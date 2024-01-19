Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2024) - Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77i) ("Boosh" or the "Company") provided an update on several corporate matters. On August 31, 2023, the Company announced that the Company had entered into an exclusive US licensing agreement (the "agreement") with Simple Yummy Chips, LLC ("Yummy") for the sale and distribution of chips made by Beautiful Beanfields Inc. ("Beanfields"). The terms of the agreement, which were previously announced on August 31, 2023, state that the Company will receive a guaranteed 7% profit on wholesale, as well as the Company was granted a $1,000,000 USD line of credit for Beanfields' Accounts Payable. Although there were some delays with Yummy's execution plan, the Company is very pleased to announce that Yummy is now producing to fill orders as they work to replenish stock across the US in current retailers, as well as opening new accounts.

To ensure smooth production flow, the Company is working on sourcing a secondary supplier for its core ingredient Bean grits. Over the coming months one of the Company's primary focuses will be on increasing Canadian supply and export of Beanfields Chips to new and previous customers in Mexico, Dubai, and Australia.

The Company also announced today the resignation of Mr. Lance Marples with immediate effect and the appointment of Mr. Rob Hall. For the last year, Mr. Hall has been a consultant to the Company and has been instrumental over the past year in assisting in raising the Company's awareness in the Capital markets and connecting the Company with the US licensors. The Company would like to thank Mr. Marples for his contribution and efforts in building the Company and wish him the best in his future endeavors.

About Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.:

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food (www.booshfood.com) offers high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. Through a separate subsidiary, Beautiful Beanfields, (www.beanfields.com) the Company owns Beanfields, a plant-based chip brand sold in over 7,000 stores throughout North America. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

