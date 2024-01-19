Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, MTI Investment SE (24/23)

At the request of MTI Investment SE, equity rights will be traded on First North as from January, 22, 2024. Security name: MTI Investment TO2 ---------------------------------- Short name: MTI TO2 ---------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021148731 ---------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 319383 ---------------------------------- Terms: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Each warrant of series TO2 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the company. Subscription will be at a subscription price equal to 70 percent of the volume weighted average price paid for the company's shares on First North from April 23, 2024 to May 7, 2024. The subscription price cannot be less than the quota value of the shares or higher than 3 SEK. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr 2024-05-10 - 2024-05-24 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 2024-05-21 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on 08-503 01 550.