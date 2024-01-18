NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (the "Company") (NYSE: MCB), the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income of $14.6 million, or $1.28 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to a net loss of $7.7 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 20222. Net income for the year 2023 was $77.3 million, or $6.91 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $59.4 million, or $5.29 per diluted common share, for the year 20222.

2 The fourth quarter and full year 2022 results include a $35.0 million regulatory settlement reserve. The full year 2023 results include a $5.5 million reversal of the regulatory settlement reserve.

Mark DeFazio, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented,

"I am pleased with our performance in 2023. MCB delivered responsible loan growth predominantly funded by core deposits, which was impressive in light of the challenging economic backdrop, persistent inflation, higher interest rates and our exit from the crypto business. We maintain our disciplined approach to lending and remain focused on prudent balance sheet management and liquidity. Our ability to grow appropriately within this environment demonstrates the strength and stability of our franchise.

"As we enter 2024, MCB is well-positioned to grow our business and drive EPS growth while supporting the needs of our clients."

Balance Sheet

Total cash and cash equivalents were $269.5 million at December 31, 2023, an increase of $92.1 million, or 51.9%, from September 30, 2023 and an increase of $12.0 million from December 31, 2022. The increase from September 30, 2023, primarily reflected the $215.7 million and $184.0 million increase in deposits and wholesale funding, respectively, partially offset by the $270.3 million net deployment into loans.

Total loans, net of deferred fees and unamortized costs, were $5.6 billion, an increase of $270.3 million, or 5.0%, from September 30, 2023, and an increase of $784.3 million, or 16.2%, from December 31, 2022. Loan production was $342.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $333.5 million for the prior linked quarter and $411.3 million for the prior year period. The increase in total loans from September 30, 2023, was due primarily to an increase of $145.0 million in commercial real estate ("CRE") loans (including owner-occupied) and $74.7 million in commercial and industrial (C&I) loans. The increase in total loans from December 31, 2022, was due primarily to an increase of $603.2 million in CRE loans (including owner-occupied) and $142.8 million in C&I loans.

Total deposits were $5.7 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $215.7 million, or 3.9% from September 30, 2023, and an increase of $459.4 million or 8.7% from December 31, 2022. The increase from September 30, 2023, was due primarily to an increase of $140.7 million in municipal deposits and $36.5 million in retail deposits. The increase in deposits from December 31, 2022, was due primarily to an increase of $749.2 million in retail deposits and $229.1 million in EB-5, Title and Escrow and Charter School deposits, partially offset by the $491.0 million decrease in crypto-related deposits. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits were 32.0% of total deposits at December 31, 2023, compared to 31.6% at September 30, 2023 and 45.9% at December 31, 2022. The decline from December 31, 2022 primarily reflects the outflow of crypto-related deposits.

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax, was $52.9 million, a decrease of $7.2 million, from September 30, 2023, and $1.4 million from December 31, 2022. The decreases from September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 were due to decreases in unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities due to changes in prevailing market interest rates, partially offset by unrealized losses and reclassification adjustments to net income on cash flow hedges.

At December 31, 2023, cash on deposit with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and available secured funding capacity totaled $3.1 billion. The Company and the Bank each met all the requirements to be considered "Well-Capitalized" under applicable regulatory guidelines. Total non-owner-occupied commercial real estate loans were 368.1% of total risk-based capital at December 31, 2023, compared to 374.8% and 366.0% at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Income Statement

Financial Highlights

Three months ended Year ended Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2023(1) 2022(2) 2023(3) 2022(2) Total revenues(4) $ 63,555 $ 60,070 $ 70,249 $ 250,739 $ 255,751 Net income (loss) 14,568 22,063 (7,740) 77,268 59,425 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share 1.28 1.97 (0.71) 6.91 5.29 Return on average assets(5) 0.84 % 1.33 % N.M. % 1.19 % 0.90 % Return on average equity(5) 9.0 % 13.9 % N.M. % 12.4 % 10.3 % Return on average tangible common equity(5), (6) 9.1 % 14.1 % N.M. % 12.6 % 10.4 %

__________________

(1) Includes a $3.0 million reversal of the regulatory settlement reserve recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022.

