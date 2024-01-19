2024 travel planning is in full swing, and travelers who are feeling spontaneous enough to lock in their trip by January 24 can take advantage of discounted flights.

PLAY, a low-cost Icelandic airline operating flights between North America and Europe, announced a flash deal of 15% off flights, available exclusively through the Brave Browser by using the promo code BRAVE when booking. Travelers who are "brave" enough to take advantage of this deal need to act fast and book their flights to Iceland, London, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Paris, Berlin, Dublin, Stockholm, Frankfurt, Hamburg, and Brussels by January 24.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240118537804/en/

By booking through the Brave Browser, travelers can score 15% off flights to popular European destinations. (Photo: Business Wire)

The beginning of the year is a classic time for travelers to dream about where 2024 will take them. Travelers who act fast can turn their talk into action, and view 2024 from the London Eye, or from the Canals of Amsterdam! PLAY's deal is valid on flights booked from January through May or September through December. This means travelers can select the best time for their travel, whether they prefer the lighter crowds of shoulder season or planning out a trip for December 2024. No matter the dream destination, PLAY's convenient daily flights from Boston, New York, and Washington D.C. paired with the 15% off deal to 11 destinations can take travelers where they want to go.

PLAY brings a no-frills approach to travelers looking to strategically select where they spend their budget, so they have extra funds to spend on things that make a trip memorable, like the delicious cuisines of Paris, an Irish knit scarf from Dublin, or a spa day in Iceland. By offering a relaxed, simple, and streamlined approach to service with reliable flights and a helpful cabin crew, travelers will enjoy a comfortable flight experience for a fraction of the price.

"Data shows that travelers sought new and unusual reasons to travel in 2023 such as romantic getaways and special events, with international travel expected to continue to rise. We're predicting an increase in experiential travel in 2024, and believe these demands provide a great opportunity for low-cost airlines like PLAY to accommodate trips for any budget. This deal is the perfect excuse for travelers to stop speaking hypothetically about the trip, be spontaneous, and book it!" said PLAY CEO Birgir Jónsson.

PLAY's first deal of 2024 is starting off with a bang. Tickets include PLAY's Basic Bundle, a streamlined travel option with a small personal item included in their discounted fare. PLAY's flash deal of 15% off flights runs today through January 24, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. It's valid for one-way flights on roundtrip bookings to Iceland, London, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Paris, Berlin, Dublin, Stockholm, Frankfurt, Hamburg, and Brussels between January and May, and September through December 2024. The BRAVE promo code is valid for new online bookings through the Brave Browser to the specified destinations on selected dates within the booking period of this offer. The promo code needs to be entered into the field "Add promo code" on the flight select step in the booking process.

Price is inclusive of all mandatory taxes, fees, and carrier charges. Restrictions and baggage fees apply, additional details of this promotion are available at www.flyplay.com/terms-for-advertised-fares.

Learn more about PLAY or book a flight here.

About PLAY

PLAY is a low-cost airline operating flights between Iceland and Europe, and North America as of 2022. Founded in Reykjavík in 2019 by a management team with significant experience in the aviation industry, the company operates flights on new Airbus A321NEO and A320NEO aircraft, offering streamlined, no-frills service that allows travelers to pay less and "play more." Safety comes first for PLAY. On-time performance, simplicity, happiness and low prices are the airline's core principles.

The airline seeks to enable passengers to see the world, but not without considering its environmental impact. PLAY is being developed with sustainability initiatives and benchmarks in place to track and reduce fuel consumption, offset carbon emissions, and limit waste. Learn more or book a flight at www.flyplay.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240118537804/en/

Contacts:

Meghan Carney

BIG FISH PR for PLAY

617-713-3800

play@bigfishpr.com