Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2024) - Carlin Gold Corporation (TSXV: CGD) (the "Company" or "Carlin") announces the issuance of 1,150,000 stock options with an exercise price of C$0.15 per share for the purchase of up to 1,150,000 shares of the Company. The stock options have a five-year term. The stock options are being issued to directors of the Company and are subject to approval by regulatory authorities.

About Carlin

Carlin controls two 100% owned gold exploration properties in Nevada, the Cortez Summit property and Willow property, both containing Carlin-style gold targets. Cortez Summit lies about 1 kilometer north-east of the north end of Nevada Gold Mines' ("NGM") 13.0 M oz Goldrush deposit (43-101 Technical Report effective 12/31/21 prepared for Barrick by NGM) and east of Barrick's Fourmile 3.19 M oz resource (Barrick 2022 Annual Report). Cortez Summit is contiguous with Barrick and NGM claims on all sides. NGM has submitted a final Environmental Impact Statement for Goldrush and a Record of Decision was obtained in December 2023.

The Willow property is an early-stage project in Elko County north of the town of Wells, Nevada. Willow is located within a potential new gold belt that contains the Long Canyon mine operated by NGM.

Carlin recently acquired the IVY copper-gold property in northeastern Nevada through the purchase of a 100% interest of a core claim group from a private party and additional claim staking by Carlin.

"K. Wayne Livingstone"

K. Wayne Livingstone,

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (604) 638-1402

Website: www.carlingold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/194957

SOURCE: Carlin Gold Corporation