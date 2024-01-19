Prisma Campaigns Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance, Reinforcing Commitment to Security and Trust

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2024 / Prisma Campaigns, a leader in innovative marketing solutions, proudly announces the successful achievement of the SOC 2 Type 2 attestation. The assessment was conducted by an external party demonstrating Prisma's commitment to offering its clients the highest level of security in its products and services.





Conducted by MJD Advisors LLC, a nationally recognized CPA firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, this report confirms that Prisma Campaigns' information security practices, policies, and procedures have been rigorously tested over time and meet the stringent SOC 2 criteria for security, confidentiality and availability. This report not only validates our ongoing dedication to operational excellence but also assures our customers and partners of our capability to handle sensitive data with utmost care.

Prisma Campaigns utilizes Drata's advanced compliance automation platform for continuous and comprehensive monitoring of our security controls. This approach ensures a proactive stance in managing our security posture, aligning with the dynamic nature of digital threats.

Developed by the AICPA, SOC 2 is an extensive audit that ensures that a company is handling customer data securely and in a manner that protects the organization as well as the privacy of its customers. SOC 2 is designed for service providers storing customer data in the cloud.

"Prisma Campaigns is deeply committed to upholding the most rigorous standards of internal controls and quality assurance across our entire operation," said Guillermo Winkler, CTO at Prisma Campaigns. "Our achievement of the SOC 2 Type 2 attestation is not just a testament to our dedication in providing top-tier marketing solutions for financial institutions but also a reflection of our adherence to the comprehensive and detailed audit process, ensuring a solution that matches their rightful expectation of unparalleled data security."

As cloud-based solutions become integral in processing sensitive data, Prisma Campaigns recognizes the importance of a robust security framework. Our SOC 2 Type 2 compliance is a testament to our promise of offering secure and reliable services to our clients, who deserve no less than the highest level of data protection.

We invite our customers and stakeholders to review our SOC compliance reports and engage with us in discussions about our security commitments and practices. For further details or inquiries, please contact info@prismacampampaigns.com.

About Prisma Campaigns

Prisma Campaigns' mission is to empower Financial Institutions to stay relevant in a competitive and challenging environment by developing deep and empathic relationships with their clients through personalized marketing campaigns that drive true value.

For more information, visit https://prismacampaigns.com or call +1 (786) 808-1828.

About Drata

Drata is a leading security and compliance automation platform, simplifying compliance across multiple frameworks. With Drata, thousands of companies streamline over 14 compliance frameworks through continuous, automated control monitoring and evidence collection, resulting in a strong security posture, lower costs, and less time spent preparing for annual audits. For more information, visit Drata's website.

SOURCE: Prisma Campaigns

