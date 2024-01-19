Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Saniona AB (8/24)

With effect from January 22, 2024, the unit rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including January 31, 2024. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: SANION UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021310935 Order book ID: 319385 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from January 22, 2024, the paid subscription units in Saniona AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: SANION BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021310943 Order book ID: 319384 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB