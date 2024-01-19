MBHE, a southern African solar company, says the new partnership with global energy business Puma Energy will enable it to maintain an aggressive growth strategy and access a larger network of commercial and industrial clients into Sub-Saharan Africa.Puma Energy has acquired a 49% stake in MBHE Group (PTY) Ltd. With headquarters in Centurion, South Africa, MBHE provides renewable energy solutions to customers across southern Africa and specializes in the design, supply, installation and operation of solar PV systems and battery technology for numerous sectors. Puma Energy says the transaction ...

