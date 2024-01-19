Southwire Joins Smart Electric Power Alliance

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2024 / Southwire is pleased to announce its membership in the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA), a non-profit dedicated to advancing smart, clean energy solutions. As an established leader in the electrical industry, this collaboration reaffirms Southwire's commitment to sustainability and innovation.

"We are thrilled to join SEPA and be a part of a community driving positive change in the industry," said Norman Adkins, Southwire's chief operating officer. "We are honored to work alongside this organization and our fellow members as we shape the future of smart energy solutions."

SEPA's vision is to develop a carbon-free energy system by 2050 in partnership with its industry-leading members.

With more than 1,100 members, SEPA's network includes solution providers, government agencies, utilities, academics and more. SEPA's members hold a diverse wealth of knowledge in areas like electrification, grid modernization and clean energy.

Southwire's established reputation and key role in the electrical industry places the company in the unique position to contribute to the SEPA's vision while enhancing its own goals through member resources.

"This partnership aligns with Southwire's broader vision to keep sustainability at the forefront of our work," said Burt Fealing, Southwire's executive vice president, general counsel and chief sustainability officer. "Our Carbon Zero goal - to achieve 100% carbon neutral energy for our operations by 2025 - is complemented by SEPA's work toward carbon-free energy. We are excited for the opportunity to complete this valuable work together with other industry leaders and researchers to progress toward these goals."

For more information about Southwire's ongoing commitment to sustainability, visit the company's Newsroom online at www.southwire.com/newsroom.

