities. In the fourth quarter a year ago, non-interest income included a $157,000 net gain for fair value adjustments and a $3.7 million net loss on the sale of securities.

Total revenue decreased 1% to $152.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $154.4 million in the preceding quarter, and decreased 11% compared to $172.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted revenue* (the total of net interest income and total non-interest income adjusted for the net gain or loss on the sale of securities and the net change in valuation of financial instruments) was $157.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $157.7 million in the preceding quarter and $175.7 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. Total revenue was $620.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $628.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Adjusted revenue* was $643.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $623.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Total non-interest expense was $96.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $95.9 million in the preceding quarter and $99.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in non-interest expense for the current quarter compared to the prior quarter primarily reflects a $627,000 decrease in capitalized loan origination costs, a $478,000 increase in occupancy and equipment expense, a $916,000 increase in payment and card processing services expense, and a $430,000 increase in REO operations, partially offset by a $980,000 decrease in salary and employee benefits expense, primarily due to decreases in severance expenses, and a $775,000 decrease in professional and legal expense. The prior quarter included $996,000 of Banner Forward expenses related to the consolidation of two branch locations, as well as expenses related to the discontinuation of the Multifamily Originated for Sale business line due to the continued lack of an active secondary market for originated for sale multifamily loans. The decrease in non-interest expense for the current quarter compared to the same quarter a year ago primarily reflects decreases in occupancy and equipment expense and professional and legal expense, partially offset by a decrease in capitalized loan origination costs and increases in payment and card processing services expense and deposit insurance expense. The prior year quarter included a $3.5 million accrual related to a potential settlement of a pending litigation matter. For the year ended December 31, 2022, total non-interest expense was $382.5 million, compared to $377.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Banner's efficiency ratio was 63.37% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 62.10% in the preceding quarter and 57.52% in the same quarter a year ago. Banner's adjusted efficiency ratio* was 60.04% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 59.00% in the preceding quarter and 54.43% in the year ago quarter.

Federal and state income tax expense totaled $10.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 resulting in an effective tax rate of 20.1%, reflecting the benefits from tax exempt income. Banner's statutory income tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, was 23.7%, representing a blend of the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0% and apportioned effects of the state income tax rates.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased to $15.67 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $15.51 billion at September 30, 2023, and decreased from $15.83 billion at December 31, 2022. The total of securities and interest-bearing deposits held at other banks totaled $3.48 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $3.44 billion at September 30, 2023 and $4.28 billion at December 31, 2022. The decrease compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to reverse repurchase agreements maturing during the first six months of 2023 and the sale of securities. The average effective duration of the securities portfolio was approximately 6.5 years at both December 31, 2023 and 2022.

Total loans receivable increased to $10.81 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $10.61 billion at September 30, 2023, and $10.15 billion at December 31, 2022. One- to four-family residential loans increased 6% to $1.52 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $1.44 billion at September 30, 2023, and increased 29% compared to $1.17 billion at December 31, 2022. The increase in one- to four-family residential loans was the result of one- to four-family construction loans converting to one- to four-family portfolio loans upon the completion of the construction phase and new production. Multifamily real estate loans increased 6% to $811.2 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $766.6 million at September 30, 2023, and increased 26% compared to $645.1 million at December 31, 2022. The increase in multifamily loans was the result of the transfer of $43.5 million of multifamily loans held for sale to the held for investment loan portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2023; when compared to the prior year quarter the primary driver for the increase was the conversion of affordable housing construction loans to the multifamily portfolio upon the completion of the construction phase. Agricultural business loans decreased 1% to $331.1 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $334.6 million at September 30, 2023, primarily due to operating line paydowns and increased 12% compared to $295.1 million at December 31, 2022, primarily due to new loan production and advances on agricultural lines of credit.

Loans held for sale were $11.2 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $54.2 million at September 30, 2023, and $56.9 million at December 31, 2022. One- to four- family residential mortgage loans sold totaled $65.6 million in the current quarter, compared to $87.3 million in the preceding quarter and $39.3 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. The decrease in loans held for sale during the current quarter was due to the previously mentioned transfer of multifamily loans held for sale to the held for investment loan portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2023; there were no multifamily loans held for sale at December 31, 2023.

Total deposits decreased to $13.03 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $13.17 billion at September 30, 2023 and $13.62 billion a year ago. The decline in deposits from a year ago was primarily due to interest rate sensitive clients shifting a portion of their non-operating deposit balances to higher yielding investments. Non-interest-bearing account balances decreased 8% to $4.79 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $5.20 billion at September 30, 2023, and decreased 22% compared to $6.18 billion at December 31, 2022. Core deposits were 89% of total deposits at both December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 and were 95% of total deposits at December 31, 2022. Certificates of deposit increased 1% to $1.48 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $1.46 billion at September 30, 2023, and increased 104% compared to $723.5 million a year earlier. The increase in certificates of deposit during the current quarter compared to the preceding quarter and fourth quarter a year ago was principally due to clients seeking higher yields moving funds from core deposit accounts to higher yielding certificates of deposit. The increase in certificates of deposit from the fourth quarter a year ago was also due to a $108.1 million increase in brokered deposits.

