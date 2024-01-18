PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PPG (NYSE: PPG) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter 2023.

Fourth Quarter Consolidated Results

$ in millions, except EPS 4Q 2023 4Q 2022 YOY change Net sales $4,350 $4,185 +4% Net income $90 $238 -62% Adjusted net income(a) $363 $286 +27% EPS $0.38 $1.01 -62% Adjusted EPS(a) $1.53 $1.22 +25% (a) Reconciliations of reported to adjusted figures are included below

Chairman and CEO Comments

Tim Knavish, PPG chairman and chief executive officer, commented on the quarter and 2023:

Capping off a record year, the PPG team delivered solid year-over-year sales growth, strong adjusted earnings growth and record operating cash flow. The breadth and diversity of our business portfolio was a key driver to our record fourth quarter performance, as we benefited from solid volume growth in China, demand stabilization in Europe and continued growth in several key end-use markets such as aerospace, automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and protective coatings.

We made strong progress on returning to our historic segment margin profile while delivering segment earnings growth of 30% and an aggregate segment margin improvement of 260 basis points, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year margin improvement. Additionally, our earnings growth and working capital management resulted in strong cash generation in the quarter and record operating cash flow of over $2.4 billion for the year. We ended the year with a strong balance sheet that, coupled with our legacy of solid cash flow, provides us with shareholder value creation opportunities going forward.

Looking at the full year, in addition to our record financial performance, we successfully implemented various strategic initiatives to strengthen the company, including key actions to position PPG for higher organic growth. We also executed on our ongoing portfolio review leading to the divestitures of both our European and Australian Traffic Solutions businesses and the recently announced strategic alternatives review of the silicas products business. Finally, we have continued our heritage of rewarding our shareholders with our 124th consecutive year of dividend payments, including 52 consecutive years of dividend increases.

Looking ahead, while global industrial production remains at low absolute levels, we expect that demand for our businesses in China will continue to improve. In Europe, we believe that economic activity will stabilize in 2024 at current levels. In the U.S., we anticipate that economic conditions will remain subdued during the first half of 2024, and in Mexico, which is now our second largest country in terms of total net sales, we expect strong momentum to continue. From a PPG perspective, we plan to deliver volume growth in 2024 by executing on our key strategic growth initiatives and fully capitalizing on continued demand in several areas, including aerospace and Mexico, which will also benefit from cross-selling initiatives through our concessionaire network.

We are laser focused on maintaining the unwavering support of our customers as we leverage our strong brands and provide technology-advantaged products and solutions that enhance their productivity and sustainability. We aim to build on our strong 2023 financial performance by continuing our growth and value creation in 2024 for the benefit of all stakeholders. Finally, I want to thank our more than 50,000 employees around the world for "making it happen" in 2023 and positioning us for growth in 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Reportable Segment Financial Results

Performance Coatings segment

$ in millions 4Q 2023 4Q 2022 YOY change Net sales $2,615 $2,490 +5% Segment income $325 $272 +19% Segment income % 12.4% 10.9% Sales volumes -1% Selling prices +3% Foreign currency translation +3%

Performance Coatings net sales increased 5%, led by higher selling prices and favorable foreign currency translation.

Sales of PPG's technology-advantaged aerospace products remained strong, as the business delivered mid-teen percentage organic sales growth year over year. Protective and marine coatings delivered mid-single-digit percentage organic sales growth driven by strong volume growth in the U.S. and Europe. Automotive refinish coatings organic sales grew by a low single-digit percentage, aided by growth in Europe and Asia. In the architectural coatings Americas and Asia-Pacific business, organic sales decreased a low single-digit percentage. Architectural coatings in Mexico delivered another strong quarter, as we continue to benefit from a growing Mexican economy and our excellent Comex brand. U.S. and Canada architectural coatings sales were lower, as growth in the professional contractor channel was more than offset by continuing softness in do-it-yourself demand. Organic sales for architectural coatings in the EMEA region were down by a low single-digit percentage, as the benefit of higher prices was more than offset by lower but moderating volumes.

