Freitag, 19.01.2024
Das Milliardenpotenzial der Energie-Revolution! Uran im Höhenflug!
WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013 | Ticker-Symbol: TGR
19.01.2024
Yum! Brands: Why Taco Bell's New Boss Says He's 'Not the Dictionary Definition of a CEO'

Taco Bell continues its reign atop the Franchise 500 under innovative leadership that defies traditional norms, paving the way for a new era in fast food excellence

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2024 / Yum! Brands
By Jason Feifer

Originally published by Jason Feifer on Entrepreneur

Everyone knows Taco Bell. But not everyone knows Sean Tresvant, who took over as CEO at the beginning of this year. And Tresvant likes it that way.

"I've never been one who does it for the limelight," says Tresvant. He doesn't go on TV to pontificate, and generally prefers that colleagues be interviewed instead of him. "I'm probably the most introverted extrovert. I always tell people it's not about me. It's about the team. I don't need to get my bars up."

Instead, Tresvant has spent his career raising the bar for great brands - spending time at Sports Illustrated and PepsiCo, rising to CMO for Nike's Jordan brand, and then joining Taco Bell in 2022 as its global chief brand officer. Now he's succeeding former Taco Bell CEO Mark King, who retired at the end of 2023, which means Tresvant is stepping into the hottest seat in the hottest brand in franchising, where attention will be hard to escape. But he knows his No. 1 mission: "My job, and our job as the Taco Bell team, is to keep this brand hot," says Tresvant.

Continue reading here

Image courtesy of Entrepreneur

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands



View the original press release on accesswire.com

