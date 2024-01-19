The "V2X Growth Opportunities in North America and Europe's Passenger Vehicle Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Demand for seamless connectivity in the automotive sector is advancing technology innovations beyond in-vehicle boundaries to connect with other vehicles and surrounding infrastructure (entities such as traffic management, infrastructure control systems, home, grid, and cloud systems), heralding the future of vehicle to everything (V2X).
This report analyzes V2X growth opportunities in the passenger vehicles markets in North America and Europe based on in-depth discussions with industry thought leaders, including leading Tier-3 semiconductor providers, Tier-1 technology suppliers, and OEMs.
The study examines the market landscape and available communication modes in these regions. The main trends this study addresses aim to identify the broader automotive future of the Co-operative Intelligent Transport Systems (CIT-S) for smart cities. The report forecast focuses on the top 5 pioneering premium and volume OEMs in Europe and North America, highlighting V2X vehicle production trends and costs.
Key Trends
- Bidirectional Charging
- V2X in ADAS
- Intelligent Transport System/Co-operative Intelligent Transport Systems and Services
- Emergency Vehicle Warning System
- Tele-operated Driving
- V2X Parking Management System
- Non-line of Sight (NLOS) Awareness
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Dual-mode V2X Solution
- Growth Opportunity 2: Co-operative Intelligent Transport Systems
- Growth Opportunity 3: Smart Cities
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- V2X Technology Segmentation
- V2X Key Competitors
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Key Findings
- V2X Communication
- V2X Technology Evolution
- Types of V2X Connectivity: DSRC V2X and C-V2X
- Dedicated Short-range V2X Communication
- Cellular-V2X Communication
- Cellular-V2X: Network Communication (UU)
- V2X Competitive Environment
Forecast Analysis
- Growth Metrics
- Forecast Assumption
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: North America
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
Regulations and Consortiums
- V2X General Body Authorities
- Overview of V2X Automotive Regulation and Regional Plan
- V2X Consortium Partnerships
- V2X Service Use Cases based on 3GPP Telecom Generation
OEM Profiles
- BMW
- Ford
- General Motors
- Mercedes Benz
- Toyota
- Volkswagen
- Volvo
- V2X Supplier Value Chain
- V2X Supplier Ecosystem
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x09acx
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240119218876/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900