(2) Includes a $35.0 million regulatory settlement reserve.

(3) Includes a $5.5 million reversal of the regulatory settlement reserve recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022.

(4) Total revenues equal net interest income plus non-interest income.

(5) For periods less than a year, ratios are annualized.

(6) Net income divided by average tangible common equity. Non-GAAP financial measure. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures on page 13.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $57.0 million compared to $53.6 million for the prior linked quarter and $63.9 million for the prior year period. The $3.4 million increase from the prior linked quarter was due primarily to loan growth and increases in loan yields, partially offset by the shift from non-interest bearing deposits to interest bearing deposits and borrowings primarily related to the exit from the crypto-related deposit vertical. The $6.9 million decrease from the prior year period was due primarily to the 197 basis point increase in total cost of funds and the shift from non-interest bearing deposits to interest bearing funding primarily related to the exit from the crypto-related deposit vertical, partially offset by the increase in the average balance of loans and loan yields.

Net interest income for the year 2023 was $222.8 million compared to $229.2 million for the prior year. The $6.3 million decrease was due primarily to the 212 basis point increase in total cost of funds and the shift from non-interest bearing deposits to interest bearing funding primarily related to the exit from the crypto-related deposit vertical, partially offset by the increase in the average balance of loans and loan yields.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 3.36% compared to 3.27% and 4.05% for the prior linked quarter and prior year period, respectively. The 9 basis point increase from the prior linked quarter was due primarily to the increase in the average balance of loans and loan yields, partially offset by the higher cost of funds. The 69 basis point decrease from the prior year period was driven largely by the increase in the average balance of borrowed funds and the shift from non-interest bearing deposits to interest bearing deposits related to the final exit from the crypto-related deposit vertical, partially offset by loan growth and the increase in loan yields. Net interest margin was consistent at 3.49% for the years 2023 and 2022.

Total cost of funds for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 314 basis points compared to 303 basis points and 117 basis points for the prior linked quarter and prior year period, respectively. Total cost of funds for the year 2023 was 265 basis points compared to 53 basis points for the prior year. The increase in the cost of funds reflects the increase in prevailing interest rates and the shift from non-interest bearing deposits to interest bearing funding primarily related to the final exit from the crypto-related deposit vertical.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $6.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $48,000 from the prior linked quarter and an increase of $211,000 from the prior year period. The increase from the prior linked quarter was driven primarily by an increase in service charges on deposits, partially offset by a decrease in other service charges and fees. The increase from the prior linked period was driven primarily by an increase in service charges on deposits and other service charges and fees, partially offset by lower Global Payments Group revenue.

Non-interest income was $27.9 million for the year 2023, an increase of $1.3 million from the prior year driven primarily by increases in service charges on deposits and other service charges and fees.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $37.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $6.2 million from the prior linked quarter and a decrease of $29.5 million from the prior year period. The increase from the prior linked quarter was due primarily to the $3.0 million reversal of the regulatory settlement reserve in the third quarter of 2023, a $1.2 million increase in professional fees and a $1.0 million increase in compensation and benefits. The decrease from the prior year period was due primarily to the $35.0 million regulatory settlement reserve recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-interest expense was $131.5 million for the year 2023, a decrease of $17.2 million from the prior year driven primarily by the $35.0 million regulatory settlement reserve recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022, partially offset by a $9.7 million increase in compensation and benefits, a $4.5 million increase in FDIC assessments and a $3.6 million increase in professional fees.

Income Tax Expense

The effective tax rate for the year 2023 was 27.7% compared to 38.7% for the prior year, which reflects a discrete tax item related to the exercise of stock options in 2023 and the $5.5 million reversal of the regulatory settlement reserve in 2023. The elevated effective tax rate for the year 2022 reflects the recording of the $35.0 million regulatory settlement reserve and other discrete tax items.