Segment income increased by 19% versus the prior year primarily due to higher selling prices and moderating input costs. Segment operating margins improved by 150 basis points year over year.

Industrial Coatings segment

$ in millions 4Q 2023 4Q 2022 YOY change Net sales $1,735 $1,695 +2% Segment income $230 $155 +48% Segment income % 13.3% 9.1% Sales volumes 0% Selling prices 0% Foreign currency translation +2%

Industrial Coatings segment net sales were higher compared to the fourth quarter 2022 aided by favorable foreign currency translation.

Automotive OEM coatings organic sales increased by a mid-single-digit percentage with higher selling prices in all regions and higher aggregate sales volumes led by our market share gains in the Asia-Pacific region and Mexico. Offsetting this sales volume growth was lower global industrial activity which resulted in softer demand in all other businesses in the segment. Industrial coatings organic sales declined by a mid-single-digit percentage with lower volumes in most sub-segments. As expected, packaging coatings organic sales were down a low single-digit percentage driven by softer customer demand in Europe and Latin America partially offset by strong growth in the U.S. and the Asia-Pacific region.

Segment income was higher than the prior year by $75 million, or 48%, primarily due to input costs moderating from historically high levels and improving manufacturing performance. Segment margins improved by 420 basis points compared to the fourth quarter 2022.

Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

$ in millions, except EPS 2023 2022 YOY change Net sales $18,246 $17,652 +3% Net income(a) $1,270 $1,028 +24% Adjusted net income(a)(b) $1,822 $1,436 +27% EPS(a) $5.35 $4.33 +24% Adjusted EPS(a)(b) $7.67 $6.05 +27% (a) From continuing operations (b) Reconciliations of reported to adjusted figures are included below

Record full-year 2023 net sales were approximately $18.2 billion, up about 3% versus the prior year. Organic sales were higher by 3% driven by higher selling prices. Adjusted EPS was also a record, increasing 27% due to higher selling prices, moderating input costs, structural cost savings and favorable foreign-currency translation, partially offset by lower sales volumes. Ending the year, input costs and inventory levels remain above historical levels.

In 2023, the company paid approximately $600 million in dividends. Capital expenditures totaled about $550 million. The company repurchased $100 million of stock in the fourth quarter and had about $1 billion remaining on its current share repurchase authorization at the end of 2023.

Additional Financial Information

Fourth quarter reported EPS included a non-cash charge of $0.67 reflecting goodwill impairment for the Traffic Solutions business. The fair value of the Traffic Solutions business decreased primarily due to an increase in the weighted cost of capital (discount rate) assumption reflecting the current interest rate environment.

Corporate expenses were $100 million in the fourth quarter, higher than the prior year primarily due to increased performance and shareholder return-based incentive compensation along with non-cash pension expense.

The reported and adjusted effective tax rates were 46.4% and 22.0%, respectively, in the fourth quarter. The reported rate was impacted by the fourth quarter non-cash charge for impairment and certain other charges, for which there was not a tax benefit.

Net interest expense of $13 million was below the company's expectation at the outset of the quarter due to the early repayment of a term loan and stronger than expected cash generation.

At quarter end, the company had cash and short-term investments totaling nearly $1.6 billion. Net debt was $4.5 billion, which is about $1.2 billion lower compared to the prior-year fourth quarter.

Outlook

The company today reported the following projections for the first quarter and full year 2024 based on current global economic activity, soft industrial production, demand stabilization in Europe, continued growth in Mexico and demand improvement in China.

Outlook 1Q 2024 FY 2024 Adjusted EPS $1.80 - $1.87 per share $8.34 - $8.59 per share

The effective tax rate for the first quarter 2024 is expected to be between 24.0% to 25.0%, higher than prior year including the impact of several regional tax rate increases and the expected mix of country-specific earnings.

