Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2024) - CDN Maverick Capital Corp. (CSE: CDN) (OTCQB: AXVEF) (FSE: 338B) ("CDN Maverick" or the "Company") announces a strategic shift in its executive leadership. Adam Cegielski has been terminated as CEO, effective immediately, and Simon D. Studer, currently serving as President, COO, and Director of CDN Maverick, has been appointed as Interim CEO.

This leadership transition responds to concurrent corporate and market transformations. In particular, a phase of historically lower trading volumes in the natural resource sector, concurrent with adjustments in lithium and other critical minerals and metals markets and prices globally.

Simon Studer remarks, "Our primary objective remains steadfast: to not just acquire any asset, but to strategically pursue those with distinct potential to add sustainable value to our company, even in adverse market conditions. The current market environment presents unique opportunities for strategic acquisitions and diversifying our approaches within CDN Maverick's generative and investment businesses. Under my leadership, CDN Maverick will navigate these complexities with a long-term perspective and remains committed to its strategy of being commodity-agnostic and asset-independent, seeking synergies that create enduring value for our shareholders. At this point, we thank Adam for his service as CEO and wish him the best in his future endeavors."

About CDN Maverick Capital Corp.:

CDN Maverick Capital Corp. is a diversified exploration Company, with a core focus on critical minerals in North and South America.

Electric Avenue Ontario: Northwind Lake Lithium Property

7,040 hectares in the "Electric Avenue", an emerging lithium pegmatite exploration camp in the Red Lake area of Ontario, near to Frontier Lithium's PAK Lithium Project.

Jame Bay Quebec: Poncheville Lithium Project

Lithium pegmatite prospect spanning nearly 40,000 hectares across the Poncheville and Chabinoche properties.



Rainbow Canyon Nevada:

The Rainbow Canyon Gold Project in Nevada.

Investments

Holds 408,291 shares of NOAL Lithium Brines Inc., a lithium company actively working in the Lithium Triangle and drilling it's maiden resource in the area. Holds over 1,600,000 shares in Noram Lithium Corp.; a lithium clay sands exploration and development Issuer located in Clayton Valley Nevada with a significant lithium resource known as the Zeus project. Noram is working towards a Prefeasibility Study.

As part of its ongoing efforts, CDN is actively expanding its critical minerals portfolio across the Americas, with a firm commitment to sustainable and ESG-friendly investing and exploration.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sandy MacDougall

Founder, Chairman, and Director

sandyjmacdougall@gmail.com

C: 778.999.2159

Simon Studer

Interim CEO, Director

simondavidstuder@gmail.com

Phone: +41-44-585-2484

