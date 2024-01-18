IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Five Point Holdings, LLC ("Five Point" or the "Company") (NYSE:FPH), an owner and developer of large mixed-use planned communities in California, today reported its fourth quarter and year-end 2023 results.
Dan Hedigan, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We finished 2023 strong with consolidated net income for the quarter of $58.7 million, giving us consolidated net income for the year of $113.7 million and total cash and cash equivalents of $353.8 million as of year-end. This week we successfully settled our senior note exchange with a participation rate over 99%. Achieving these results in the face of a challenging economic and interest rate environment is a testament to our team's focus on executing our key operating priorities: generating revenue, right-sizing our SG&A, and managing our capital spend. We will continue to closely monitor the market and interest rates; however, we believe that the ongoing housing supply shortage will help sustain strong demand for our land."
Consolidated Results
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of December 31, 2023, total liquidity of $478.8 million was comprised of cash and cash equivalents totaling $353.8 million and borrowing availability of $125.0 million under our unsecured revolving credit facility. Total capital was $2.0 billion, reflecting $3.0 billion in assets and $1.0 billion in liabilities and redeemable noncontrolling interests.
Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
Revenues. Revenues of $118.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 were primarily generated from land sales at our Valencia segment. At Valencia we closed the sale of land entitled for an aggregate of 583 homesites on approximately 46 acres. The fixed base purchase price of $101.8 million was paid at closing.
Equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities. Equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities was $24.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The Great Park Venture generated net income of $81.1 million during the three months ended December 31, 2023, and our share of the net income from our 37.5% percentage interest, adjusted for basis differences, was $25.9 million. Additionally, we recognized $1.9 million in loss from our 75% interest in the Gateway Commercial Venture.
During the three months ended December 31, 2023, the Great Park Venture closed two commercial land sales totaling approximately 38 acres for an aggregate purchase price of $174.2 million. After completing the land sale, the Great Park Venture made aggregate distributions of $22.6 million to holders of Legacy Interests and $193.1 million to holders of Percentage Interests. We received $72.4 million for our 37.5% Percentage Interest.
Selling, general, and administrative. Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $13.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023.
Net income. Consolidated net income for the quarter was $58.7 million. Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests totaled $29.0 million, resulting in net income attributable to the Company of $29.8 million. Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests represents the portion of income allocated to related party partners and members that hold units of the operating company and the San Francisco Venture. Holders of units of the operating company and the San Francisco Venture can redeem their interests for either, at our election, our Class A common shares on a one-for-one basis or cash. In connection with any redemption or exchange, our ownership of our operating subsidiaries will increase thereby reducing the amount of income allocated to noncontrolling interests in subsequent periods.
Results of Operations for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023
Revenues. Revenues of $211.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 were primarily generated from land sales at our Valencia segment. At Valencia we closed the sale of land entitled for an aggregate of 729 homesites on approximately 72 acres. The fixed base purchase price of $162.4 million was paid at closing.
Equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities. Equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities was $76.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The Great Park Venture generated net income of $250.6 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, and our share of the net income from our 37.5% percentage interest, adjusted for basis differences, was $78.9 million. Additionally, we recognized $2.9 million in loss from our 75% interest in the Gateway Commercial Venture.
During the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, the Great Park Venture closed the sale of approximately 38 acres of land entitled for commercial use for an aggregate purchase price of $174.2 million and sold 798 homesites on approximately 84 acres of land at the Great Park Neighborhoods. For the homesite sale, the Great Park Venture recognized $357.8 million in revenue, consisting of $214.7 million paid at closing plus $143.1 million in revenue representing variable consideration from future price participation payments expected to be received when homes are sold to homebuyers. The Great Park Venture made aggregate distributions of $48.2 million to holders of Legacy Interests and $411.2 million to holders of Percentage Interests. We received $154.2 million for our 37.5% Percentage Interest.
Selling, general, and administrative. Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $51.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.
Net income. Consolidated net income for the year was $113.7 million. Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests totaled $58.3 million, resulting in net income attributable to the Company of $55.4 million.
