OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMCON Distributing Company ("AMCON" or "the Company") (NYSE American: DIT), an Omaha, Nebraska based consumer products company, is pleased to announce fully diluted earnings per share of $1.78 on net income available to common shareholders of $1.1 million for its first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023.

" We are pleased with our first quarter 2024 results. Our business continues to encounter numerous operating challenges resulting from a labor shortage, supply chain issues, inflation, volatility in energy prices, and the impact of rising interest rates. The customer-centric philosophy AMCON embraces has enabled our management team to work closely with our customers to ensure a timely flow of goods and services," said Christopher H. Atayan, AMCON's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. He further noted, " We are actively pursuing strategic acquisition opportunities in the Convenience Distributor and Foodservice sectors."

" We are investing heavily in our foodservice and technology platforms and associated staffing for these strategic focus areas," said Andrew C. Plummer, AMCON's President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Plummer added, " We are also looking to expand our geographic reach to better serve our customers as they grow their store footprints."

Charles J. Schmaderer, AMCON's Chief Financial Officer said, " At December 31, 2023, our shareholders' equity was $106.9 million. Our strong liquidity position provided maximum flexibility to take advantage of attractive short-term merchandising opportunities that materialized during the quarter." Mr. Schmaderer also added, " Our new 175,000 square foot distribution facility in Springfield, Missouri became partially operational in the first fiscal quarter and we will continue to invest in the facility to support our customers' growth initiatives."

AMCON, and its subsidiaries Team Sledd, LLC and Henry's Foods, Inc., is a leading Convenience Distributor of consumer products, including beverages, candy, tobacco, groceries, foodservice, frozen and refrigerated foods, automotive supplies and health and beauty care products with distribution centers in Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Tennessee, and West Virginia. Through its Healthy Edge Retail Group, AMCON operates fifteen (15) health and natural product retail stores in the Midwest and Florida.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and which reflect management's current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. A number of factors could affect the future results of the Company and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements including, without limitation, availability of sufficient cash resources to conduct its business and meet its capital expenditures needs and the other factors described under Item 1.A. of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. Moreover, past financial performance should not be considered a reliable indicator of future performance. Accordingly, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to all such forward-looking statements.

Visit AMCON Distributing Company's web site at: www.amcon.com

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 December September 2023 2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 996,695 $ 790,931 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $2.3 million at December 2023 and $2.4 million at September 2023 68,822,905 70,878,420 Inventories, net 158,167,362 158,582,816 Income taxes receivable 1,517,687 1,854,484 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,926,848 13,564,056 Total current assets 243,431,497 245,670,707 Property and equipment, net 81,730,692 80,607,451 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 23,345,042 23,173,287 Goodwill 5,778,325 5,778,325 Other intangible assets, net 5,150,510 5,284,935 Other assets 2,936,861 2,914,495 Total assets $ 362,372,927 $ 363,429,200 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 44,059,086 $ 43,099,326 Accrued expenses 13,788,439 14,922,279 Accrued wages, salaries and bonuses 5,160,357 8,886,529 Current operating lease liabilities 6,019,749 6,063,048 Current maturities of long-term debt 1,972,096 1,955,065 Current mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interest 1,757,236 1,703,604 Total current liabilities 72,756,963 76,629,851 Credit facilities 140,073,953 140,437,989 Deferred income tax liability, net 5,385,163 4,917,960 Long-term operating lease liabilities 17,646,454 17,408,758 Long-term debt, less current maturities 11,167,890 11,675,439 Mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interest, less current portion 7,933,339 7,787,227 Other long-term liabilities 523,157 402,882 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized - - Common stock, $.01 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized, 630,362 shares outstanding at December 2023 and 608,689 shares outstanding at September 2023 9,648 9,431 Additional paid-in capital 32,521,091 30,585,388 Retained earnings 105,627,432 104,846,438 Treasury stock at cost (31,272,163 ) (31,272,163 ) Total shareholders' equity 106,886,008 104,169,094 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 362,372,927 $ 363,429,200

