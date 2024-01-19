Solar Energy Corp of India (SECI) is accepting bids to set up 1.5 GW of solar PV power projects on a build-own-operate basis. The projects can be located anywhere in India and must connect to the interstate transmission system. Bidding closes on Feb. 23.From pv magazine India Solar Energy Corp of India is accepting bids to set up 1.5 GW of interstate transmission system (ISTS)-connected solar PV projects, which can be located anywhere in India. The projects are to be developed on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis. SECI will enter into a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the successful bidders ...