Banner Bank's estimated uninsured deposits were $4.08 billion or 31% of total deposits at December 31, 2023, compared to $4.08 billion or 31% of total deposits at September 30, 2023. The uninsured deposit calculation includes $305.3 million and $300.2 million of collateralized public deposits at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively. Uninsured deposits also include cash held by the holding company of $108.2 million and $97.8 million at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively. Banner Bank's estimated uninsured deposits, excluding collateralized public deposits and cash held at the holding company, were 28% of total deposits at both December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023.

Banner had $323.0 million of FHLB borrowings at December 31, 2023, compared to $140.0 million at September 30, 2023 and $50.0 million a year ago. At December 31, 2023, Banner's off-balance sheet liquidity included additional borrowing capacity of $2.97 billion at the FHLB and $1.56 billion at the Federal Reserve as well as federal funds line of credit agreements with other financial institutions of $125.0 million.

Subordinated notes, net of issuance costs, were $92.9 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $92.7 million at September 30, 2023 and $98.9 million at December 31, 2022. The decrease in subordinated notes from the prior year was due to Banner Bank's purchase of $6.5 million of Banner's subordinated debt during the second quarter of 2023.

At December 31, 2023, total common shareholders' equity was $1.65 billion, or 10.55% of total assets, compared to $1.52 billion or 9.81% of total assets at September 30, 2023, and $1.46 billion or 9.20% of total assets at December 31, 2022. The increase in total common shareholders' equity at December 31, 2023 compared to September 30, 2023 was primarily due to a $103.8 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss, primarily due to an increase in the fair value of the security portfolio as a result of a decrease in market interest rates during the fourth quarter of 2023 and by a $26.0 million increase in retained earnings as a result of $42.6 million in net income, offset by the accrual of $16.7 million of cash dividends during the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in total common shareholders' equity from December 31, 2022 reflects a $116.9 million increase in retained earnings and a $73.6 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss, primarily due to an increase in the fair value of the security portfolio as a result of a decrease in interest rates during the fourth quarter of 2023, and the sale of securities during 2023. At December 31, 2023, tangible common shareholders' equity*, which excludes goodwill and other intangible assets, net, was $1.27 billion, or 8.33% of tangible assets*, compared to $1.14 billion, or 7.54% of tangible assets, at September 30, 2023, and $1.07 billion, or 6.95% of tangible assets, a year ago.

Banner and Banner Bank continue to maintain capital levels in excess of the requirements to be categorized as "well-capitalized." At December 31, 2023, Banner's estimated common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.97%, its estimated Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets ratio was 10.56%, and its estimated total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 14.58%. These regulatory capital ratios are estimates, pending completion and filing of Banner's regulatory reports.

Credit Quality

The allowance for credit losses - loans was $149.6 million, or 1.38% of total loans receivable and 506% of non-performing loans, at December 31, 2023, compared to $147.0 million, or 1.38% of total loans receivable and 560% of non-performing loans, at September 30, 2023, and $141.5 million, or 1.39% of total loans receivable and 615% of non-performing loans, at December 31, 2022. In addition to the allowance for credit losses - loans, Banner maintains an allowance for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments, which was $14.5 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $15.0 million at September 30, 2023, and $14.7 million at December 31, 2022. Net loan charge-offs totaled $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to net loan charge-offs of $663,000 in the preceding quarter and net loan charge-offs of $496,000 in the fourth quarter a year ago. Non-performing loans were $29.6 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $26.3 million at September 30, 2023, and $23.0 million a year ago.

Substandard loans were $125.4 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $124.5 million at September 30, 2023, and $137.2 million a year ago. The decrease from the comparable quarter a year ago primarily reflect risk rating upgrades as well as the payoff of substandard loans.

Total non-performing assets were $30.1 million, or 0.19% of total assets, at December 31, 2023, compared to $26.8 million, or 0.17% of total assets, at September 30, 2023, and $23.4 million, or 0.15% of total assets, a year ago.

Conference Call

About the Company

Banner Corporation is a $15.67 billion bank holding company operating a commercial bank in four Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. Visit Banner Bank on the Web at www.bannerbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this press release and in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases "may," "believe," "will," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," "plans," "potential," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made and based only on information then actually known to Banner. Banner does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These statements may relate to future financial performance, strategic plans or objectives, revenues or earnings projections, or other financial information. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the statements and could negatively affect Banner's operating and stock price performance.