Conference Call Information
In conjunction with this release, Five Point will host a conference call on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Dan Hedigan, Chief Executive Officer, and Kim Tobler, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call. Interested investors and other parties can listen to a live Internet audio webcast of the conference call that will be available on the Five Point website at ir.fivepoint.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 451-6152 (domestic) or (201) 389-0879 (international). A telephonic replay will be available starting approximately three hours after the end of the call by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13743863. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on January 27, 2024.
FIVE POINT HOLDINGS, LLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
REVENUES:
Land sales
$
100,111
$
270
$
160,796
$
913
Land sales-related party
-
2,983
595
7,512
Management services-related party
18,109
13,075
47,621
31,433
Operating properties
539
671
2,720
2,836
Total revenues
118,759
16,999
211,732
42,694
COSTS AND EXPENSES:
Land sales
66,684
(996
)
105,651
(996
)
Management services
7,751
7,889
22,170
20,261
Operating properties
1,846
2,433
6,167
8,230
Selling, general, and administrative
13,095
13,119
51,495
54,591
Restructuring
-
-
-
19,437
Total costs and expenses
89,376
22,445
185,483
101,523
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
Interest income
2,688
381
7,230
826
Miscellaneous
(1,809
)
(91
)
(776
)
245
Total other income
879
290
6,454
1,071
EQUITY IN EARNINGS FROM UNCONSOLIDATED ENTITIES
24,041
26,167
76,595
21,513
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX BENEFIT
54,303
21,011
109,298
(36,245
)
INCOME TAX BENEFIT
4,434
1,487
4,418
1,471
NET INCOME (LOSS)
58,737
22,498
113,716
(34,774
)
LESS NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
28,981
11,221
58,322
(19,371
)
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY
$
29,756
$
11,277
$
55,394
$
(15,403
)
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY PER CLASS A SHARE
Basic
$
0.43
$
0.16
$
0.80
$
(0.22
)
Diluted
$
0.39
$
0.15
$
0.76
$
(0.23
)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE CLASS A SHARES OUTSTANDING
Basic
68,919,591
68,534,163
68,826,340
68,429,271
Diluted
145,331,135
144,630,573
145,131,125
68,430,212
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY PER CLASS B SHARE
Basic and diluted
$
0.00
$
0.00
$
0.00
$
(0.00
)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE CLASS B SHARES OUTSTANDING
Basic and diluted
79,233,544
79,233,544
79,233,544
79,233,544
FIVE POINT HOLDINGS, LLC
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except shares)
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
ASSETS
INVENTORIES
$
2,213,479
$
2,239,125
INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED ENTITIES
252,816
331,594
PROPERTIES AND EQUIPMENT, NET
29,145
30,243
INTANGIBLE ASSET, NET-RELATED PARTY
25,270
40,257
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
353,801
131,771
RESTRICTED CASH AND CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT
992
992
RELATED PARTY ASSETS
83,970
97,126
OTHER ASSETS
9,815
14,676
TOTAL
$
2,969,288
$
2,885,784
LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL
LIABILITIES:
Notes payable, net
$
622,186
$
620,651
Accounts payable and other liabilities
81,649
94,426
Related party liabilities
78,074
93,086
Deferred income tax liability, net
7,067
11,506
Payable pursuant to tax receivable agreement
173,208
173,068
Total liabilities
962,184
992,737
REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
25,000
25,000
CAPITAL:
Class A common shares; No par value; Issued and outstanding: December 31, 2023-69,199,938 shares; December 31, 2022-69,068,354 shares
Class B common shares; No par value; Issued and outstanding: December 31, 2023-79,233,544 shares; December 31, 2022-79,233,544 shares
Contributed capital
591,606
587,733
Retained earnings
88,780
33,386
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,332
)
(2,988
)
Total members' capital
678,054
618,131
Noncontrolling interests
1,304,050
1,249,916
Total capital
1,982,104
1,868,047
TOTAL
$
2,969,288
$
2,885,784
FIVE POINT HOLDINGS, LLC
SUPPLEMENTAL DATA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Liquidity
December 31, 2023
Cash and cash equivalents
$
353,801
Borrowing capacity(1)
125,000
Total liquidity
$
478,801
(1)
As of December 31, 2023, no borrowings or letters of credit were outstanding on the Company's $125.0 million revolving credit facility.
