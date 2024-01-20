Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2024) - Investing News Network would like to cordially invite attendees to visit the company at Booth M9 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 21 - Monday January 22, 2024.

Notable speakers include author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki and Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO & Chief Strategist for QI Research. Other keynote speakers will include dozens of globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference:

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference has been the epicentre of junior mining investment in Canada for 25 years and attracts over 5000 mining investors annually. Previous years have been attended by former Prime Minister Stephan Harper and former President of Mexico Felipe Calderon.

The VRIC will include a marketplace of over 300 investment opportunities in the mining industry, spanning early-stage exploration to advanced producing mines.

For further information:

David Nguyen

Senior Director of Marketing

+1 604-688-8231

dnguyen@investingnews.com

https://investingnews.com

SOURCE: Cambridge House International