Asset Quality

Credit quality remains strong. The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.92% at December 31, 2023 compared to 0.58% at September 30, 2023 and 0.00% at December 31, 2022, respectively. The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $58.0 million at December 31, 2023, an increase of $5.7 million from September 30, 2023 and an increase of $13.1 million from December 31, 2022. The increase from the prior linked quarter was due primarily to loan growth and a $4.8 million provision on a single multifamily loan, partially offset by modest improvements in certain macroeconomic variables which inform our Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") model. The increase from the prior year period was due primarily to loan growth, the $4.8 million provision on the single multifamily loan and the adoption of ASU No. 2016-13. The Company adopted ASU No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (ASC 326) effective January 1, 2023. ASU No. 2016-13 requires the measurement of all expected credit losses for financial assets held at amortized cost to be based on historical experience, current condition, and reasonable and supportable forecasts. Upon adoption, the Company recorded a $2.3 million increase to the ACL for loans, a $777,000 increase to the ACL for loan commitments, and a $2.1 million decrease to retained earnings, net of taxes.

Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited)

Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, (in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 31,973 $ 36,438 $ 33,534 $ 32,525 $ 26,780 Overnight deposits 237,492 140,929 168,242 266,978 230,638 Total cash and cash equivalents 269,465 177,367 201,776 299,503 257,418 Investment securities available-for-sale 461,207 429,850 426,068 444,169 445,747 Investment securities held-to-maturity 468,860 478,886 515,613 501,525 510,425 Equity investment securities, at fair value 2,123 2,015 2,066 2,087 2,048 Total securities 932,190 910,751 943,747 947,781 958,220 Other investments 38,966 35,015 28,040 27,099 22,110 Loans, net of deferred fees and unamortized costs 5,624,797 5,354,487 5,149,546 4,851,694 4,840,523 Allowance for credit losses (57,965 ) (52,298 ) (51,650 ) (47,752 ) (44,876 ) Net loans 5,566,832 5,302,189 5,097,896 4,803,942 4,795,647 Receivables from global payments business, net 87,648 79,892 84,919 83,787 85,605 Other assets 172,571 178,145 165,772 147,870 148,337 Total assets $ 7,067,672 $ 6,683,359 $ 6,522,150 $ 6,309,982 $ 6,267,337 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,837,874 $ 1,746,626 $ 1,730,380 $ 2,122,606 $ 2,422,151 Interest-bearing deposits 3,899,418 3,774,963 3,558,185 3,009,182 2,855,761 Total deposits 5,737,292 5,521,589 5,288,565 5,131,788 5,277,912 Federal funds purchased 99,000 - 243,000 195,000 150,000 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York advances 440,000 355,000 200,000 200,000 100,000 Trust preferred securities 20,620 20,620 20,620 20,620 20,620 Secured borrowings 7,585 7,621 7,655 7,689 7,725 Prepaid third-party debit cardholder balances 10,178 10,297 10,772 11,102 10,579 Other liabilities 93,976 133,322 130,263 135,896 124,604 Total liabilities 6,408,651 6,048,449 5,900,875 5,702,095 5,691,440 Common stock 111 110 110 112 109 Additional paid in capital 395,871 393,544 392,742 394,124 389,276 Retained earnings 315,975 301,407 279,344 263,783 240,810 Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss), net of tax effect (52,936 ) (60,151 ) (50,921 ) (50,132 ) (54,298 ) Total stockholders' equity 659,021 634,910 621,275 607,887 575,897 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,067,672 $ 6,683,359 $ 6,522,150 $ 6,309,982 $ 6,267,337

Consolidated Statement of Income (unaudited)