Factors that could cause Banner's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to, the following: (1) potential adverse impacts to economic conditions in our local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company's business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels, labor shortages and the effects of inflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth, or increased political instability due to acts of war; (2) changes in the interest rate environment, including the recent increases in the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "Federal Reserve") benchmark rate and duration at which such increased interest rate levels are maintained, which could adversely affect our revenues and expenses, the value of assets and obligations, and the availability and cost of capital and liquidity; (3) the impact of continuing high inflation and the current and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve in response thereto; (4) the effects of any federal government shutdown; (5) the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; (6) the credit risks of lending activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, which could necessitate additional provisions for credit losses, resulting both from loans originated and loans acquired from other financial institutions; (7) results of examinations by regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, require increases in the allowance for credit losses or writing down of assets or impose restrictions or penalties with respect to Banner's activities; (8) competitive pressures among depository institutions; (9) the effect of inflation on interest rate movements and their impact on client behavior and net interest margin; (10) the impact of repricing and competitors' pricing initiatives on loan and deposit products; (11) fluctuations in real estate values; (12) the ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to meet clients' needs and developments in the market place; (13) the ability to access cost-effective funding; (14) disruptions, security breaches or other adverse events, failures or interruptions in, or attacks on, information technology systems or on the third-party vendors who perform critical processing functions; (15) changes in financial markets; (16) changes in economic conditions in general and in Washington, Idaho, Oregon and California in particular; (17) the costs, effects and outcomes of litigation; (18) legislation or regulatory changes, including but not limited to changes in regulatory policies and principles, or the interpretation of regulatory capital or other rules, other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry and changes in federal and/or state tax laws or interpretations thereof by taxing authorities; (19) changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; (20) future acquisitions by Banner of other depository institutions or lines of business; (21) future goodwill impairment due to changes in Banner's business or changes in market conditions; (22) effects of critical accounting policies and judgments, including the use of estimates in determining fair value of certain of our assets, which estimates may prove to be incorrect and result in significant declines in valuation; (23) other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting our operations, pricing, products and services; and (24) other risks detailed from time to time in Banner's other reports filed with and furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission including Banner's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Quarters Ended Year Ended (in thousands except shares and per share data) Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 INTEREST INCOME: Loans receivable $ 154,532 $ 149,254 $ 129,450 $ 577,891 $ 450,916 Mortgage-backed securities 17,398 17,691 19,099 72,352 67,585 Securities and cash equivalents 11,808 12,119 17,009 51,329 54,068 Total interest income 183,738 179,064 165,558 701,572 572,569 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 39,342 31,001 3,623 100,126 10,124 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances 1,870 2,233 198 10,524 489 Other borrowings 1,125 1,099 132 3,376 377 Subordinated debt 2,992 2,965 2,534 11,541 8,400 Total interest expense 45,329 37,298 6,487 125,567 19,390 Net interest income 138,409 141,766 159,071 576,005 553,179 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 2,522 2,027 6,704 10,789 10,364 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 135,887 139,739 152,367 565,216 542,815 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Deposit fees and other service charges 9,560 10,916 10,821 41,638 44,459 Mortgage banking operations 5,391 2,049 2,311 11,817 10,834 Bank-owned life insurance 2,609 2,062 2,120 9,245 7,794 Miscellaneous 1,159 942 1,382 5,169 6,805 18,719 15,969 16,634 67,869 69,892 Net loss on sale of securities (4,806 ) (2,657 ) (3,721 ) (19,242 ) (3,248 ) Net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value 139 (654 ) 157 (4,218 ) 807 Gain on sale of branches, including related deposits - - - - 7,804 Total non-interest income 14,052 12,658 13,070 44,409 75,255 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salary and employee benefits 60,111 61,091 60,309 244,563 242,266 Less capitalized loan origination costs (3,871 ) (4,498 ) (4,877 ) (16,257 ) (24,313 ) Occupancy and equipment 12,200 11,722 13,506 47,886 52,018 Information and computer data services 7,098 7,118 6,535 28,445 25,986 Payment and card processing services 6,088 5,172 5,109 20,547 21,195 Professional and legal expenses 2,267 3,042 6,328 9,830 14,005 Advertising and marketing 1,686 1,362 1,350 4,794 3,959 Deposit insurance 2,926 2,874 1,739 10,529 6,649 State and municipal business and use taxes 1,372 1,359 1,304 5,260 4,693 Real estate operations, net 47 (383 ) 28 (538 ) (104 ) Amortization of core deposit intangibles 858 857 1,215 3,756 5,279 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - - 793 Miscellaneous 5,839 6,175 6,467 23,723 24,869 Total non-interest expense 96,621 95,891 99,013 382,538 377,295 Income before provision for income taxes 53,318 56,506 66,424 227,087 240,775 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 10,694 10,652 12,044 43,463 45,397 NET INCOME $ 42,624 $ 45,854 $ 54,380 $ 183,624 $ 195,378 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.24 $ 1.33 $ 1.59 $ 5.35 $ 5.70 Diluted $ 1.24 $ 1.33 $ 1.58 $ 5.33 $ 5.67 Cumulative dividends declared per common share $ 0.48 $ 0.48 $ 0.44 $ 1.92 $ 1.76 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 34,381,780 34,379,865 34,226,162 34,344,142 34,264,322 Diluted 34,472,155 34,429,726 34,437,151 34,450,412 34,459,922 Increase (decrease) in common shares outstanding 2,420 1,322 2,259 154,351 (58,614 )

