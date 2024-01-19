Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2024) - Enertopia Corporation (OTCQB: ENRT) (CSE: ENRT) ("Enertopia' or the "Company") a company focused on building shareholder value through a combination of our Nevada lithium claims, intellectual property, & pending patents in the green technology space, is very pleased to provide the following lithium project update.

The Company has received comments from the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) on non provisional patent 17/751,300 (Solar Energy Collector System), at this time the USPTO has declined our application. We will not be pursuing this application any further. As a result the 1,000,000 shares in escrow that were issued upon the condition of the granting of the patent will be returned to Treasury for cancellation.

17/751,305 (Heat Recovery System), 17/888,320 (Water Producing System for a Liquid Transfer Mat). We are in the examination phase with the USPTO. We expect decisions on these two non pending patents summer 2024.

17/979/696 (Energy Management System), we are still awaiting first comments from the USPTO on this non provisional patent that is used by CapNtrack.

It is regrettably and with deep sadness that we report one of the co inventors in CapNtrack was over come by a sudden illness and has passed away. After discussions with the Estate, Enertopia and the Estate have entered into a mutual Release and Settlement Agreement. Based on the terms of the Agreement the 2,500,000 shares held in escrow will be returned to Treasury for cancellation. Also, the 25% interest in CapNtrack held by the deceased co-inventor has been returned to Enertopia. Enertopia now has a 76% ownership interest in CapNtrack with the remaining inventor holding the remaining 24% interest.

The Company continues to work on it's Hydrogen technology and will provide updates as warranted. We currently expect to file a non provisional patent on this technology before year end 2024.

"The Enertopia team of consultants looks forward to continuing to move ahead on our developing Lithium and technology assets," stated President Robert McAllister.

For additional project details please visit our website at https://enertopia.com/.

