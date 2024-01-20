Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2024) - Castlebar Capital Corp. (TSXV: CBAR.P) ("Castlebar" or the "Company"), a capital pool company under Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), is pleased to announce that Mr. Gary Economo has been appointed as a director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately. In conjunction with Mr. Economo's appointment, Mr. Lucas Birdsall has resigned from his director and officer positions with the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Birdsall for his contributions.

Mr. Economo is an experienced CEO with a technical, sales and marketing background, engaged in the high tech, mineral exploration, battery materials, energy storage, graphite, and graphene Industries for over 45 years. Mr. Economo has held the title of President and CEO with various tech and mineral exploration companies in Canada and the USA and has completed several successful IPOs and RTOs, as well as more than a dozen mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Economo is passionate about building shareholder value, creating employment opportunities and advancing environmental sustainability.

"The Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Gary to the Company," stated Robert Meister, Chair of the Board. "The Board is confident that Gary's extensive experience, together with his leadership skills and proven track record will best position the Company for future success."

About Castlebar

Castlebar is a capital pool company in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4 and its principal business is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction.

For additional information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact the Company as follows: Gary Economo" CEO, geconomo@proskepsi.com