FINANCIAL CONDITION Percentage Change (in thousands except shares and per share data) Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Prior Qtr Prior Yr Qtr ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 209,634 $ 207,171 $ 198,154 1.2 % 5.8 % Interest-bearing deposits 44,830 44,535 44,908 0.7 % (0.2 )% Total cash and cash equivalents 254,464 251,706 243,062 1.1 % 4.7 % Securities - trading - 25,268 28,694 (100.0 )% (100.0 )% Securities - available for sale, amortized cost $2,729,980, $2,774,972 and $3,218,777, respectively 2,373,783 2,287,993 2,789,031 3.7 % (14.9 )% Securities - held to maturity, fair value $907,514, $853,653 and $942,180, respectively 1,059,055 1,082,156 1,117,588 (2.1 )% (5.2 )% Total securities 3,432,838 3,395,417 3,935,313 1.1 % (12.8 )% FHLB stock 24,028 15,600 12,000 54.0 % 100.2 % Securities purchased under agreements to resell - - 300,000 nm (100.0 )% Loans held for sale 11,170 54,158 56,857 (79.4 )% (80.4 )% Loans receivable 10,810,455 10,611,417 10,146,724 1.9 % 6.5 % Allowance for credit losses - loans (149,643 ) (146,960 ) (141,465 ) 1.8 % 5.8 % Net loans receivable 10,660,812 10,464,457 10,005,259 1.9 % 6.6 % Accrued interest receivable 63,100 61,040 57,284 3.4 % 10.2 % Property and equipment, net 132,231 136,504 138,754 (3.1 )% (4.7 )% Goodwill 373,121 373,121 373,121 - % - % Other intangibles, net 5,684 6,542 9,440 (13.1 )% (39.8 )% Bank-owned life insurance 304,366 303,347 297,565 0.3 % 2.3 % Operating lease right-of-use assets 43,731 43,447 49,283 0.7 % (11.3 )% Other assets 364,846 402,541 355,493 (9.4 )% 2.6 % Total assets $ 15,670,391 $ 15,507,880 $ 15,833,431 1.0 % (1.0 )% LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 4,792,369 $ 5,197,854 $ 6,176,998 (7.8 )% (22.4 )% Interest-bearing transaction and savings accounts 6,759,661 6,518,385 6,719,531 3.7 % 0.6 % Interest-bearing certificates 1,477,467 1,458,313 723,530 1.3 % 104.2 % Total deposits 13,029,497 13,174,552 13,620,059 (1.1 )% (4.3 )% Advances from FHLB 323,000 140,000 50,000 130.7 % 546.0 % Other borrowings 182,877 188,440 232,799 (3.0 )% (21.4 )% Subordinated notes, net 92,851 92,748 98,947 0.1 % (6.2 )% Junior subordinated debentures at fair value 66,413 66,284 74,857 0.2 % (11.3 )% Operating lease liabilities 48,659 48,642 55,205 - % (11.9 )% Accrued expenses and other liabilities 228,428 231,478 200,839 (1.3 )% 13.7 % Deferred compensation 45,975 45,129 44,293 1.9 % 3.8 % Total liabilities 14,017,700 13,987,273 14,376,999 0.2 % (2.5 )% SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 1,299,651 1,297,307 1,293,959 0.2 % 0.4 % Retained earnings 642,175 616,215 525,242 4.2 % 22.3 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (289,135 ) (392,915 ) (362,769 ) (26.4 )% (20.3 )% Total shareholders' equity 1,652,691 1,520,607 1,456,432 8.7 % 13.5 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 15,670,391 $ 15,507,880 $ 15,833,431 1.0 % (1.0 )% Common Shares Issued: Shares outstanding at end of period 34,348,369 34,345,949 34,194,018 Common shareholders' equity per share (1) $ 48.12 $ 44.27 $ 42.59 Common shareholders' tangible equity per share (1) (2) $ 37.09 $ 33.22 $ 31.41 Common shareholders' tangible equity to tangible assets (2) 8.33 % 7.54 % 6.95 % Consolidated Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.56 % 10.40 % 9.45 %

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) Percentage Change LOANS Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Prior Qtr Prior Yr Qtr Commercial real estate (CRE): Owner-occupied $ 915,897 $ 911,540 $ 845,320 0.5 % 8.3 % Investment properties 1,541,344 1,530,087 1,589,975 0.7 % (3.1 )% Small balance CRE 1,178,500 1,169,828 1,200,251 0.7 % (1.8 )% Multifamily real estate 811,232 766,571 645,071 5.8 % 25.8 % Construction, land and land development: Commercial construction 170,011 168,061 184,876 1.2 % (8.0 )% Multifamily construction 503,993 453,129 325,816 11.2 % 54.7 % One- to four-family construction 526,432 536,349 647,329 (1.8 )% (18.7 )% Land and land development 336,639 346,362 328,475 (2.8 )% 2.5 % Commercial business: Commercial business 1,255,734 1,263,747 1,283,407 (0.6 )% (2.2 )% Small business scored 1,022,154 1,000,714 947,092 2.1 % 7.9 % Agricultural business, including secured by farmland: Agricultural business, including secured by farmland 331,089 334,626 295,077 (1.1 )% 12.2 % One- to four-family residential 1,518,046 1,438,694 1,173,112 5.5 % 29.4 % Consumer: Consumer-home equity revolving lines of credit 588,703 579,836 566,291 1.5 % 4.0 % Consumer-other 110,681 111,873 114,632 (1.1 )% (3.4 )% Total loans receivable $ 10,810,455 $ 10,611,417 $ 10,146,724 1.9 % 6.5 % Loans 30 - 89 days past due and on accrual $ 19,744 $ 6,108 $ 17,186 Total delinquent loans (including loans on non-accrual), net $ 43,164 $ 28,312 $ 32,371 Total delinquent loans / Total loans receivable 0.40 % 0.27 % 0.32 %

