(Article 5 §2 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of April 16, 2014 on market abuse)

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance SE (Paris:TEP) purchased certain of its own shares in connection with the share repurchase program announced on August 2, 2023, as authorized by its Shareholders' Meeting held on April 13, 2023.

These repurchases were carried out in connection with the objective of cancellation.

It is specified that the detailed information by transaction is available on the Company's website at the following link: https://www.teleperformance.com/en-us/investors/publications-and-events/regulated-information/ section "Liquidity contract and share buy-back program".

Name of the Issuer Identification code of the issuer Transaction date Identification code of financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Average daily weighted shares purchase price* (in euros) Market (MIC Code) TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 15/01/2024 FR0000051807 10,000 136.7364 XPAR TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 16/01/2024 FR0000051807 14,348 132.6889 XPAR TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 17/01/2024 FR0000051807 11,643 129.9928 XPAR TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 18/01/2024 FR0000051807 5,000 131.3362 XPAR Total 40,991 132.7455

* Four-digit rounding after the decimal

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP) is a global leader in digital business services, blending the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including Trust and Safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. With more than 410,000 inspired and passionate people speaking more than 300 languages, the Group's global scale and local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 $1.05) and net profit of €645 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

Visit the Group at www.teleperformance.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240119412090/en/

Contacts:

Teleperformance SE