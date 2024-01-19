Former World Bank Executive Dr. Mariana Dahan Announces New Initiative at Davos 2024 Forum, Advocating for a Universal ID Program and Fair Access to Financial Services

Today, nearly 1 billion people, almost one eighth of the world's population, are without access to proof of their identity. This global crisis has resulted in devastating human rights violations and an unjust financial system. In response, the Universal ID Council (UIDC) was founded by human rights activists, identity experts and technology innovators to address this critical issue. The UIDC announced its goals, programs, and priorities at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

During her presentation at Davos 2024, Dr. Mariana Dahan, Chair of UIDC, screened the new documentary, titled "Shadows in the Dark: Our Global Identity Crisis. The film, which Dr. Dahan produced and co-directed, showcases people around the world who are negatively impacted by a lack of identification and articulates the need for a more inclusive and accessible system to support these often-invisible populations.

The UIDC was created to shine a light on one of the most overlooked human rights in the world, access to proof of identity. The nonprofit foundation is focused on the need for a global, decentralized, universal ID program that provides secure, accessible, and widely recognized forms of identification, which are a pre-requisite for participating in the global financial system.

Dr. Dahan brings a wealth of experience to UIDC from her decade-long tenure at The World Bank. In addition, prior to founding UIDC, she established the World Identity Network (WIN) Foundation, partnering with United Nations agencies, governments, NGOs, and the private sector to provide essential proof of identity to migrant and refugee populations.

According to Dr. Dahan, UIDC will have a particular focus on ensuring that the global financial system provides access and opportunity to everyone, including those who are currently marginalized.

"Access to identification is a fundamental human right," Dr. Dahan stated. "Our vision is a financial system rooted in equity and self-sovereignty, empowered by a Universal ID Program. This system will enable inclusive participation in the global economy, breaking down barriers faced by the most vulnerable."

More information about the Universal ID Council can be found at www.uidc.org