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 For the three months ended December 2023 2022 Sales (including excise taxes of $138.1 million and $130.3 million, respectively) $ 644,959,073 $ 565,989,507 Cost of sales 601,658,151 531,019,924 Gross profit 43,300,922 34,969,583 Selling, general and administrative expenses 37,258,677 28,379,186 Depreciation and amortization 2,219,168 1,070,886 39,477,845 29,450,072 Operating income 3,823,077 5,519,511 Other expense (income): Interest expense 2,311,513 1,694,158 Change in fair value of mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interest 199,744 (54,916 ) Other (income), net (563,141 ) (53,532 ) 1,948,116 1,585,710 Income from operations before income taxes 1,874,961 3,933,801 Income tax expense 804,000 1,304,800 Net income available to common shareholders $ 1,070,961 $ 2,629,001 Basic earnings per share available to common shareholders $ 1.80 $ 4.52 Diluted earnings per share available to common shareholders $ 1.78 $ 4.46 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 595,623 581,612 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 603,300 589,881 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.18 $ 0.18

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Shareholders' Equity for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 Additional Common Stock Treasury Stock Paid-in Retained Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Earnings Total THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2022 Balance, October 1, 2022 917,009 $ 9,168 (332,220 ) $ (30,867,287 ) $ 26,903,201 $ 96,784,353 $ 92,829,435 Dividends on common stock, $5.18 per share - - - - - (3,200,650 ) (3,200,650 ) Compensation expense and issuance of stock in connection with equity-based awards 26,263 263 - - 2,453,953 - 2,454,216 Net income available to common shareholders - - - - - 2,629,001 2,629,001 Balance, December 31, 2022 943,272 $ 9,431 (332,220 ) $ (30,867,287 ) $ 29,357,154 $ 96,212,704 $ 94,712,002 THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2023 Balance, October 1, 2023 943,272 $ 9,431 (334,583 ) $ (31,272,163 ) $ 30,585,388 $ 104,846,438 $ 104,169,094 Dividends on common stock, $0.46 per share - - - - - (289,967 ) (289,967 ) Compensation expense and issuance of stock in connection with equity-based awards 21,673 217 - - 1,935,703 - 1,935,920 Net income available to common shareholders - - - - - 1,070,961 1,070,961 Balance, December 31, 2023 964,945 $ 9,648 (334,583 ) $ (31,272,163 ) $ 32,521,091 $ 105,627,432 $ 106,886,008

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 December December 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income available to common shareholders $ 1,070,961 $ 2,629,001 Adjustments to reconcile net income available to common shareholders to net cash flows from (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 2,084,743 1,028,353 Amortization 134,425 42,533 (Gain) loss on sales of property and equipment (53,287 ) (36,000 ) Equity-based compensation 571,137 390,570 Deferred income taxes 467,203 1,145,822 Provision for credit losses (91,969 ) (496,332 ) Inventory allowance 30,988 141,087 Change in fair value of mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interest 199,744 (54,916 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,147,484 8,381,282 Inventories 384,466 (50,699,513 ) Prepaid and other current assets (362,792 ) 45,110 Other assets (22,366 ) 199,411 Accounts payable 1,627,403 (6,602,785 ) Accrued expenses and accrued wages, salaries and bonuses (3,649,088 ) (4,794,015 ) Other long-term liabilities 120,275 48,921 Income taxes payable and receivable 336,797 158,978 Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities 4,996,124 (48,472,493 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (3,947,143 ) (1,455,405 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 124,803 36,000 Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (3,822,340 ) (1,419,405 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 603,650,771 639,488,133 Repayments under revolving credit facilities (604,014,807 ) (589,262,053 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (490,518 ) (202,396 ) Dividends on common stock (113,466 ) (111,220 ) Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities (968,020 ) 49,912,464 Net change in cash 205,764 20,566 Cash, beginning of period 790,931 431,576 Cash, end of period $ 996,695 $ 452,142 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 2,235,562 $ 1,458,843 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash information: Equipment acquisitions classified in accounts payable $ 347,891 $ 28,183 Dividends declared, not paid 176,501 3,089,430 Issuance of common stock in connection with the vesting of equity-based awards 1,296,372 2,044,805

Contacts

Charles J. Schmaderer

AMCON Distributing Company

Ph 402-331-3727