Additional information related to 2024 financial projections are available in the detailed commentary and associated presentation slides related to the fourth quarter financial information which are posted within the investors section of PPG.com.

The term organic sales as used in this press release is defined as net sales excluding the impact of currency, acquisitions, divestitures and the wind down of Russia operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements reflecting PPG's current view with respect to future events and financial performance. These matters within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect PPG's operations, as discussed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c) or 15(d) of the Exchange Act, and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder. Accordingly, many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Such factors include statements related to the effects on our business of COVID-19, global economic conditions, geopolitical issues, the amount of future share repurchases, increasing price and product competition by our competitors, fluctuations in cost and availability of raw materials, energy, labor and logistics, the ability to achieve selling price increases, the ability to recover margins, customer inventory levels, PPG inventory levels, the ability to maintain favorable supplier relationships and arrangements, the timing of realization of anticipated cost savings from restructuring and other initiatives, the ability to identify additional cost savings opportunities, the timing and expected benefits of potential future and completed acquisitions, difficulties in integrating acquired businesses and achieving expected synergies therefrom, economic and political conditions in international markets, the ability to penetrate existing, developing and emerging foreign and domestic markets, foreign exchange rates and fluctuations in such rates, fluctuations in tax rates, the impact of future legislation, the impact of environmental regulations, unexpected business disruptions, the unpredictability of existing and possible future litigation, including asbestos litigation, and governmental investigations. However, it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Consequently, while the list of factors presented here and in our 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Consequences of material differences in results compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, lower sales or earnings, business disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability to third parties and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on PPG's consolidated financial condition, results of operations or liquidity.

All information in this release speaks only as of January 18, 2024, and any distribution of this release after that date is not intended and will not be construed as updating or confirming such information. PPG undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Regulation G Reconciliation

PPG believes investors' understanding of the company's performance is enhanced by the disclosure of net income, earnings per diluted share from continuing operations and PPG's effective tax rate adjusted for certain items. PPG's management considers this information useful in providing insight into the company's ongoing performance because it excludes the impact of items that cannot reasonably be expected to recur on a quarterly basis or that are not attributable to our primary operations. Net income, earnings per diluted share from continuing operations and the effective tax rate adjusted for these items are not recognized financial measures determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP") and should not be considered a substitute for net income, earnings per diluted share, the effective tax rate or other financial measures as computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share and the adjusted effective tax rate may not be comparable to similarly titled measures as reported by other companies. PPG is not able to provide a reconciliation of first quarter and full-year 2024 expected adjusted earnings per diluted share to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable effort because certain items that impact such measure are uncertain or cannot be reasonably predicted at this time.

Regulation G Reconciliation - Net Income and Earnings per Diluted Share ($ in millions, except per-share amounts) Fourth Quarter

2023 Fourth Quarter

2022 $ EPS(a) $ EPS(a) Reported net income from continuing operations $90 $0.38 $238 $1.01 Acquisition-related amortization expense 30 0.13 31 0.13 Business restructuring-related costs, net(b) 13 0.05 6 0.03 Impairment and other related charges, net(c) 160 0.67 11 0.05 Portfolio optimization(d) 28 0.12 - - Environmental remediation charges(e) 23 0.10 - - Argentina currency devaluation losses(f) 24 0.10 - - Insurance recoveries(g) (5 ) (0.02 ) - - Adjusted net income from continuing operations, excluding certain items $363 $1.53 $286 $1.22 Full Year

2023 Full Year 2022 $ EPS(a) $ EPS(a) Reported net income from continuing operations $1,270 $5.35 $1,028 $4.33 Acquisition-related amortization expense 121 0.51 126 0.53 Business restructuring-related costs, net(b) 34 0.14 56 0.24 Impairment and other related charges, net(c) 160 0.67 214 0.90 Portfolio optimization(d) 58 0.24 12 0.05 Environmental remediation charges(e) 23 0.10 - - Argentina currency devaluation losses(f) 24 0.10 - - Insurance recoveries(g) (12 ) (0.05 ) - - Pension settlement charge(h) 144 0.61 - - Adjusted net income from continuing operations, excluding certain items $1,822 $7.67 $1,436 $6.05

