darise media & pr: EASYEXPO Innovative Exhibition Design: E-AI Exhibition Artificial Intelligence Service Designs Your Booth in 100 Seconds

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2024 / At the forefront of the technological wave, a groundbreaking revolution has arrived. The global leader in "E-AI Exhibition Artificial Intelligence Design" officially debuted on January 9, 2024, during CES (Consumer Electronics Show) held in Las Vegas, bringing unprecedented technological innovation and transformation to the exhibition industry.





E-AI Exhibition Artificial Intelligence Design is the flagship product in EASYEXPO's latest Exhibition 3.0 solution, serving as an AI booth design platform tailored for exhibiting companies and industry professionals. It goes beyond being a mere product; it is a revolutionary experience. This product seamlessly integrates artificial intelligence technology with exhibition design, creating a completely new, interactive, and intelligent design experience that covers everything from exhibition layout to product placement, all accomplished within 100 seconds.

Unlike traditional design methods, E-AI Exhibition Artificial Intelligence Design understands each customer's unique needs through deep learning and big data analysis. The product supports multiple languages, aiming to provide customers with design solutions that resonate with their target audience, making exhibitions stand out in the crowd. This means customized designs not only meet customer needs but also offer more possibilities for brand shaping.

Technologically, E-AI Exhibition Artificial Intelligence Design adopts an advanced Exhibition 3.0 large model architecture, integrating computer vision technology, natural language processing, and deep neural networks to ensure that design solutions excel not only in appearance but also in technology.

During CES 2024, visitors personally experienced this revolutionary product, gaining insights into its infinite possibilities and providing many positive reviews. This revolutionary solution not only simplifies the exhibition process but also stands out for its practical applications in addressing spatial, temporal, and cost constraints in the exhibition industry. It is not just a regional solution; it is a global game-changer.

As EASYEXPO.AI gains prominence, founder INGANG SONG and co-founder DAISY YUE LI are leading the team into full-scale business operations. They plan to establish a new company in Las Vegas, providing customers with more convenient exhibition solutions one after another.

Contact Information

Yue Li

CMO

daisyliyue@yahoo.com

9173851007

