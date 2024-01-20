Team Rider Ross Branch Finishes on the Podium for the Indian Manufacturer Team

"Today marks a historic day, not only for Hero MotoCorp but also for India and its sports. Congratulations to Ross and the entire Hero MotoSports team, showcasing that success is a result of dedication, consistency, and unwavering passion.

Hero MotoSports Team Rally achieves second position at Dakar 2024 (Photo: Business Wire)

While Hero MotoCorp has supported sports and athletes for decades, this achievement by our own team holds a unique significance coinciding with the 40th anniversary of Hero MotoCorp."

Dr. Pawan Munjal,

Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoSports Team Rally, the motorsport team of the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters Hero MotoCorp, has created history today becoming the first ever Indian manufacturer team to finish on the podium of the legendary Dakar Rally.

Ross Branch finished the Rally at the second place for the team.

For the Indian manufacturer this is a phenomenal achievement and a solid validation for the many years of effort put into their racing program. The growth curve for the team has also been steep in the last few years raking up a first Stage Win at Dakar 2022, doubling it to 2 Stage Wins in 2023, and eventually finishing on the podium in this edition. Hero MotoSports Team Rally was formed in 2016 and it participated in its first Dakar Rally in 2017.

Wolfgang Fischer, Team Manager Head, Hero MotoSports Team Rally: "We started many years ago as small set-up within Hero MotoCorp and building on that every year we have reached here. Rossi carried kept a cool head to bring home success in this very difficult Dakar. This 2nd place podium I want to dedicate to Paulo Goncalves."

Ross Branch, Team Rider, Hero MotoSports Team Rally: "It was a really tough Dakar 2024. Finishing on the podium was always the goal, and today it's a dream come true. A big thank you to the team for developing a highly competitive machine, for the sleepless 3 weeks here, and for everything they've sacrificed to reach to this point. A big thank you to everyone for your continued support from all around the world!"

