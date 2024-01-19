Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Das Milliardenpotenzial der Energie-Revolution! Uran im Höhenflug!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C9L9 | ISIN: SE0017105539 | Ticker-Symbol: K8Y
Frankfurt
19.01.24
09:15 Uhr
0,107 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MTI INVESTMENT SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MTI INVESTMENT SE 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
19.01.2024 | 10:47
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, MTI Investment SE (24/23)

At the request of MTI Investment SE, equity rights will be traded on First
North as from January, 22, 2024. 



Security name: MTI Investment TO2
----------------------------------
Short name:   MTI TO2      
----------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0021148731   
----------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  319383      
----------------------------------





Terms:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   - Each warrant of series TO2 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) 
     new share in the company. Subscription will be at a subscription price 
     equal to 70 percent of the volume weighted average price paid for the 
     company's shares on First North from April 23, 2024 to May 7, 2024. The
     subscription price cannot be less than the quota value of the shares or
     higher than 3 SEK.                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr 2024-05-10 - 2024-05-24                         
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  2024-05-21                               
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB on 08-503 01 550.
Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.