Fourth Quarter

2023 Fourth Quarter

2022 Income

Before

Income

Taxes Tax

Expense Effective

Tax Rate Income

Before

Income

Taxes Tax

Expense Effective

Tax Rate Effective tax rate, continuing operations $192 $89 46.4 % $319 $73 22.9 % Acquisition-related amortization expense 40 10 25.0 % 41 10 24.4 % Business restructuring-related costs, net(b) 16 3 18.8 % 8 2 29.7 % Impairment and other related charges, net(c) 160 - - % 15 4 24.7 % Portfolio optimization(d) 31 3 9.7 % - - - % Environmental remediation charges(e) 30 7 23.3 % - - - % Argentina currency devaluation losses(f) 20 (4 ) (20.0 )% - - - % Insurance recoveries(g) (7 ) (2 ) 28.6 % - - - % Adjusted effective tax rate, continuing operations, excluding certain items $482 $106 22.0 % $383 $89 23.2 %

Full Year

2023 Full Year

2022 Income

Before

Income

Taxes Tax

Expense Effective

Tax Rate Income

Before

Income

Taxes Tax

Expense Effective

Tax Rate Effective tax rate, continuing operations $1,748 $439 25.1 % $1,381 $325 23.5 % Acquisition-related amortization expense 161 40 24.8 % 166 40 24.1 % Business restructuring-related costs, net(b) 43 9 20.9 % 75 19 25.3 % Impairment and other related charges, net(c) 160 - - % 245 31 12.7 % Portfolio optimization(d) 53 (7 ) (13.2 )% 10 (2 ) (20.0 )% Environmental remediation charges(e) 30 7 23.3 % - - - % Argentina currency devaluation losses(f) 20 (4 ) (20.0 )% - - - % Insurance recoveries(g) (16 ) (4 ) 25.0 % - - - % Pension settlement charge(h) 190 46 24.2 % - - - % Adjusted effective tax rate, continuing operations, excluding certain items $2,389 $526 22.0 % $1,877 $413 22.0 %

(a) Earnings per diluted share is calculated based on unrounded numbers. Figures in the table may not recalculate due to rounding. (b) Business restructuring-related costs, net include business restructuring charges, offset by releases related to previously approved programs, which are included in Other charges/(income), net on the consolidated statement of income, accelerated depreciation of certain assets, which is included in Depreciation on the consolidated statement of income, and other restructuring-related costs, which are included in Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization and Selling, general and administrative on the consolidated statement of income. (c) In the fourth quarter 2023, the company recorded impairment and other related charges due to a non-cash goodwill impairment recognized for the Traffic Solutions reporting unit as a result of its annual goodwill impairment test. The fair value of the Traffic Solutions reporting unit decreased primarily due to increases in the cost of capital (discount rate assumption) and declines in the reporting unit's long-term forecast driven by challenges at its operations in Argentina due to the highly inflationary environment and changes to the reporting unit's global footprint, including the fourth quarter 2023 divestiture of its European and Australian businesses. In 2022, the company recorded impairment and other related charges due to the wind down of the company's operation in Russia. (d) Portfolio optimization includes losses on the sale of non-core assets, including the losses recognized on the sales of the company's European and Australian Traffic Solutions businesses in the fourth quarter 2023, which are included in Other charges/(income), net in the consolidated statement of income, accelerated amortization expense recognized related to the exit of a non-core business, which is included in Amortization in the consolidated statement of income, and the impact for the step up to fair value of inventory acquired in certain acquisitions, which is included in Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization in the consolidated statement of income. Portfolio optimization also includes advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, other professional or consulting fees, and certain internal costs directly incurred to effect acquisitions, as well as similar fees and other costs to effect divestitures and other portfolio optimization exit actions. These costs are included in Selling, general and administrative expense in the consolidated statement of income. (e) Environmental remediation charges represent environmental remediation costs at certain legacy PPG manufacturing sites. These charges are included in Other charges/(income), net in the consolidated statement of income. (f) In December 2023, the central bank of Argentina adjusted the official foreign currency exchange rate for the Argentine peso, significantly devaluing the currency relative to the United States dollar. Argentina currency devaluation losses represent foreign currency translation losses recognized during December 2023 related to the devaluation of the Argentine peso, which is included in Other charges/(income), net in the consolidated statement of income. (g) In the first quarter 2023, the company received reimbursement under its insurance policies for damages incurred at a southern U.S. factory from a winter storm in 2020. In the fourth quarter 2023, the company received reimbursement for a previously approved insurance claim under a policy covering legacy asbestos-related matters. These insurance recoveries are included in Other charges/(income), net in the consolidated statement of income. (h) In the first quarter 2023, PPG purchased group annuity contracts that transferred pension benefit obligations for certain of the company's retirees in the U.S. to third-party insurance companies, resulting in a non-cash pension settlement charge.

