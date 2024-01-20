Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2024) - Goldgroup Mining Inc. (TSX: GGA) (OTC Pink: GGAZF) (BMV SIX: GGAN.MX) ("Goldgroup" or the "Company") has received a letter from the Continued Listing Committee ("Committee") of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") stating that the Committee has determined to delist the Company's common shares effective at the close of market on February 16, 2024 (the "Delisting Date") for failing to meet the continued listing requirements of the TSX. The Company has been making arrangements to transition its listing to the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and will issue a further press release once the date of listing on the TSXV has been determined. The Company expects the transition to happen on or prior to the Delisting Date to avoid interruptions in trading, however, there can be no assurances that the transition will happen by that date or at all.

Goldgroup is a Canadian-based mining Company that owns and operates the Cerro Prieto heap-leach gold mine located in the State of Sonora, Mexico and is led by a team of highly successful and seasoned individuals with extensive expertise in mine development, corporate finance, and exploration in Mexico.

