Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Prometheum Prodigy (PMPY) on January 19, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the PMPY/USDT trading pair, which went live already.





PMPY Listing Banner



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/195064_f11361d414b06b35_001full.jpg

Prometheum Prodigy (PMPY) enhances Ethereum's scalability, transaction speed, and security by incorporating cybersecurity and AI technologies for superior network security and performance.

Introducing Prometheum Prodigy: Revolutionizing Ethereum with Advanced AI and Cybersecurity

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of Prometheum Prodigy (PMPY), a pioneering Ai Layer 2 blockchain platform, ingeniously crafted atop the Ethereum network. Its core mission is to significantly enhance scalability, transaction speed, and security within the Ethereum ecosystem. By integrating state-of-the-art cybersecurity and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, Prometheum Prodigy sets out to revolutionize the blockchain landscape. This innovation not only aims to bolster network safety but also to boost overall performance, ensuring a more robust and efficient blockchain experience.

The platform is designed with a keen focus on overcoming the existing limitations of the Ethereum network, offering a scalable, secure, and efficient Ai Layer 2 solution. By employing advanced Ai Layer 2 scaling techniques, Prometheum Prodigy strives to reduce transaction costs while simultaneously increasing the throughput of the Ethereum network. The architecture of Prometheum Prodigy is modular, featuring an optimistic rollup protocol combined with AI and cybersecurity technologies. This unique combination allows it to inherit security from Ethereum, offer cost-effective data availability, and includes the innovative Prometheum Prodigy Bot, an autonomous tool that scans blockchains in real-time to identify and capitalize on promising crypto launches.

Prometheum Prodigy is not just about its technological infrastructure; it also boasts a range of tools and resources designed to cater to a wide audience, from seasoned blockchain and DeFi experts to newcomers in the crypto sphere. Among these tools are Prodigy Stake, an advanced staking platform; Prodigy Flip, a revolutionary crypto trading mobile app with a decentralized exchange and AI analytic tools; Prodigy Chain, which enhances the Ethereum network with Ai Layer 2 scaling techniques; and Prodigy AI Integrations, which streamline smart contracts on the Ethereum network. Moreover, the Prodigy Robotic Sniper represents a cutting-edge solution in DeFi crypto trading, powered by legendary algorithmic trading functionalities and advanced AI.

In summary, Prometheum Prodigy represents a bold and innovative step in the evolution of blockchain technology. It stands out as a testament to the potential of combining AI, cybersecurity, and blockchain technology, striving to create a more secure, efficient, and user-friendly experience within the Ethereum ecosystem. With its comprehensive suite of tools and resources, Prometheum Prodigy is poised to be a significant player in the blockchain and fintech industries, offering a unique blend of technology and utility that addresses the needs of a diverse range of users.

About PMPY Token

PMPY, standing as the token of Prometheum Prodigy, is a distinctive Ai Layer 2 blockchain asset designed to enrich the Ethereum ecosystem by enhancing scalability, transaction speed, and security. Utilizing advanced cybersecurity and artificial intelligence technologies, PMPY aims to mitigate the limitations of Ethereum, offering a more efficient and cost-effective solution. It's an integral part of a modular platform that includes innovative tools like the Prodigy Stake, Prodigy Flip Mobile App, and Prodigy AI Robotic Sniper, all tailored to elevate the experience for both seasoned and novice participants in the crypto and blockchain sector. PMPY stands as a symbol of technological advancement and a commitment to improving the blockchain infrastructure.

Based on ERC20, PMPY has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000). The ERC20-based token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 11:00 UTC on January 19, 2024. Investors who are interested in PMPY can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

Learn More about PMPY Token:

Official Website: https://www.prometheumprodigy.org/

Telegram: https://t.me/prometheumPro

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PrometheumPMPY

Contract: https://etherscan.io/token/0x1123d17fcf93ed2b41440317503346a0fdfe3ed7

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Press contact:

press@lbank.com

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.com

business@lbank.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/195064

SOURCE: LBank