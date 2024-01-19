abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Announces Results of the Special Shareholder Meeting Relating to Proposed Reorganization with Two First Trust-Advised Closed-End Funds

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2024 / abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) (the "Acquiring Fund") announced that it held a special meeting of shareholders on January 19, 2024 (the "Meeting") at which shareholders of the Acquiring Fund voted to approve the issuance of additional shares of ACP in connection with the proposed reorganization of the First Trust-advised closed-end funds, as noted below.

As of the record date, October 23, 2023, ACP had outstanding 52,109,950 shares of common stock and 1,600,000 shares of outstanding preferred stock. 42.57% of outstanding common stock were voted, representing a quorum.

Proposal: To approve the issuance of additional common shares of beneficial interest of the Fund in connection with the reorganization of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund ("FSD") and First Trust/abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund ("FAM"), each a closed-end fund, with and into ACP.

Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstained 17,208,268 4,115,829 858,579

The shareholders of FSD and FAM will hold a special shareholder meeting to consider the approval of the proposed reorganizations on February 20, 2024. It is currently expected that the reorganizations, if approved by shareholders of FSD and FAM, will be completed in the first quarter of 2024 subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