Three months ended Year ended Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total interest income $ 105,267 $ 97,897 $ 80,554 $ 375,405 $ 260,739 Total interest expense 48,273 44,340 16,655 152,569 31,581 Net interest income 56,994 53,557 63,899 222,836 229,158 Provision for credit losses 6,541 791 2,309 12,283 10,116 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 50,453 52,766 61,590 210,553 219,042 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 1,671 1,463 1,458 6,071 5,747 Global Payments Group revenue 4,177 4,247 4,343 19,005 19,341 Other income 713 803 549 2,827 1,505 Total non-interest income 6,561 6,513 6,350 27,903 26,593 Non-interest expense Compensation and benefits 18,210 17,208 15,886 66,961 57,290 Bank premises and equipment 2,317 2,396 2,247 9,344 8,855 Professional fees 5,031 3,873 5,171 18,064 14,423 Technology costs 974 1,171 1,186 4,940 4,713 Licensing fees 3,638 3,504 2,674 12,818 10,477 FDIC assessments 2,639 1,984 1,030 9,077 4,625 Regulatory settlement reserve - (3,021 ) 35,000 (5,521 ) 35,000 Other expenses 4,338 3,809 3,465 15,855 13,354 Total non-interest expense 37,147 30,924 66,659 131,538 148,737 Net income before income tax expense 19,867 28,355 1,281 106,918 96,898 Income tax expense 5,299 6,292 9,021 29,650 37,473 Net income (loss) $ 14,568 $ 22,063 $ (7,740 ) $ 77,268 $ 59,425 Earnings per common share: Average common shares outstanding: Basic 11,062,729 11,039,363 10,932,952 11,060,110 10,929,021 Diluted 11,366,463 11,136,873 11,183,862 11,129,900 11,200,184 Basic earnings (loss) $ 1.31 $ 1.99 $ (0.71 ) $ 6.95 $ 5.42 Diluted earnings (loss) $ 1.28 $ 1.97 $ (0.71 ) $ 6.91 $ 5.29

Loan Production, Asset Quality & Regulatory Capital

Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 LOAN PRODUCTION (in millions) $ 342.5 $ 333.5 $ 425.4 $ 265.4 $ 411.3 ASSET QUALITY (in thousands) Non-accrual loans: Commercial real estate $ 44,939 $ 24,000 $ 24,000 $ 24,000 $ - Commercial and industrial 6,934 6,934 - - - Consumer 24 24 24 24 24 Total non-accrual loans $ 51,897 $ 30,958 $ 24,024 $ 24,024 $ 24 Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.92 % 0.58 % 0.47 % 0.50 % - % Allowance for credit losses $ 57,965 $ 52,298 $ 51,650 $ 47,752 $ 44,876 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.03 % 0.98 % 1.00 % 0.98 % 0.93 % Charge-offs $ (946 ) $ (129 ) $ (44 ) $ (100 ) $ - Recoveries $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 25 Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.07 % 0.01 % - % 0.01 % - % REGULATORY CAPITAL Tier 1 Leverage: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 10.6 % 10.7 % 10.8 % 10.8 % 10.2 % Metropolitan Commercial Bank 10.3 % 10.5 % 10.5 % 10.4 % 10.0 % Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based (CET1): Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 11.5 % 11.8 % 11.9 % 12.3 % 12.1 % Metropolitan Commercial Bank 11.6 % 11.9 % 11.9 % 12.3 % 12.3 % Tier 1 Risk-Based: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 11.9 % 12.2 % 12.2 % 12.7 % 12.5 % Metropolitan Commercial Bank 11.6 % 11.9 % 11.9 % 12.3 % 12.3 % Total Risk-Based: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 12.8 % 13.1 % 13.2 % 13.6 % 13.4 % Metropolitan Commercial Bank 12.5 % 12.8 % 12.9 % 13.2 % 13.1 %

Performance Measures

Three months ended Year ended Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2023(1) 2022(2) 2023(3) 2022(2) Net income per consolidated statements of income $ 14,568 $ 22,063 $ (7,740 ) $ 77,268 $ 59,425 Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities (78 ) (118 ) - (365 ) (141 ) Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 14,490 $ 21,945 $ (7,740 ) $ 76,903 $ 59,284 Per common share: Basic earnings (loss) $ 1.31 $ 1.99 $ (0.71 ) $ 6.95 $ 5.42 Diluted earnings (loss) $ 1.28 $ 1.97 $ (0.71 ) $ 6.91 $ 5.29 Common shares outstanding: Period end 11,062,729 11,062,729 10,949,965 11,062,729 10,949,965 Average fully diluted 11,366,463 11,136,873 11,183,862 11,129,900 11,200,184 Return on:(4) Average total assets 0.84 % 1.33 % N.M. % 1.19 % 0.90 % Average equity 9.0 % 13.9 % N.M. % 12.4 % 10.3 % Average tangible common equity(5) 9.1 % 14.1 % N.M. % 12.6 % 10.4 % Yield on average earning assets(4) 6.21 % 5.99 % 5.12 % 5.88 % 3.97 % Total cost of deposits(4) 2.98 % 2.74 % 1.11 % 2.43 % 0.49 % Net interest spread(4) 1.81 % 1.67 % 2.79 % 1.85 % 2.82 % Net interest margin(4) 3.36 % 3.27 % 4.05 % 3.49 % 3.49 % Net charge-offs as % of average loans(4) 0.07 % 0.01 % - % 0.02 % - % Efficiency ratio(6) 58.4 % 51.5 % 94.9 % 52.46 % 58.16 %

