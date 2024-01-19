Hardman & Co Research

ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Analyst at Hardman & Co, joins DirectorsTalk Interviews. In this interview, Mark discusses his recent report entitled 'Putting the discount into perspective' . He considers the significant discount on ICG Enterprise Trust's Net Asset Value (NAV) compared with historical averages, and the implications for investors. Mark explores the realistic and resilient valuation of NAV, the strategies to achieve targeted returns in a high-interest rate environment, and factors influencing the perception and discount of private equity investments. He discusses the current state and future prospects of private equity investments, highlighting ICG Enterprise Trust's unique position in the market. ICG Enterprise Trust plc is an investment company. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index of the largest listed companies. It is a leading listed private equity investor focused on creating long-term growth by delivering consistently strong returns through selectively investing in profitable private companies, primarily in Europe and the US. Listen to the interview here If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here

