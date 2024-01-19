Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Das Milliardenpotenzial der Energie-Revolution! Uran im Höhenflug!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
19.01.2024 | 18:02
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Center for Holy Book Finance LLC Announces Event, 'Islamic Finance and Sukuk '

Inaugural Event to Showcase in Palo Alto, CA, USA, on August 31, 2024

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2024 / Center for Holy Book Finance LLC announces its inaugural event, "Islamic Finance and Sukuk (Islamic Bonds)" to be held in Palo Alto, CA, USA, at the El Prado Hotel from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on August 31, 2024. This is the first time that an Islamic Finance and Sukuk event has been produced in the Bay Area, California. Previously, Camille Paldi has produced Islamic Finance events in New York, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia in the United States with the Franco-American Alliance for Islamic Finance (FAAIF). This is a unique opportunity as this is a first-of-a-kind training event in the San Francisco/Bay Area; otherwise, one would have to travel overseas to receive a similar type of training.

logo

The sukuk or Islamic bonds market has recently been valued at approximately 800 billion US dollars worldwide with countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, the UK, Luxembourg and others participating. The USA has previously engaged in the sukuk market when General Electric and East Cameron Gas issued sukuk to raise money for their businesses. Sukuk are an excellent way for American businesses and the government to raise money for business activities and expansion and for government and social programs and should not be overlooked. It is time for Team USA to get on board with Islamic Finance and sukuk and compete in the global economy including the Islamic economy.

Camille Paldi previously produced Islamic Finance events around the world with the Franco-American Alliance for Islamic Finance (FAAIF) based in Dubai, UAE. Paldi has a BA from Colgate University, an MA in Islamic Finance, and is currently a graduate student in inter-religious theology. Furthermore, Paldi completed the Qualified Lawyers Transfer Test (QLTT) in the United Kingdom in 2013. Paldi can be contacted at camille@holybookfinance.com or paldi16@gmail.com. The event is limited to 20 participants.

Contact Information:

Camille Paldi
PR Manager
camille@holybookfinance.com
+1 650 250 2839

SOURCE: Center for Holy Book Finance LLC

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.