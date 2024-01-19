INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: Nikola Corporation Global Head of Product Development Pedro Garcia Joins Drive World Program as Keynote Speaker

DesignCon 2024 Shifts into High Gear with Return of Program Dedicated to EV and Autonomous Innovation

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2024 / DesignCon (Jan. 30 - Feb. 1, 2024), the premiere event for chip, board, and systems design engineers, today announces the return of Drive World, the industry's leading autonomous vehicle (AV) and electric vehicle (EV) design, intelligence, and electronics forum. Hosted as part of DesignCon at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Drive World has expanded this year to bring together the top minds from across the automotive engineering and intelligence landscape to address the mission-critical issues and opportunities that are driving the automotive electronics market growth, which is projected to surge more than 37% between 2023 and 2027.

Pedro Garcia, the Global Head of Product Development at the Nikola Corporation, joins the Drive World program as a keynote speaker. In his keynote address on Wednesday, Jan. 31, Garcia will discuss sustainable transportation, addressing the unique challenges faced by the industry, its engineering, and the innovative options developed for heavy-duty, zero-emission vehicles.

Drive World 2024 includes:

Test on Wheels - T&M for Automotive Standards - The distinguished panelists will discuss the best way to create a testing eco-system appropriate for technology on wheels. From defining the standards for interoperability to creating the necessary testing tools based on existing standards (IEEE 802.3, USB, PCI), this session will explore how the automotive industry is solving the signal integrity challenges of this uniquely volatile environment.

Data Centricity: Architecture for the Software-Defined Future - Stan Schneider, CEO of Real-Time Innovations (RTI), will explore the future of battery management systems and unravel the pivotal role of software-defined batteries in accelerating the adoption of sustainable energy and electrified transportation. Schneider will discuss emerging trends in battery charging, health, and safety, and the pressing need for software solutions to mitigate risks such as fires and ensure the safe and efficient operation of electric vehicles and energy storage systems.

Reducing ADAS Radar Errors with Absorber Brackets - Radar is a key component of today's advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and is used for adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, among other capabilities. Paul Dixon, staff scientist for DuPont, will demonstrate how the use of electromagnetic absorber brackets can reduce reflections from the car and bumper to decrease positioning errors.

"Semiconductors have consistently held a pivotal role in shaping automotive design, with approximately 3000 chips responsible for managing everything from energy and power distribution to motor control and performance in today's EVs," says Suzanne Deffree, Group Event Director, Informa Markets Engineering. "The growing demand and sophistication of the coming generation of electric and autonomous vehicles requiring triple the amount of both mature and leading-edge chips emphasizes Drive World content as essential for all automotive design engineers."

Now in its fourth year, Drive World complements DesignCon's existing 14 conference tracks. Spanning a variety of topic areas including 5G and communications, advanced I/O design, power and signal systems design, DesignCon offers unparalleled educational and networking opportunities for engineering professionals of all levels.