____________________

(1) Includes a $3.0 million reversal of the regulatory settlement reserve recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022.

(2) Includes a $35.0 million regulatory settlement reserve.

(3) Includes a $5.5 million reversal of the regulatory settlement reserve recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022.

(4) For periods less than a year, ratios are annualized.

(5) Net income divided by average tangible common equity. Non-GAAP financial measure. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures on page 13.

(6) Total non-interest expense divided by total revenues.

Interest Margin Analysis

Three months ended Dec. 31, 2023 Sept. 30, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Average Yield / Average Yield / Average Yield / (dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Rate (1) Balance Interest Rate (1) Balance Interest Rate (1) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans (2) $ 5,538,095 $ 97,897 7.01 % $ 5,283,114 $ 90,666 6.80 % $ 4,796,001 $ 72,560 5.98 % Available-for-sale securities 532,970 2,430 1.82 527,673 2,261 1.71 527,523 1,979 1.50 Held-to-maturity securities 474,475 2,217 1.87 497,682 2,412 1.94 518,822 2,422 1.87 Equity investments 2,401 14 2.30 2,387 13 2.20 2,351 10 1.70 Overnight deposits 139,009 1,966 5.53 124,211 1,783 5.62 362,244 3,291 3.55 Other interest-earning assets 35,718 743 8.32 36,952 762 8.24 18,689 292 6.26 Total interest-earning assets 6,722,668 105,267 6.21 6,472,019 97,897 5.99 6,225,630 80,554 5.12 Non-interest-earning assets 192,237 170,195 101,826 Allowance for credit losses (53,570 ) (52,357 ) (43,643 ) Total assets $ 6,861,335 $ 6,589,857 $ 6,283,813 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Money market and savings accounts $ 3,891,476 42,395 4.32 $ 3,465,347 35,969 4.12 $ 2,683,653 15,241 2.25 Certificates of deposit 34,179 272 3.16 38,937 265 2.70 49,470 207 1.66 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,925,655 42,667 4.31 3,504,284 36,234 4.10 2,733,123 15,448 2.24 Borrowed funds 427,250 5,606 5.25 572,456 8,106 5.66 101,600 1,207 4.75 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,352,905 48,273 4.40 4,076,740 44,340 4.32 2,834,723 16,655 2.33 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,748,178 1,734,956 2,792,370 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 116,995 146,956 60,951 Total liabilities 6,218,078 5,958,652 5,688,044 Stockholders' equity 643,257 631,205 595,769 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,861,335 $ 6,589,857 $ 6,283,813 Net interest income $ 56,994 $ 53,557 $ 63,899 Net interest rate spread (3) 1.81 % 1.67 % 2.79 % Net interest margin (4) 3.36 % 3.27 % 4.05 % Total cost of deposits (5) 2.98 % 2.74 % 1.11 % Total cost of funds (6) 3.14 % 3.03 % 1.17 %

________________________

(1) Ratios are annualized.

(2) Amount includes deferred loan fees and non-performing loans.

(3) Determined by subtracting the annualized average cost of total interest-bearing liabilities from the annualized average yield on total interest-earning assets.

(4) Determined by dividing annualized net interest income by total average interest-earning assets.

(5) Determined by dividing annualized interest expense on deposits by total average interest-bearing and non-interest bearing deposits.

(6) Determined by dividing annualized interest expense by the sum of total average interest-bearing liabilities and total average non-interest-bearing deposits.

