Freitag, 19.01.2024
Das Milliardenpotenzial der Energie-Revolution! Uran im Höhenflug!
WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 | Ticker-Symbol: IRES
Frankfurt
19.01.24
14:30 Uhr
1,132 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
19.01.2024 | 19:16
Form 8 (OPD) - Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

DJ Form 8 (OPD) - Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Form 8 (OPD) - Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
19-Jan-2024 / 17:45 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
FORM 8.1(a) & (b) 
(Opening Position Disclosure) 
 
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL 
 
OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2022 BY AN 
OFFEROR OR AN OFFEREE 
 
1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
(a) Full name of discloser:                                 Irish Residential 
                                               Properties REIT plc 
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): 
                                               N/A 
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), 
settlor and beneficiaries must be named. 
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: 
                                               Irish Residential 
                                               Properties REIT plc 
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree 
(d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree?                       Offeree 
(e) Date position held: 
                                               18 January 2024 
The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser also making disclosures in  No 
respect of any other party to the offer? 
 
 
 
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

If there are interests and positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.

Ap10

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates (Note 1) 

Class of relevant security: (Note 2) 
                                          Interests Short positions 
                                          Number % Number    % 
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:                  NIL  - NIL      - 
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:                            NIL  - NIL      - 
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/ sell: NIL  - NIL      - 
Total:                                       NIL  - NIL      -

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.

3. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY MAKING THE DISCLOSURE 

Details of any interests and short positions (including directors' and other employee options) of any person acting in 
concert with the party making the disclosure: 
a)  Interests held by directors of the Offeree, their close relatives and related trusts in the ordinary shares of 
EUR0.10 each in the capital of the Offeree ("Ordinary Shares") 
Director      Number of Ordinary Shares held Percentage of total issued Ordinary Shares 
Declan Moylan   150,000            0.03% 
Margaret Sweeney  512,254            0.1% 
Brian Fagan    166,737            0.03% 
Hugh Scott-Barrett 40,000             0.01% 
Joan Garahy    34,850             0.01% 
Philip Burns    -               - 
Stefanie Frensch  30,000             0.01% 
Tom Kavanagh    81,129             0.02% 
Denise Turner   41,666             0.01%

b) Directors' options to subscribe for Ordinary Shares granted under the IRES Long Term Incentive Plan 

Director    Award   No. of Ordinary Shares Under  Exercise Price per Share Vesting Date of Options  Expiry 
        Date   Option             (EUR)           (from)           Date 
Margaret    18-Jun-19 1,302,461            1.71           18-Jun-20         17-Jun-26 
Sweeney 
Margaret    10-Jul-19 1,294,038            1.682          10-Jul-20         9-Jul-26 
Sweeney 
Margaret    16-Nov-17 2,000,000            1.489          16-Nov-18         15-Nov-24 
Sweeney

c) Directors' conditional performance-based share awards granted under the IRES Long Term Incentive Plan 

Director     Award Date No. of Ordinary Shares Vesting Date (from) 
Margaret Sweeney 05-Mar-21 335,820         05-Mar-24 
Margaret Sweeney 23-Feb-22 430,369         23-Feb-25 
Margaret Sweeney 15-Mar-23 750,000         15-Mar-26 
Brian Fagan   05-Aug-21 196,203         05-Aug-24 
Brian Fagan   25-Feb-22 221,476         25-Feb-25 
Brian Fagan   15-Mar-23 358,586         15-Mar-26

d) Interests and short positions held by J&E Davy, presumed concert party of the Offeree 

Class of relevant security: Ordinary Shares 
                                          Interests   Short positions 
                                          Number %   Number    % 
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:                  67,940* 0.01% Nil     - 
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:                            Nil   -   Nil     - 
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/ sell: Nil   -   Nil     - 
Total:                                       67,940* 0.01% Nil     -

* Held on behalf of discretionary investment clients

e) Interests and short positions held by Barclays Capital Securities Ltd, presumed concert party of the Offeree 

Class of relevant security: Ordinary Shares 
                                          Interests   Short positions 
                                          Number  %  Number   % 
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:                  3,960,329 0.75 810,363  0.15 
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:                            793,557  0.15 3,876,063 0.73 
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/ sell: Nil    -  Nil    - 
Total:                                       4,753,886 0.90 4,686,426 0.88

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8. Ap11

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to 
relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer 
making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it: 
 
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or 
understandings, state "none" 
None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives 

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating 
to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting 
rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is 
referenced. If none, this should be stated. 
None

(c) Attachments 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? YES/NO 
 
                  No 
 
Date of disclosure:  19 January 2024 
Contact name:    Anna-Marie Curry 
Telephone number:  +353 (0)1 5634012

Public disclosures under Rule 8.1 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      IRES 
LEI Code:    635400EOPACLULRENY18 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  298664 
EQS News ID:  1819293 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1819293&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 19, 2024 12:45 ET (17:45 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
