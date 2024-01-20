Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, will list Panther Protocol's $ZKP token on January 24, 2024, at 13:00 UTC.





Panther Protocol ($ZKP) is a cross-protocol layer that uses zero-knowledge technology to build DeFi solutions that aim to meet ever-evolving regulatory standards while satisfying users' on-chain data privacy needs. Panther's goal is to enable seamless access to DeFi via a cross-chain-supported ZK compliance protocol. The Panther Protocol offers confidentiality across transactions in shielded pools, zSwap for DeFi integrations - enabling private swaps on third-party DEXs, and zTrade for internal OTC book for trading assets privately.

About Panther's $ZKP Token

Panther Protocol's $ZKP is a governance token and allows token holders to vote on governance matters such as Panther Improvement Proposals (PIPs) or DAO proposals. Beyond its role in governance, $ZKP serves as a key component of the Panther Protocol ecosystem. It functions as a reward token and allows token holders to pay for third-party services that support the Panther ecosystem. Based on ERC-20, $ZKP has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000). The $ZKP token distribution includes 45% for protocol rewards, 20% for the early team and advisors, 15% for the Panther Protocol Foundation, 15% for private rounds, and 5% for public sale.

Panther's $ZKP will debut on the LBank Exchange on January 24, 2024, at 13:00 UTC. LBank will support the trading Pair: $ZKP/USDT.

Deposit Availability: January 23, 2024 at 13:00 UTC

Trading Commencement: January 24, 2024 at 13:00 UTC

Withdrawal Post-Trade: January 25, 2024 at 13:00 UTC

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions worldwide. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

