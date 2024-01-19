Issuer: P2X-Europe GmbH & Co. KG / Key word(s): Sustainability

Press Release Hamburg | 19 January 2024

declared a Priority Business Initiative (PBI)

by the Xunta de Galicia Project Bregoan was declared a Priority Business Initiative by the Xunta de Galicia for the alignment with the government's strategic and sustainability goals.



This initiative foresees the start-up of a Power-to-Liquid (PtL) plant aimed at manufacturing eFuels for aviation in Galicia, Spain.



The PtL project, which will capture biogenic CO 2 from Greenalia's biomass plant and produce green hydrogen in Curtis-Teixeiro, involves an investment of more than 200 million euros. As stated in the PBI application, the planned plant in the Curtis-Teixeiro industrial area (Galicia, Spain) foresees a production of 11,000 t/year of green H2 from renewable sources which, together with the annual capture of 70,000 tonnes of biogenic CO 2 , will produce around 20,000 tonnes/year of synthetic crude. These crudes are then ready to be refined into eFuels (eSAF and eDiesel) and synthetic waxes, to serve the decarbonisation of both, the aviation and transport industry, and the chemical and pharmaceutical industry.

As stated in the PBI application, the planned plant in the Curtis-Teixeiro industrial area (Galicia, Spain) foresees a production of 11,000 t/year of green H2 from renewable sources which, together with the annual capture of 70,000 tonnes of biogenic CO 2 , will produce around 20,000 tonnes/year of synthetic crude. These crudes are then ready to be refined into eFuels (eSAF and eDiesel) and synthetic waxes, to serve the decarbonisation of both, the aviation and transport industry, and the chemical and pharmaceutical industry.

This project is driven by the renewable energy producer Greenalia and P2X-Europe, a leader in PtL (Power-to-Liquid) technology, a joint venture of H&R and Mabanaft, which have formed an alliance to develop this state-of-the-art PtL project, specialised in the production of synthetic hydrocarbons on a large scale.

The PBI award has valued the creation of new jobs and the stimulation of strategic sectors in Galicia that promote innovation through an investment of more than 200 million euros. In addition, the project is fully aligned with the achievement of the climate objectives set out in the Galician 2030 Energy Agenda, the Spanish Hydrogen Roadmap, the European Green Deal, Fit for 55 and ReFuelEU.

Breogan is a worldwide pioneering European PtL project that will raise the production of carbon-neutral synthetic crude to a commercial scale, building on existing pilot plants belonging to the P2X-Europe group in Germany, paving the way for a rapid implementation of the project.

Thanks to the qualification granted this week by the Council of the Xunta de Galicia, both companies hope to be able to launch their production in 2027, for which an agile process is needed, guaranteeing legal and environmental security. The PBI allows not only to accelerate the implementation of a clearly strategic initiative for the Galician community, but also to speed up energy independence for Spain and the whole of Europe. *** Contact information: P2X-Europe GmbH & Co. KG Koreastraße 7 20457 Hamburg - Germany Kirsten Grastorff International Relations Manager E-Mail: Info@p2x-europe.com M: +49 40 37004 7631 www.p2x-europe.com About Greenalia Greenalia is an independent power producer with more than 20 years of experience in the sector, developing and operating renewable energy projects in Europe and the United States concerning technologies such as onshore wind, offshore wind, solar photovoltaic, biomass, storage and hydrogen. www.greenalia.es About P2X-Europe P2X-Europe GmbH & Co. KG is an independent Power-to-Liquid project development joint-venture, backed by two Hamburg-based German companies; the Mabanaft Group, a leading independent and integrated energy company, and the H&R Group, which develops and manufactures specialty chemical and pharmaceutical products. P2X-Europe develops, builds, and invests in vertically integrated end-to-end Power-to-Liquid technology solutions to enable the market introduction of synthetic net-zero chemicals and fuels. Based in Hamburg, the company has set the ambition to become a global leader in renewable hydrogen and green synthetic hydrocarbons with a focus on sustainable aviation fuels, and the company is building a strong and diverse portfolio of large-scale Power-to-X projects across industries and geographies. www.p2x-europe.com

About H&R: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA is a specialty-chemicals company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard segment. It develops and manufactures crude-oil-based chemical and pharmaceutical specialty products and produces high-precision plastic parts. The product portfolio comprises white oils, petroleum jellies, paraffin waxes, lubricants, base oils, process oils, cable filling compounds, ozone protection waxes, plasticizers, cosmetic and pharmaceutical raw materials. www.hur.com About Mabanaft: Mabanaft GmbH & Co. KG is a leading independent and integrated energy company, providing its customers with innovative energy solutions for their transportation, heating, industrial and agricultural needs. The group is active in import, distribution and marketing of petroleum products, natural gas liquids, chemicals and biofuels, and supports its customers' transition to cleaner fuels by providing alternative long-term solutions. www.mabanaft.com