LOANS BY GEOGRAPHIC LOCATION Percentage Change Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Prior Qtr Prior Yr Qtr Amount Percentage Amount Amount Washington $ 5,095,602 47.2 % $ 5,046,028 $ 4,777,546 1.0 % 6.7 % California 2,670,923 24.7 % 2,570,175 2,484,980 3.9 % 7.5 % Oregon 1,974,001 18.3 % 1,929,531 1,826,743 2.3 % 8.1 % Idaho 610,064 5.6 % 600,648 565,586 1.6 % 7.9 % Utah 68,931 0.6 % 57,711 75,967 19.4 % (9.3 )% Other 390,934 3.6 % 407,324 415,902 (4.0 )% (6.0 )% Total loans receivable $ 10,810,455 100.0 % $ 10,611,417 $ 10,146,724 1.9 % 6.5 %

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) LOAN ORIGINATIONS Quarters Ended Year Ended Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Commercial real estate $ 76,277 $ 62,337 $ 117,787 $ 309,022 $ 418,635 Multifamily real estate 5,360 12,725 8,881 57,046 37,612 Construction and land 382,905 421,656 301,804 1,541,383 1,935,476 Commercial business 166,984 157,833 298,396 585,047 1,034,950 Agricultural business 15,058 17,466 24,314 84,072 89,655 One-to four-family residential 37,446 43,622 83,491 167,951 358,976 Consumer 57,427 70,043 102,502 300,913 545,254 Total loan originations (excluding loans held for sale) $ 741,457 $ 785,682 $ 937,175 $ 3,045,434 $ 4,420,558

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) Quarters Ended Year Ended CHANGE IN THE Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES - LOANS Balance, beginning of period $ 146,960 $ 144,680 $ 135,918 $ 141,465 $ 132,099 Provision for credit losses - loans 3,821 2,943 6,043 11,097 8,158 Recoveries of loans previously charged off: Commercial real estate 129 170 88 557 392 Construction and land - 29 - 29 384 One- to four-family real estate 18 59 18 230 181 Commercial business 237 403 616 1,283 1,923 Agricultural business, including secured by farmland 16 19 91 146 475 Consumer 131 126 153 543 566 531 806 966 2,788 3,921 Loans charged off: Commercial real estate - - - - (2 ) Construction and land (933 ) - - (1,089 ) (30 ) One- to four-family real estate (8 ) - - (42 ) - Commercial business (310 ) (616 ) (1,231 ) (2,650 ) (1,699 ) Agricultural business, including secured by farmland - (564 ) - (564 ) (42 ) Consumer (418 ) (289 ) (231 ) (1,362 ) (940 ) (1,669 ) (1,469 ) (1,462 ) (5,707 ) (2,713 ) Net (charge-offs) recoveries (1,138 ) (663 ) (496 ) (2,919 ) 1,208 Balance, end of period $ 149,643 $ 146,960 $ 141,465 $ 149,643 $ 141,465 Net (charge-offs) recoveries / Average loans receivable (0.011 )% (0.006 )% (0.005 )% (0.028 )% 0.013 %

ALLOCATION OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES - LOANS Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Commercial real estate $ 44,384 $ 44,016 $ 44,086 Multifamily real estate 9,326 8,804 7,734 Construction and land 28,095 29,389 29,171 One- to four-family real estate 19,271 17,925 14,729 Commercial business 35,464 34,065 33,299 Agricultural business, including secured by farmland 3,865 3,718 3,475 Consumer 9,238 9,043 8,971 Total allowance for credit losses - loans $ 149,643 $ 146,960 $ 141,465 Allowance for credit losses - loans / Total loans receivable 1.38 % 1.38 % 1.39 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / Non-performing loans 506 % 560 % 615 %

Quarters Ended Year Ended CHANGE IN THE Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES - UNFUNDED LOAN COMMITMENTS Balance, beginning of period $ 15,010 $ 14,664 $ 14,041 $ 14,721 $ 12,432 (Recapture) provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments (526 ) 346 680 (237 ) 2,289 Balance, end of period $ 14,484 $ 15,010 $ 14,721 $ 14,484 $ 14,721

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Loans on non-accrual status: Secured by real estate: Commercial $ 2,677 $ 1,365 $ 3,683 Construction and land 3,105 5,538 181 One- to four-family 5,702 5,480 5,236 Commercial business 9,002 5,289 9,886 Agricultural business, including secured by farmland 3,167 3,170 594 Consumer 3,204 3,378 2,126 26,857 24,220 21,706 Loans more than 90 days delinquent, still on accrual: Secured by real estate: Construction and land 1,138 - - One- to four-family 1,205 1,799 1,023 Commercial business 1 - - Consumer 401 245 264 2,745 2,044 1,287 Total non-performing loans 29,602 26,264 22,993 REO 526 546 340 Other repossessed assets - - 17 Total non-performing assets $ 30,128 $ 26,810 $ 23,350 Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.19 % 0.17 % 0.15 %

