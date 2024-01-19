Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2024) - Lithium One Metals Inc. (TSXV: LONE) (FSE: H490) (OTCQB: LOMEF) (the "Company" or "Lithium One") announces that at its adjourned Annual General Meeting held today ("AGM"), all resolutions tabled were passed.

As a result of today's AGM, the following are now directors of the Company:

R. Dale Ginn

Nav Dhaliwal

Robert Jewson

Christopher Cooper

Drew Zimmerman

Ajit Bhatti

The Company is pleased to welcome three new directors to the Board. They each bring a skill set and level of experience that the Company hopes will help Lithium One move forward with its exploration goals. We provide the following brief biographies of the new Board members.

Mr. Christopher Cooper has over 20 years of extensive business experience in all facets of corporate development, senior management, finance and operations, in both the private and public sectors. His experience includes spearheading growth strategies, financial reporting, quarterly and annual budgets, overseeing corporate administration, while achieving company objectives and maintaining internal cost controls. Mr. Cooper has been a director of several private and public Company's over the last 20 years. Most recently he was a member of the board of Directors of Alpha Lithium Corporation which was taken over by Tecpetrol in October 2023 for $1.48 per share or a valuation of approximately CAD$313 million. Mr. Cooper was also a director of Counterpath Corporation which was taken over by Alianza, Inc. in March 2021 for USD$25.6 million. Mr. Cooper is the current CEO of Spod Lithium Corp. He received his Bachelor of Business Administration from Hofstra University and his master's in business administration from Dowling College in New York.

Mr. Drew Zimmerman is currently the CEO of Stallion Uranium, a premier uranium exploration company in the Athabasca Basin. Mr. Zimmerman is a Chartered Financial Analyst and was previously a Derivatives Portfolio Manager at a National Brokerage firm in Canada. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in International Business from the University of Victoria. In other roles he contributes his experience as a board member for other public companies.

Mr. Ajit Bhatti is a seasoned technologist and investor and with over 19 years of hands-on experience in a variety of leadership roles. He has worked in the Public Sector as a Business Systems Analyst primarily working as a lead on project implementations related to IT security and Finance Systems. Many of the projects he is involved with are complicated multi-year projects with budgets exceeding $10 million and outcomes that result in transformational changes to the organization. His venture capital investment experience includes healthcare, technology, and early-stage mineral exploration. His educational background includes a Project Management Certificate from the University of British Columbia and Bachelor of Technology from the British Columbia Institute of Technology.

The Company would like to thank James Bahen, Nathan Tribble and Dominic Verdejo for their time and effort as directors of the Company and wishes them well in their future endeavours.

About Lithium One

Lithium One Metals is a Canadian exploration company specializing in the acquisition and development of high-potential lithium properties in Ontario and Québec. Our team of experienced geologists and prospectors are at the forefront of the search for the next generation of lithium deposits.

