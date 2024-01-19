ALKEME Insurance: ALKEME Acquires Mogul Wealth Strategies

ALKEME expands high-net-worth risk management and financial services offerings with latest acquisition in Texas

LADERA RANCH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2024 / ALKEME, a Top 40 Insurance Brokerage, announced the acquisition of Mogul Wealth Strategies, a multi-line independent insurance agency and wealth management firm located in Frisco, Texas, and serving the entire United States.

Founded in 1996, Mogul Wealth Strategies has been serving businesses and high-net-worth individuals and families with life insurance, advisory services and employee benefits.

"Mogul is a really exciting partner as they bring great expertise in a number of niche offerings and further bolster ALKEME's wide-ranging offerings," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. "Mogul's President Steven Heussner has done an amazing job of building a strong presence in Texas and beyond - this acquisition helps expand ALKEME's presence in Texas and throughout the Southern United States."

"This is an exciting milestone in Mogul Wealth Strategies' evolution that reflects the high-level business we have built and the exceptional team and trusting clients that have driven our success," said Steven Heussner, President of Mogul Wealth Strategies. "Our clients are really going to benefit from ALKEME's additional resources to provide the full P&C product offerings, while our team will have the ability to accelerate growth and elevate our performance."

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME helps insurance brokerages realize sustainable growth and success through the creative use of innovation, shared services, consultation, and marketing. Our proven methodology, unmatched expertise, and externally validated results have quickly propelled us into the top 40 privately held insurance agencies in the US. Partners across the country rely on ALKEME's proven platform coupled with experience, resources, and long-term perspective to help them realize sustainable growth and success in a rapidly modernizing insurance world. Based in Ladera Ranch, CA, and backed by GCP Capital Partners, ALKEME serves thousands of clients with a wide range of offerings, including P&C, Benefits, Surety, Risk and Wealth Management. For more information, please visit: https://alkemeins.com.

