Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2024) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its second batch of trenching and prospecting samples has returned several high-grade copper and gold zones at surface up to 14km north from the Great Burnt Main Zone (GBMZ), all part of the Company's recently acquired Great Burnt Copper-Gold Project in Newfoundland (the "Project").

Several surface grab samples located on or near airborne electromagnetic (AEM) conductors have outlined significant mineralized areas at the North Stringer Zone (approximately 0.5km north of GBMZ) and at the South Pond Zone (approximately 14km north of the GBMZ). The surface zones were discovered by prospecting in the vicinity of 1970's drilling that previously identified copper mineralization. Highlights of selective individual grab samples from the zones include:

North Stringer Zone graded up to 4.35% copper, 0.37gpt gold and 0.03% cobalt and 2.67% copper, 0.28gpt gold and 0.01% cobalt.

Trench 13 graded up to 0.14% copper, 3.71gpt gold and 0.01% cobalt and 0.13% copper, 2.14gpt gold and 0.01% cobalt.

A table of the significant results (see Table 1) from the two areas is shown below along with a map showing sample locations (see Figure 1, 2, 3, 4). The Company will proceed to enlarge the exposures of selected mineralized zones to permit geological mapping and channel sampling as much as possible in the 2024 season.

Table 1: Samples from Prospecting/Trenching

Sample # Easting Northing Elevation Target Type Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ni (%) Co (%) 138625 563406 5362963 769 Tr 13 boulder 0.13 2.14 0.023 0.011 138627 563386 5362975 778 Tr 13 boulder 0.14 3.71 0.020 0.009 168057 563118 5354873 858 Prospecting sub-crop 0.24 0.02 0.001 0.001 168058 563112 5354863 861 Prospecting sub-crop 2.67 0.28 0.006 0.014 168059 563116 5354869 861 Prospecting outcrop 1.85 0.13 0.006 0.016 168060 563130 5354851 858 Prospecting sub-crop 0.37 0.03 0.000 0.009 168062 563123 5354853 862 Prospecting boulder 4.35 0.37 0.006 0.028 168063 563123 5354851 862 Prospecting sub-crop 1.66 0.15 0.008 0.068 168064 563105 5354844 865 Prospecting sub-crop 1.41 0.16 0.001 0.007 168095 563487 5362972 777 TR 13 sub-crop 0.19 1.54 0.002 0.005 168096 563487 5362972 777 TR 13 sub-crop 0.20 0.76 0.030 0.009

Figure 1: Sample Location Map 1 (Airborne EM background)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/194871_7baa6b4cc4c7ca9a_003full.jpg





Figure 2: North Stringer Zone Location Map 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/194871_7baa6b4cc4c7ca9a_004full.jpg





Figure 3: Trench 13 Regional Location Map (Airborne EM background)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/194871_7baa6b4cc4c7ca9a_005full.jpg





Figure 4: Trench 3 Sample Location Map 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/194871_7baa6b4cc4c7ca9a_006full.jpg

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Grove Corporate Services ("Grove") to provide investor relations services to the Company, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. Grove will be paid $6,000 per month for an initial term of six months following which will continue on a monthly basis unless Grove or the Company provides ninety days written notice of termination. To the knowledge of the Company, Grove does not currently hold a position in Benton.

QA/QC Protocols

Core and rock samples, including standards, blanks and duplicates, are submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd., Springdale, Newfoundland for preparation and analysis. All samples were acquired by saw-cut (channels/drill core) with one-half submitted for assay and one-half retained for reference, or hand (rocks) and delivered, by Benton personnel, in sealed bags, to the Springdale lab of Eastern Analytical, which is an accredited assay lab that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. Samples are analyzed using Eastern's Au (Fire assay) @ 30g + ICP-34 method that delivers a 35-element package utilizing a 200mg subsample totally dissolved in four acids and analyzed by ICP-OES analytical technique. Overlimits are analysed with Eastern's atomic absorption method, using a 0.200g to 2.00g of sample, digested with three acids. All reported assays are uncut. Eastern Analytical Ltd. achieved ISO 17025 accreditation in February 2014 (for more details on the scope of accreditation visit the CALA website).

QP

Stephen House (P.Geo.), Vice President of Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., the 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised it's preparation.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Following a project generation business model, Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio of gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements and, most recently, lithium and cesium assets. In addition, it currently holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Stares, President & CEO

Phone: 807-474-9020

Email: sstares@bentonresources.ca

Website: www.bentonresources.ca

Twitter: @BentonResources

Facebook: @BentonResourcesBEX

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/194871

SOURCE: Benton Resources Inc.