GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.01.2024 | 18:06
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports Record Earnings

CHINO, Calif., Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. Net earnings year-to-date increased by 4.54% or by $224 thousand, to $4.9 million, as compared to $4.7 million for the same period last year. Net earnings per basic and diluted share was $1.54 for the period ending December 31, 2023 and $1.47 for the same period last year.

Net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023, were $1.2 million, which represents a decrease of $79 thousand of 6.0% in comparison with the same quarter last year. Net earnings per basic and diluted share were $0.38 for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $0.41 for the same quarter in 2022, respectively.

Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are very pleased with the Bank's performance in 2023. Total net interest income reached an all-time high at $13 million, and net earnings also reached an all-time high at $4.9 million. Though loan growth was not as high as we had hoped, credit quality was very strong, with the Bank having only one delinquent loan at year-end, no pending foreclosures, and no OREO. We are very optimistic about additional opportunities for growth and expansion over the next several years. We believe the economic engine of the Inland Empire is strong and diverse, and the Bank is well positioned to help small business customers in our market."

Financial Condition

At December 31, 2023, total assets were $446.4 million, an increase of $46.6 million or 11.65% over $399.8 million at December 31, 2022. Total deposits decreased by $17.7 million or 5.2% to $319.8 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $337.5 million as of December 31, 2022. At December 31, 2023, the Company's core deposits represent 97.8% of the total deposits.

Gross loans decreased by $1.8 million or 1.0% to $179.3 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $181.2 million as of December 31, 2022. The Bank had three non-performing loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and two non-performing loans as of December 31, 2022. OREO properties remained at zero as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 respectively.

Earnings

The Company posted net interest income of $3.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and $3.5 million for the same quarter last year, respectively. Average interest-earning assets were $386.4 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $161.6 million, yielding a net interest margin of 2.98% for the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $391.6 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $163.2 million, yielding a net interest margin of 3.57% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-interest income totaled $677.6 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2023, or an increase of 16.16% as compared with $583.3 thousand earned during the same quarter last year. The majority of the increase is attributed to service charges on deposit accounts and other fees.

General and administrative expenses were $2.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $1.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and for the same period last year.

Income tax expense was $491 thousand, which represents a decrease of $23 thousand or 4.51% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $514 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 was approximately 28.6%, and 28.2% for the same quarter last year.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers' service expectations, the Company's ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

Chino Commercial Bankcorp and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
As of
12/31/2023 12/31/2022
unaudited audited
Assets
Cash and due from banks$35,503,719 $36,436,018
Cash and cash equivalents 35,503,719 36,436,018
Fed Funds Sold 25,218 -
25,218 -
Investment securities available for sale, net of zero allowance for credit losses 6,736,976 6,347,231
Investment securities held to maturity, net of zero allowance for credit losses 208,506,305 160,668,959
Total Investments 215,243,282 167,016,191
Loans held for investment, net of allowance for credit losses of
$4,465,622 in 2023, and $4,100,516 in 2022 174,352,294 176,555,783
Stock investments, restricted, at cost 3,126,100 2,045,200
Fixed assets, net 5,466,358 5,626,850
Accrued interest receivable 1,439,178 1,153,613
Bank owned life insurance 8,247,174 8,054,491
Other assets 3,010,916 2,947,830
Total assets$446,414,238 $399,835,974
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing 167,131,411 204,189,323
Interest-bearing 152,669,374 133,263,940
Total deposits 319,800,786 337,453,262
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 15,000,000 15,000,000
Federal Reserve Bank borrowings 57,000,000 -
Subordinated debt 10,000,000 10,000,000
Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust 3,093,000 3,093,000
Accrued interest payable 2,156,153 124,947
Other liabilities 1,876,475 1,815,062
Total liabilities 408,926,413 367,486,270
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock, no par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized
and 3,211,981 shares issued and outstanding
at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 10,502,558 10,502,558
Retained earnings 28,920,732 24,269,527
Accumulated other comprehensive loss - unrecognized
loss on available for sale, net of taxes (1,935,465) (2,422,382)
Total shareholders' equity 37,487,824 32,349,703
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$446,414,238 $399,835,974
Chino Commercial Bankcorp and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
For the three month ended For the twelve month ended
31-Dec 31-Dec
2023 2022 2023 2022
(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
Interest Income
Interest and fees on loans 2,577,443 2,376,312 9,823,006 9,569,690
Interest on investment securities 1,364,796 1,127,397 4,808,931 3,323,894
Other interest income 1,159,255 387,625 4,149,741 968,329
Total interest income 5,101,493 3,891,334 18,781,678 13,861,913
Interest Expense
Interest on deposits 940,935 185,046 2,776,069 362,922
Interest on borrowings 877,294 233,400 2,990,249 874,663
Total interest expense 1,818,229 418,445 5,766,317 1,237,585
Net Interest Income 3,283,264 3,472,888 13,015,360 12,624,328
Provision For Loan Losses 1,366 7,115 (80,440) 143,102
Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses 3,281,898 3,465,773 13,095,800 12,481,226
Noninterest Income
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 421,554 342,658 1,605,884 1,285,773
Interchange fees 98,618 110,702 413,421 475,099
Earnings from bank-owned life insurance 49,884 47,276 192,683 183,152
Other miscellaneous income 107,569 82,694 379,220 292,039
Total noninterest income 677,625 583,331 2,591,208 2,236,063
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits 1,377,483 1,398,248 5,478,872 5,100,354
Occupancy and equipment 144,224 158,265 604,614 637,146
Other expenses 721,205 673,572 2,705,344 2,403,009
Total noninterest expense 2,242,912 2,230,085 8,788,829 8,140,509
Income before income tax expense 1,716,612 1,819,020 6,898,178 6,576,780
Provision for income taxes 490,624 513,771 1,961,483 1,864,125
Net Income$1,225,988 $1,305,249 $4,936,695 $4,712,655
Basic earnings per share$0.38 $0.41 $1.54 $1.47
Diluted earnings per share$0.38 $0.41 $1.54 $1.47
Chino Commercial Bankcorp and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
For the three month ended
31-Dec 31-Dec
Key Financial Ratios2023 2022 2023 2022
(unaudited)
Annualized return on average equity13.50% 16.56% 14.26% 15.55%
Annualized return on average assets1.07% 1.28% 1.11% 1.17%
Net interest margin2.98% 3.57% 3.07% 3.30%
Core efficiency ratio56.63% 54.98% 56.31% 54.78%
Net chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average loans-0.008% -0.008% -0.025% -0.039%
Average Balances
(thousands, unaudited)
Average assets459,186 408,426 444,588 404,284
Average interest-earning assets437,455 386,370 423,343 382,555
Average interest-bearing liabilities238,822 161,659 217,141 158,859
Average gross loans178,998 180,687 179,066 176,759
Average deposits333,662 346,817 333,335 343,914
Average equity36,315 31,526 34,618 30,300
End of period
12/31/2023 12/31/2022
Credit Quality
Non-performing loans492,242 404,095
Non-performing loans to total loans0.27% 0.22%
Non-performing loans to total assets0.11% 0.10%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans2.49% 2.26%
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO0.27% 0.22%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans907.20% 1014.74%
Other Period-end Statistics
Shareholders equity to total assets8.40% 7.92%
Net loans to deposits54.52% 52.32%
Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits52.26% 60.51%
Company Leverage Ratio9.26% 8.12%

