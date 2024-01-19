Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Mercialys (Paris:MERY) to Oddo BHF SCA, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account as of December 31, 2023
- 276,615 shares
- Euro 3,786,986.04
For reference, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account upon the implementation of the new liquidity contract on January 2, 2019:
- 345,930 shares
- Euro 2,389,808.95
At June 30, 2023, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account:
- 499,255 shares
- Euro 1,693,382.31
In addition, the total transactions carried out between July 1, 2023 and December 31, 2023 are presented below:
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Amount in euros
Purchases
5,527
1,857,226
15,622,643.92
Sales
6,314
2,079,866
17,714,450.72