PPG INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (unaudited) (All amounts in millions except per-share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $4,350 $4,185 $18,246 $17,652 Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization 2,531 2,623 10,745 11,096 Selling, general and administrative 1,114 955 4,222 3,842 Depreciation 104 92 391 388 Amortization 46 41 167 166 Research and development, net 111 108 433 448 Interest expense 57 53 247 167 Interest income (44 ) (20 ) (140 ) (54 ) Impairment and other related charges, net 160 15 160 245 Pension settlement charge - - 190 - Other charges/(income), net 79 (1 ) 83 (27 ) Income before income taxes $192 $319 $1,748 $1,381 Income tax expense 89 73 439 325 Income from continuing operations $103 $246 $1,309 $1,056 Income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax - - - (2 ) Net income attributable to controlling and noncontrolling interests $103 $246 $1,309 $1,054 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (13 ) (8 ) (39 ) (28 ) Net income (attributable to PPG) $90 $238 $1,270 $1,026 Amounts attributable to PPG: Income from continuing operations, net of tax $90 $238 $1,270 $1,028 Income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax - - - (2 ) Net income (attributable to PPG) $90 $238 $1,270 $1,026 Earnings per common share (attributable to PPG) Income from continuing operations, net of tax $0.38 $1.01 $5.38 $4.35 Income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax - - - (0.01 ) Net income (attributable to PPG) $0.38 $1.01 $5.38 $4.34 Earnings per common share (attributable to PPG) - assuming dilution Income from continuing operations, net of tax $0.38 $1.01 $5.35 $4.33 Income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax - - - (0.01 ) Net income (attributable to PPG) $0.38 $1.01 $5.35 $4.32 Average shares outstanding 236.2 235.5 236.0 236.1 Average shares outstanding - assuming dilution 237.3 236.6 237.2 237.3

PPG INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited) ($ in millions) Twelve Months Ended December 31 2023 2022 Cash from operating activities - continuing operations $2,411 $963 Cash used for investing activities: Capital expenditures $549 $518 Business acquisitions, net of cash balances acquired $109 $114 Financing activities: Dividends paid on PPG common stock $598 $570 PPG INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited) ($ in millions) December 31 December 31 2023 2022 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $1,514 $1,099 Short-term investments 75 55 Receivables, net 3,279 3,303 Inventories 2,127 2,272 Other current assets 436 444 Total current assets $7,431 $7,173 Current liabilities: Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $306 $313 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 4,467 4,087 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 194 183 Restructuring reserves 87 138 Total current liabilities $5,054 $4,721 Long-term debt $5,748 $6,503 PPG OPERATING METRICS (unaudited) ($ in millions) December 31 December 31 2023 2022 Operating Working Capital (a) $2,645 $2,830 As a percent of quarter sales, annualized 15.2 % 16.9 %

(a) Operating working capital includes: (1) receivables from customers, net of allowance for doubtful accounts, (2) FIFO inventories and (3) trade liabilities.