Debt to Total Capitalization and Net Debt to Total Capitalization
December 31, 2023
Debt(1)
$
625,000
Total capital
1,982,104
Total capitalization
$
2,607,104
Debt to total capitalization
24.0
%
Debt(1)
$
625,000
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
353,801
Net debt
271,199
Total capital
1,982,104
Total net capitalization
$
2,253,303
Net debt to total capitalization(2)
12.0
%
(1)
For purposes of this calculation, debt is the amount due on the Company's notes payable before offsetting for capitalized deferred financing costs.
(2)
Net debt to total capitalization is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net debt (debt less cash and cash equivalents) divided by total net capitalization (net debt plus total capital). The Company believes the ratio of net debt to total capitalization is a relevant and a useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in the Company's operations. However, because net debt to total capitalization is not calculated in accordance with GAAP, this financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures prescribed by GAAP. Rather, this non-GAAP financial measure should be used to supplement the Company's GAAP results.
Segment Results
The following tables reconcile the results of operations of our segments to our consolidated results for the three and twelve months ended months ended December 31, 2023 (in thousands):
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
Valencia
San Francisco
Great Park
Commercial
Total reportable segments
Corporate and unallocated
Total under management
Removal of unconsolidated entities(1)
Total consolidated
REVENUES:
Land sales
$
100,111
$
-
$
175,556
$
-
$
275,667
$
-
$
275,667
$
(175,556
)
$
100,111
Land sales-related party
-
-
6,797
-
6,797
-
6,797
(6,797
)
-
Management services-related party(2)
-
-
17,999
110
18,109
-
18,109
-
18,109
Operating properties
374
165
-
2,153
2,692
-
2,692
(2,153
)
539
Total revenues
100,485
165
200,352
2,263
303,265
-
303,265
(184,506
)
118,759
COSTS AND EXPENSES:
Land sales
66,684
-
71,399
-
138,083
-
138,083
(71,399
)
66,684
Home sales
-
-
161
-
161
-
161
(161
)
-
Management services(2)
-
-
7,751
-
7,751
-
7,751
-
7,751
Operating properties
1,846
-
-
856
2,702
-
2,702
(856
)
1,846
Selling, general, and administrative
2,997
714
3,495
3,156
10,362
9,384
19,746
(6,651
)
13,095
Management fees-related party
-
-
28,888
-
28,888
-
28,888
(28,888
)
-
Total costs and expenses
71,527
714
111,694
4,012
187,947
9,384
197,331
(107,955
)
89,376
OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME:
Interest income
-
13
2,318
33
2,364
2,675
5,039
(2,351
)
2,688
Interest expense
-
-
-
(702
)
(702
)
-
(702
)
702
-
Miscellaneous
(21
)
-
-
-
(21
)
(1,788
)
(1,809
)
-
(1,809
)
Total other (expense) income
(21
)
13
2,318
(669
)
1,641
887
2,528
(1,649
)
879
EQUITY IN EARNINGS FROM UNCONSOLIDATED ENTITIES
62
-
363
-
425
-
425
23,616
24,041
SEGMENT PROFIT (LOSS)/INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX BENEFIT
28,999
(536
)
91,339
(2,418
)
117,384
(8,497
)
108,887
(54,584
)
54,303
INCOME TAX BENEFIT
-
-
-
-
-
4,434
4,434
-
4,434
SEGMENT PROFIT (LOSS)/NET INCOME
$
28,999
$
(536
)
$
91,339
$
(2,418
)
$
117,384
$
(4,063
)
$
113,321
$
(54,584
)
$
58,737
(1)
Represents the removal of the Great Park Venture and Gateway Commercial Venture operating results, which are included in the Great Park segment and Commercial segment operating results at 100% of each venture's historical basis, respectively, but are not included in our consolidated results as we account for our investment in each venture using the equity method of accounting.
(2)
For the Great Park and Commercial segments, represents the revenues and expenses attributable to the management company for providing services to the Great Park Venture and the Gateway Commercial Venture, as applicable.
