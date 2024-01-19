Anzeige
Samstag, 20.01.2024

WKN: 905153 | ISIN: US7034811015 | Ticker-Symbol: PE1
Tradegate
16.01.24
15:28 Uhr
9,350 Euro
+0,050
+0,54 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,2009,45019.01.
9,2509,30019.01.
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.: Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2024 / PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will host a conference call on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Participants can access the call by dialing (888) 550-5422 in North America or (646) 960-0676 if International and referencing Conference ID 3822955. The call will also be webcast and can be accessed through a link in the Investors section of the Company's website at investor.patenergy.com. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website for two weeks.

About Patterson-UTI

Patterson-UTI is a leading provider of drilling and completion services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and other select countries, including contract drilling services, integrated well completion services and directional drilling services in the United States, and specialized bit solutions in the United States, Middle East and many other regions around the world. For more information, visit www.patenergy.com.

Contact:

Michael Sabella
Vice President, Investor Relations
(346) 242-0519

SOURCE: Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