PPG INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION (unaudited) ($ in millions) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales Performance Coatings $2,615 $2,490 $11,164 $10,694 Industrial Coatings 1,735 1,695 7,082 6,958 Total $4,350 $4,185 $18,246 $17,652 Segment income Performance Coatings $325 $272 $1,709 $1,399 Industrial Coatings 230 155 966 643 Total $555 $427 $2,675 $2,042 Items not allocated to segments Corporate (100 ) (52 ) (340 ) (218 ) Interest expense, net of interest income (13 ) (33 ) (107 ) (113 ) Impairment and other related charges, net (Note A) (160 ) (15 ) (160 ) (245 ) Business restructuring-related costs, net (Note B) (16 ) (8 ) (43 ) (75 ) Portfolio optimization (Note C) (31 ) - (53 ) (10 ) Environmental remediation charges (Note D) (30 ) - (30 ) - Argentina currency devaluation losses (Note E) (20 ) - (20 ) - Insurance recoveries (Note F) 7 - 16 - Pension settlement charge (Note G) - - (190 ) - Income before income taxes $192 $319 $1,748 $1,381

Note A: In the fourth quarter 2023, the company recorded impairment and other related charges due to goodwill impairment recognized for the Traffic Solutions reporting unit as a result of its annual goodwill impairment test. The fair value of the Traffic Solutions reporting unit decreased primarily due to increases in the cost of capital (discount rate assumption) and declines in the reporting unit's long-term forecast driven by challenges at its operations in Argentina due to the highly inflationary environment and changes to the reporting unit's global footprint, including the fourth quarter 2023 divestiture of its European and Australian businesses. In 2022, the company recorded impairment and other related charges due to the wind down of the company's operation in Russia. Note B: Business restructuring-related costs, net include business restructuring charges, offset by releases related to previously approved programs, which are included in Other charges/(income), net on the consolidated statement of income, accelerated depreciation of certain assets, which is included in Depreciation on the consolidated statement of income, and other restructuring-related costs, which are included in Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization and Selling, general and administrative on the consolidated statement of income. Note C: Portfolio optimization includes losses on the sale of non-core assets, including the losses recognized on the sales of the company's European and Australian Traffic Solutions businesses in the fourth quarter 2023, which are included in Other charges/(income), net in the consolidated statement of income, accelerated amortization expense recognized related to the exit of a non-core business, which is included in Amortization in the consolidated statement of income, and the impact for the step up to fair value of inventory acquired in certain acquisitions, which is included in Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization in the consolidated statement of income. Portfolio optimization also includes advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, other professional or consulting fees, and certain internal costs directly incurred to effect acquisitions, as well as similar fees and other costs to effect divestitures and other portfolio optimization exit actions. These costs are included in Selling, general and administrative expense in the consolidated statement of income. Note D: Environmental remediation charges represent environmental remediation costs at certain legacy PPG manufacturing sites. These charges are included in Other charges/(income), net in the consolidated statement of income. Note E: In December 2023, the central bank of Argentina adjusted the official foreign currency exchange rate for the Argentine peso, significantly devaluing the currency relative to the United States dollar. Argentina currency devaluation losses represent foreign currency translation losses recognized during December 2023 related to the devaluation of the Argentine peso, which is included in Other charges/(income), net in the consolidated statement of income. Note F: In the first quarter 2023, the company received reimbursement under its insurance policies for damages incurred at a southern U.S. factory from a winter storm in 2020. In the fourth quarter 2023, the company received reimbursement for a previously approved insurance claim under a policy covering legacy asbestos-related matters. These insurance recoveries are included in Other charges/(income), net in the consolidated statement of income. Note G: In the first quarter 2023, PPG purchased group annuity contracts that transferred pension benefit obligations for certain of the company's retirees in the U.S. to third-party insurance companies, resulting in a non-cash pension settlement charge.

