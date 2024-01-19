Anzeige
Freitag, 19.01.2024

WKN: A110VV | ISIN: SE0005794617 | Ticker-Symbol: 30S
Frankfurt
19.01.24
14:30 Uhr
0,183 Euro
-0,010
-4,99 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
19.01.2024 | 14:35
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Saniona AB (8/24)

With effect from January 22, 2024, the unit rights in Nasdaq will be traded on
the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including
January 31, 2024. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   SANION UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021310935              
Order book ID:  319385                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

 With effect from January 22, 2024, the paid subscription units in Saniona AB
will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   SANION BTU               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021310943              
Order book ID:  319384                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.