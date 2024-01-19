Dealers United Powers Up for Growth With Executive Team Additions

New VP of Search and VP of Customer Experience to Expand Digital Solutions and Elevate Dealer Success

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2024 / Dealers United, a top provider of full-service digital solutions for automotive dealerships, announced its strategic growth initiative for 2024 with the arrival of two recent executive hires: Vice Presidents Dale Hewett and Tim Wilson.

Dale Hewett has assumed the new role of Vice President of Search at Dealers United. With over nine years optimizing online visibility, Hewett will lead the expansion of the company's brand-new, comprehensive Search Engine Marketing (SEM) and Search Engine Optimization (SEO) solutions for car dealers using best-in-class organic and paid strategies.

In addition, Tim Wilson joins the company as the Vice President of Customer Experience, leveraging his background of 25 years in digital media across multiple industries, including helping Tier 1 and Tier 2 automotive clients at Google. Through constant testing and data-backed insights, Wilson will further fuel customer digital ROI while delivering white-glove service.

This injection of executive talent further cements Dealers United's vision to bring car dealerships the best solutions possible in the ever-evolving digital landscape. As car shopper behavior continues to advance, Dealers United is dedicated to steadily expanding its offerings so dealer partners can continue to capture more market share.

The company will officially launch its new digital solutions for car dealers in the days leading up to this year's National Automobile Dealer Association (NADA) Show in early February.

"The solutions we're launching this month are game-changers in the auto industry," said Dale Hewett, VP of Search. "Based on the hundreds of dealership websites and paid search strategies we've analyzed, it's clear there is such a massive opportunity for car dealers right now to own search engines. Many stores are just leaving money on the table with their existing tactics, and I want to help put that money back to their bottom line."

Dealers United's full-suite digital solutions will include:

Omnichannel Social Media Advertising: Proven ad campaigns across top social platforms that engage and convert car shoppers.

Search Engine Marketing and Search Engine Optimization: Data-driven paid, organic and local search campaigns tailored to help dealers cost-effectively reach high-intent car buyers.

Best-In-Class Customer Service: Direct access to a dedicated Performance Manager and team of Certified Digital Experts who strategically optimize campaigns with best practices & ongoing testing.

"Delivering an exceptional customer experience to our dealers has always been central to our mission at Dealers United," Tim Wilson said. "As VP of Customer Experience, my #1 goal is to build a world-class team delivering actionable insights and strategies for our dealers in every conversation. Our Performance Managers know that results - leads and car sales - matter most, which is why we provide analytics that focus on driving sales and service growth."

To learn more about Dealers United's two new executive team members, as well as its expanding digital solutions for automotive dealers, visit www.dealersunited.com.

About Dealers United: Dealers United is the premier digital marketing partner for car dealerships looking to accelerate their online presence and drive more sales. Since 2010, we have worked with dealers to develop effective digital strategies that deliver real ROI. Our team of experts specializes in Social Media Advertising, Search Engine Optimization, Search Engine Marketing, and developing true partnerships with our dealer-clients.