Interest Margin Analysis, continued

Year ended Dec. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Average Yield / Average Yield / (dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans (1) $ 5,147,653 $ 345,039 6.70 % $ 4,361,412 $ 231,851 5.32 % Available-for-sale securities 527,873 8,865 1.68 538,425 $ 6,921 1.29 Held-to-maturity securities 499,379 9,608 1.92 495,812 $ 8,682 1.75 Equity investments 2,381 52 2.17 2,339 $ 32 1.37 Overnight deposits 176,813 9,319 5.20 1,156,468 $ 12,314 1.05 Other interest-earning assets 33,061 2,522 7.63 16,700 $ 939 5.62 Total interest-earning assets 6,387,160 375,405 5.88 6,571,156 260,739 3.97 Non-interest-earning assets 169,377 90,495 Allowance for credit losses (49,923 ) (40,020 ) Total assets $ 6,506,614 $ 6,621,631 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Money market and savings accounts $ 3,299,427 $ 127,494 3.86 $ 2,652,502 $ 28,694 1.08 Certificates of deposit 42,926 1,183 2.76 59,645 $ 590 0.99 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,342,353 128,677 3.85 2,712,147 29,284 1.08 Borrowed funds 445,061 23,892 5.37 45,878 2,297 5.00 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,787,414 152,569 4.03 2,758,025 31,581 1.15 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,960,469 3,223,606 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 137,725 61,213 Total liabilities 5,885,608 6,042,844 Stockholders' equity 621,006 578,787 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,506,614 $ 6,621,631 Net interest income $ 222,836 $ 229,158 Net interest rate spread (2) 1.85 % 2.82 % Net interest margin (3) 3.49 % 3.49 % Total cost of deposits (4) 2.43 % 0.49 % Total cost of funds (5) 2.65 % 0.53 %

_________________________

(1) Amount includes deferred loan fees and non-performing loans.

(2) Determined by subtracting the annualized average cost of total interest-bearing liabilities from the annualized average yield on total interest-earning assets.

(3) Determined by dividing annualized net interest income by total average interest-earning assets.

(4) Determined by dividing annualized interest expense on deposits by total average interest-bearing and non-interest bearing deposits.

(5) Determined by dividing annualized interest expense by the sum of total average interest-bearing liabilities and total average non-interest-bearing deposits.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), this earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful information to investors in understanding the Company's operating performance and trends. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures disclosed in this earnings release to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the following tables:

Quarterly Data Year ended (dollars in thousands, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, except per share data) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Average assets $ 6,861,335 $ 6,589,857 $ 6,354,597 $ 6,212,624 $ 6,283,813 $ 6,506,614 $ 6,621,631 Less: average intangible assets 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 6,851,602 $ 6,580,124 $ 6,344,864 $ 6,202,891 $ 6,274,080 $ 6,496,881 $ 6,611,898 Average common equity $ 643,257 $ 631,205 $ 616,370 $ 592,521 $ 595,769 $ 621,006 $ 578,787 Less: average intangible assets 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 633,524 $ 621,472 $ 606,637 $ 582,788 $ 586,036 $ 611,273 $ 569,054 Total assets $ 7,067,672 $ 6,683,359 $ 6,522,150 $ 6,309,982 $ 6,267,337 $ 7,067,672 $ 6,267,337 Less: intangible assets 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 7,057,939 $ 6,673,626 $ 6,512,417 $ 6,300,249 $ 6,257,604 $ 7,057,939 $ 6,257,604 Common equity $ 659,021 $ 634,910 $ 621,275 $ 607,887 $ 575,897 $ 659,021 $ 575,897 Less: intangible assets 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 Tangible common equity (book value) (non-GAAP) $ 649,288 $ 625,177 $ 611,542 $ 598,154 $ 566,164 $ 649,288 $ 566,164 Common shares outstanding 11,062,729 11,062,729 10,991,074 11,211,274 10,949,965 11,062,729 10,949,965 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 59.57 $ 57.39 $ 56.53 $ 54.22 $ 52.59 $ 59.57 $ 52.59 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (1) $ 58.69 $ 56.51 $ 55.64 $ 53.35 $ 51.70 $ 58.69 $ 51.70

________________________

(1) Tangible book value divided by common shares outstanding at period-end.

Explanatory Note

Some amounts presented within this document may not recalculate due to rounding.