LOANS BY CREDIT RISK RATING Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Pass $ 10,671,281 $ 10,467,498 $ 10,000,493 Special Mention 13,732 19,394 9,081 Substandard 125,442 124,525 137,150 Total $ 10,810,455 $ 10,611,417 $ 10,146,724

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) DEPOSIT COMPOSITION Percentage Change Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Prior Qtr Prior Yr Qtr Non-interest-bearing $ 4,792,369 $ 5,197,854 $ 6,176,998 (7.8 )% (22.4 )% Interest-bearing checking 2,098,526 2,006,866 1,811,153 4.6 % 15.9 % Regular savings accounts 2,980,530 2,751,453 2,710,090 8.3 % 10.0 % Money market accounts 1,680,605 1,760,066 2,198,288 (4.5 )% (23.5 )% Total interest-bearing transaction and savings accounts 6,759,661 6,518,385 6,719,531 3.7 % 0.6 % Total core deposits 11,552,030 11,716,239 12,896,529 (1.4 )% (10.4 )% Interest-bearing certificates 1,477,467 1,458,313 723,530 1.3 % 104.2 % Total deposits $ 13,029,497 $ 13,174,552 $ 13,620,059 (1.1 )% (4.3 )%

GEOGRAPHIC CONCENTRATION OF DEPOSITS Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Percentage Change Amount Percentage Amount Amount Prior Qtr Prior Yr Qtr Washington $ 7,247,392 55.6 % $ 7,241,341 $ 7,563,056 0.1 % (4.2 )% Oregon 2,852,677 21.9 % 2,918,446 2,998,572 (2.3 )% (4.9 )% California 2,269,557 17.4 % 2,342,345 2,331,524 (3.1 )% (2.7 )% Idaho 659,871 5.1 % 672,420 726,907 (1.9 )% (9.2 )% Total deposits $ 13,029,497 100.0 % $ 13,174,552 $ 13,620,059 (1.1 )% (4.3 )%

INCLUDED IN TOTAL DEPOSITS Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Public non-interest-bearing accounts $ 146,916 $ 169,058 $ 212,533 Public interest-bearing transaction & savings accounts 209,699 188,831 180,326 Public interest-bearing certificates 52,048 46,349 26,810 Total public deposits $ 408,663 $ 404,238 $ 419,669 Collateralized public deposits $ 305,306 $ 300,189 $ 304,244 Total brokered deposits $ 108,058 $ 162,856 $ - AVERAGE ACCOUNT BALANCE PER DEPOSIT ACCOUNT Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Number of deposit accounts 463,750 466,159 471,140 Average account balance per account $ 29 $ 28 $ 29

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) ESTIMATED REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2023 Actual Minimum to be categorized as "Adequately Capitalized" Minimum to be categorized as "Well Capitalized" Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Banner Corporation-consolidated: Total capital to risk-weighted assets $ 1,904,533 14.58 % $ 1,045,181 8.00 % $ 1,306,476 10.00 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 1,650,872 12.64 % 783,886 6.00 % 783,886 6.00 % Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets 1,650,872 10.56 % 625,387 4.00 % n/a n/a Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 1,564,372 11.97 % 587,914 4.50 % n/a n/a Banner Bank: Total capital to risk-weighted assets 1,789,371 13.69 % 1,045,273 8.00 % 1,306,592 10.00 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 1,635,710 12.52 % 783,955 6.00 % 1,045,273 8.00 % Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets 1,635,710 10.46 % 625,298 4.00 % 781,622 5.00 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 1,635,710 12.52 % 587,966 4.50 % 849,285 6.50 % These regulatory capital ratios are estimates, pending completion and filing of Banner's regulatory reports.

