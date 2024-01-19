As electrolysis is gaining traction in the markets, European and US companies announce new hydrogen projects in the heavy mobility sector. Meanwhile, UK-based solid oxide electrolysis cell (SOEC) tech developer Ceres Power signed a global long-term agreement with Delta Electronics.Ceres Power and Delta Electronics have signed a global long-term manufacturing collaboration and license agreement for solid oxide electrolysis cell (SOEC) and solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) stack production. "The agreement includes revenue of £43 million ($54.5 million) to Ceres through technology transfer, development ...

