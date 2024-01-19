Global X Management Company LLC: Global X ETFs To Liquidate 19 ETFs

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X ETFs, the New York -based provider of exchange-traded funds, today announced the scheduled liquidation of the following ETFs (the "Funds"), based on an ongoing review process of its product lineup to ensure it meets the evolving needs of its clients. The Funds scheduled for liquidation include:
Fund
Ticker
CUSIP
Global X Cannabis ETF
POTX
37954Y145
Global X Carbon Credits Strategy ETF
NTRL
37960A586
Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF
CHB
37954Y251
Global X Green Building ETF
GRNR
37960A842
Global X Health & Wellness ETF
BFIT
37954Y798
Global X Metaverse ETF
VR
37960A834
Global X MSCI China Communication Services ETF
CHIC
37950E804
Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF
CHIS
37954Y558
Global X MSCI China Energy ETF
CHIE
37950E507
Global X MSCI China Financials ETF
CHIX
37950E606
Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF
CHIH
37954Y541
Global X MSCI China Industrials ETF
CHII
37950E705
Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF
CHIK
37954Y533
Global X MSCI China Materials ETF
CHIM
37950E242
Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF
CHIR
37960A685
Global X MSCI China Utilities ETF
CHIU
37954Y517
Global X MSCI Next Emerging & Frontier ETF
EMFM
37950E218
Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF
PAK
37954Y335
Global X MSCI Portugal ETF
PGAL
37950E192
Based upon the recommendation of Global X Management Company LLC, the Global X Funds' adviser, the Board of Trustees determined on January 19, 2024 that it was in the best interests of the Funds and their shareholders to liquidate each of the Funds. The Funds represent less than 1% of the assets of Global X ETFs.
Shareholders may sell their holdings in the Funds prior to the end of the trading day on Friday, February 16, 2024, and customary brokerage charges may apply to these transactions. The Funds will cease trading at the end of the trading day on Friday, February 16, 2024 . The Funds are expected to liquidate on or around Friday, February 23, 2024 . Any person holding shares in the Funds as of the liquidation date will receive a cash distribution equal to the net asset value of their shares as of that date. Global X Management Company LLC will bear all fees and expenses that may be incurred in connection with the liquidation of the Funds and the distribution of cash proceeds to investors, other than brokerage fees and other related expenses.