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) (rates / ratios annualized) ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST SPREAD Quarters Ended Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield / Cost(3) Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield / Cost(3) Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield / Cost(3) Interest-earning assets: Held for sale loans $ 31,148 $ 447 5.69 % $ 56,697 $ 765 5.35 % $ 45,654 $ 527 4.58 % Mortgage loans 8,770,029 123,382 5.58 % 8,596,705 118,285 5.46 % 8,175,281 103,478 5.02 % Commercial/agricultural loans 1,818,198 30,420 6.64 % 1,822,609 29,866 6.50 % 1,742,517 24,727 5.63 % SBA PPP loans 3,871 27 2.77 % 4,298 28 2.58 % 9,347 224 9.51 % Consumer and other loans 138,049 2,237 6.43 % 138,723 2,226 6.37 % 140,801 2,125 5.99 % Total loans(1) 10,761,295 156,513 5.77 % 10,619,032 151,170 5.65 % 10,113,600 131,081 5.14 % Mortgage-backed securities 2,798,647 17,541 2.49 % 2,863,345 17,834 2.47 % 3,187,557 19,244 2.40 % Other securities 1,035,842 11,993 4.59 % 1,071,389 12,128 4.49 % 1,628,553 15,945 3.88 % Interest-bearing deposits with banks 45,286 506 4.43 % 43,594 529 4.81 % 245,538 2,126 3.44 % FHLB stock 15,326 215 5.57 % 16,443 385 9.29 % 10,773 76 2.80 % Total investment securities 3,895,101 30,255 3.08 % 3,994,771 30,876 3.07 % 5,072,421 37,391 2.92 % Total interest-earning assets 14,656,396 186,768 5.06 % 14,613,803 182,046 4.94 % 15,186,021 168,472 4.40 % Non-interest-earning assets 875,719 932,364 927,585 Total assets $ 15,532,115 $ 15,546,167 $ 16,113,606 Deposits: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 2,060,226 5,907 1.14 % $ 1,971,179 4,190 0.84 % $ 1,818,907 566 0.12 % Savings accounts 2,885,167 12,560 1.73 % 2,659,890 8,400 1.25 % 2,761,323 866 0.12 % Money market accounts 1,723,426 7,644 1.76 % 1,793,953 6,639 1.47 % 2,256,867 1,337 0.24 % Certificates of deposit 1,477,474 13,231 3.55 % 1,412,542 11,772 3.31 % 709,974 854 0.48 % Total interest-bearing deposits 8,146,293 39,342 1.92 % 7,837,564 31,001 1.57 % 7,547,071 3,623 0.19 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 5,036,523 - - % 5,316,023 - - % 6,402,297 - - % Total deposits 13,182,816 39,342 1.18 % 13,153,587 31,001 0.94 % 13,949,368 3,623 0.10 % Other interest-bearing liabilities: FHLB advances 129,630 1,870 5.72 % 161,087 2,233 5.50 % 19,337 198 4.06 % Other borrowings 185,518 1,125 2.41 % 194,659 1,099 2.24 % 238,217 132 0.22 % Junior subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 182,678 2,992 6.50 % 182,678 2,965 6.44 % 189,178 2,534 5.31 % Total borrowings 497,826 5,987 4.77 % 538,424 6,297 4.64 % 446,732 2,864 2.54 % Total funding liabilities 13,680,642 45,329 1.31 % 13,692,011 37,298 1.08 % 14,396,100 6,487 0.18 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities(2) 311,539 296,578 292,480 Total liabilities 13,992,181 13,988,589 14,688,580 Shareholders' equity 1,539,934 1,557,578 1,425,026 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 15,532,115 $ 15,546,167 $ 16,113,606 Net interest income/rate spread (tax equivalent) $ 141,439 3.75 % $ 144,748 3.86 % $ 161,985 4.22 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.83 % 3.93 % 4.23 % Reconciliation to reported net interest income: Adjustments for taxable equivalent basis (3,030 ) (2,982 ) (2,914 ) Net interest income and margin, as reported $ 138,409 3.75 % $ 141,766 3.85 % $ 159,071 4.16 % Additional Key Financial Ratios: Return on average assets 1.09 % 1.17 % 1.34 % Return on average equity 10.98 % 11.68 % 15.14 % Average equity/average assets 9.91 % 10.02 % 8.84 % Average interest-earning assets/average interest-bearing liabilities 169.55 % 174.47 % 189.97 % Average interest-earning assets/average funding liabilities 107.13 % 106.73 % 105.49 % Non-interest income/average assets 0.36 % 0.32 % 0.32 % Non-interest expense/average assets 2.47 % 2.45 % 2.44 % Efficiency ratio(4) 63.37 % 62.10 % 57.52 % Adjusted efficiency ratio(5) 60.04 % 59.00 % 54.43 %

