Freitag, 19.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Das Milliardenpotenzial der Energie-Revolution! Uran im Höhenflug!
GlobeNewswire
19.01.2024 | 17:46
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: OMXS30ESG Expiration Value 06/24

The Index Calculator has established the definitive value for OMXS30ESG futures
and options expiring in January 2024 to 2,211.50 

Please note that this notice concerns futures and options on the OMX Stockholm
30 ESG Responsible index (index name OMXS30ESG, derivatives ticker OMXESG). 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nordic
Operations, telephone +46 8 405 68 80, or clearing@nasdaq.com. 

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1189712