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023
Valencia
San Francisco
Great Park
Commercial
Total reportable segments
Corporate and unallocated
Total under management
Removal of unconsolidated entities(1)
Total consolidated
REVENUES:
Land sales
$
160,796
$
-
$
538,612
$
-
$
699,408
$
-
$
699,408
$
(538,612
)
$
160,796
Land sales-related party
595
-
16,213
-
16,808
-
16,808
(16,213
)
595
Management services-related party(2)
-
-
47,190
431
47,621
-
47,621
-
47,621
Operating properties
2,066
654
-
8,482
11,202
-
11,202
(8,482
)
2,720
Total revenues
163,457
654
602,015
8,913
775,039
-
775,039
(563,307
)
211,732
COSTS AND EXPENSES:
Land sales
105,651
-
237,148
-
342,799
-
342,799
(237,148
)
105,651
Home sales
-
-
161
-
161
-
161
(161
)
-
Management services(2)
-
-
22,170
-
22,170
-
22,170
-
22,170
Operating properties
6,167
-
-
3,488
9,655
-
9,655
(3,488
)
6,167
Selling, general, and administrative
11,577
3,989
10,927
6,406
32,899
35,929
68,828
(17,333
)
51,495
Management fees-related party
-
-
65,395
-
65,395
-
65,395
(65,395
)
-
Total costs and expenses
123,395
3,989
335,801
9,894
473,079
35,929
509,008
(323,525
)
185,483
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
Interest income
-
22
7,490
58
7,570
7,208
14,778
(7,548
)
7,230
Interest expense
-
-
-
(2,531
)
(2,531
)
-
(2,531
)
2,531
-
Miscellaneous
1,012
-
-
-
1,012
(1,788
)
(776
)
-
(776
)
Total other income (expense)
1,012
22
7,490
(2,473
)
6,051
5,420
11,471
(5,017
)
6,454
EQUITY IN EARNINGS FROM UNCONSOLIDATED ENTITIES
562
-
1,926
-
2,488
-
2,488
74,107
76,595
SEGMENT PROFIT (LOSS)/INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX BENEFIT
41,636
(3,313
)
275,630
(3,454
)
310,499
(30,509
)
279,990
(170,692
)
109,298
INCOME TAX BENEFIT
-
-
-
-
-
4,418
4,418
-
4,418
SEGMENT PROFIT (LOSS)/NET INCOME
$
41,636
$
(3,313
)
$
275,630
$
(3,454
)
$
310,499
$
(26,091
)
$
284,408
$
(170,692
)
$
113,716
(1)
Represents the removal of the Great Park Venture and Gateway Commercial Venture operating results, which are included in the Great Park segment and Commercial segment operating results at 100% of each venture's historical basis, respectively, but are not included in our consolidated results as we account for our investments in each venture using the equity method of accounting.
(2)
For the Great Park and Commercial segments, represents the revenues and expenses attributable to the management company for providing services to the Great Park Venture and the Gateway Commercial Venture, as applicable.
The table below reconciles the Great Park segment results to the equity in earnings from our investment in the Great Park Venture that is reflected in the consolidated statements of operations for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 (in thousands):
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2023
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2023
Segment profit from operations
$
91,339
$
275,630
Less net income of management company attributed to the Great Park segment
10,248
25,020
Net income of the Great Park Venture
81,091
250,610
The Company's share of net income of the Great Park Venture
30,409
93,979
Basis difference amortization, net
(4,534
)
(15,032
)
Equity in earnings from the Great Park Venture
$
25,875
$
78,947
The table below reconciles the Commercial segment results to the equity in loss from our investment in the Gateway Commercial Venture that is reflected in the consolidated statements of operations for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 (in thousands):
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2023
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2023
Segment loss from operations
$
(2,418
)
$
(3,454
)
Less net income of management company attributed to the Commercial segment
110
431
Net loss of the Gateway Commercial Venture
(2,528
)
(3,885
)
Equity in loss from the Gateway Commercial Venture
$
(1,896
)
$
(2,914
)