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) (rates / ratios annualized) ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST SPREAD Year Ended Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield/Cost(3) Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield/Cost(3) Interest-earning assets: Held for sale loans $ 49,106 $ 2,621 5.34 % $ 82,030 $ 2,973 3.62 % Mortgage loans 8,513,487 460,664 5.41 % 7,731,195 364,499 4.71 % Commercial/agricultural loans 1,777,099 113,078 6.36 % 1,617,191 77,309 4.78 % SBA PPP loans 5,042 172 3.41 % 41,167 4,677 11.36 % Consumer and other loans 138,196 8,715 6.31 % 123,667 7,332 5.93 % Total loans(1) 10,482,930 585,250 5.58 % 9,595,250 456,790 4.76 % Mortgage-backed securities 2,927,650 72,927 2.49 % 3,130,124 68,148 2.18 % Other securities 1,173,637 52,148 4.44 % 1,625,250 48,278 2.97 % Interest-bearing deposits with banks 46,815 2,200 4.70 % 969,952 9,633 0.99 % FHLB stock 17,903 847 4.73 % 10,628 357 3.36 % Total investment securities 4,166,005 128,122 3.08 % 5,735,954 126,416 2.20 % Total interest-earning assets 14,648,935 713,372 4.87 % 15,331,204 583,206 3.80 % Non-interest-earning assets 917,018 1,169,271 Total assets $ 15,565,953 $ 16,500,475 Deposits: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 1,921,326 13,334 0.69 % $ 1,890,917 1,557 0.08 % Savings accounts 2,674,936 27,739 1.04 % 2,810,264 2,053 0.07 % Money market accounts 1,908,983 24,089 1.26 % 2,364,122 3,143 0.13 % Certificates of deposit 1,209,261 34,964 2.89 % 764,255 3,371 0.44 % Total interest-bearing deposits 7,714,506 100,126 1.30 % 7,829,558 10,124 0.13 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 5,436,953 - - % 6,434,670 - - % Total deposits 13,151,459 100,126 0.76 % 14,264,228 10,124 0.07 % Other interest-bearing liabilities: FHLB advances 196,819 10,524 5.35 % 15,285 489 3.20 % Other borrowings 199,291 3,376 1.69 % 249,681 377 0.15 % Junior subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 185,883 11,541 6.21 % 189,870 8,400 4.42 % Total borrowings 581,993 25,441 4.37 % 454,836 9,266 2.04 % Total funding liabilities 13,733,452 125,567 0.91 % 14,719,064 19,390 0.13 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities(2) 295,098 253,983 Total liabilities 14,028,550 14,973,047 Shareholders' equity 1,537,403 1,527,428 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 15,565,953 $ 16,500,475 Net interest income/rate spread (tax equivalent) $ 587,805 3.96 % $ 563,816 3.67 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 4.01 % 3.68 % Reconciliation to reported net interest income: Adjustments for taxable equivalent basis (11,800 ) (10,637 ) Net interest income and margin, as reported $ 576,005 3.93 % $ 553,179 3.61 % Additional Key Financial Ratios: Return on average assets 1.18 % 1.18 % Return on average equity 11.94 % 12.79 % Average equity/average assets 9.88 % 9.26 % Average interest-earning assets/average interest-bearing liabilities 176.57 % 185.06 % Average interest-earning assets/average funding liabilities 106.67 % 104.16 % Non-interest income/average assets 0.29 % 0.46 % Non-interest expense/average assets 2.46 % 2.29 % Efficiency ratio(4) 61.66 % 60.04 % Adjusted efficiency ratio(5) 57.89 % 57.99 %

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) * Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible common shareholders' equity per share and the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, and references to adjusted revenue, adjusted earnings and the adjusted efficiency ratio represent non-GAAP financial measures. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in Banner's core operations reflected in the current quarter's results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP. Where applicable, comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures is also presented. Because not all companies use the same calculations, our presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as calculated by other companies. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the tables below: ADJUSTED REVENUE Quarters Ended Year Ended Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 138,409 $ 141,766 $ 159,071 $ 576,005 $ 553,179 Non-interest income (GAAP) 14,052 12,658 13,070 44,409 75,255 Total revenue (GAAP) 152,461 154,424 172,141 620,414 628,434 Exclude: Net loss on sale of securities 4,806 2,657 3,721 19,242 3,248 Net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value (139 ) 654 (157 ) 4,218 (807 ) Gain on sale of branches - - - - (7,804 ) Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP) $ 157,128 $ 157,735 $ 175,705 $ 643,874 $ 623,071

ADJUSTED EARNINGS Quarters Ended Year Ended Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Net income (GAAP) $ 42,624 $ 45,854 $ 54,380 $ 183,624 $ 195,378 Exclude: Net loss on sale of securities 4,806 2,657 3,721 19,242 3,248 Net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value (139 ) 654 (157 ) 4,218 (807 ) Gain on sale of branches - - - - (7,804 ) Banner Forward expenses (1) - 996 838 1,334 5,293 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - - 793 Related net tax benefit (1,121 ) (1,033 ) (1,057 ) (5,951 ) (174 ) Total adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 46,170 $ 49,128 $ 57,725 $ 202,467 $ 195,927 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 1.24 $ 1.33 $ 1.58 $ 5.33 $ 5.67 Diluted adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 1.34 $ 1.43 $ 1.68 $ 5.88 $ 5.69

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) ADJUSTED EFFICIENCY RATIO Quarters Ended Year Ended Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 96,621 $ 95,891 $ 99,013 $ 382,538 $ 377,295 Exclude: Banner Forward expenses (1) - (996 ) (838 ) (1,334 ) (5,293 ) CDI amortization (858 ) (857 ) (1,215 ) (3,756 ) (5,279 ) State/municipal tax expense (1,372 ) (1,359 ) (1,304 ) (5,260 ) (4,693 ) REO operations (47 ) 383 (28 ) 538 104 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - - (793 ) Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 94,344 $ 93,062 $ 95,628 $ 372,726 $ 361,341 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 138,409 $ 141,766 $ 159,071 $ 576,005 $ 553,179 Non-interest income (GAAP) 14,052 12,658 13,070 44,409 75,255 Total revenue (GAAP) 152,461 154,424 172,141 620,414 628,434 Exclude: Net loss on sale of securities 4,806 2,657 3,721 19,242 3,248 Net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value (139 ) 654 (157 ) 4,218 (807 ) Gain on sale of branches - - - - (7,804 ) Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP) $ 157,128 $ 157,735 $ 175,705 $ 643,874 $ 623,071 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 63.37 % 62.10 % 57.52 % 61.66 % 60.04 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 60.04 % 59.00 % 54.43 % 57.89 % 57.99 %

(1) Included in miscellaneous expenses in results of operations.