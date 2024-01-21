Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2024) - LBank Labs has established a dedicated Incubation Fund for Inscription Projects, and AMBBi, an innovative dual-asset project on the Bitcoin blockchain, is the first to be inducted into this groundbreaking initiative. This investment not only highlights LBank Labs' vision but also marks a new chapter in the evolution of the Bitcoin ecosystem.





LBank Labs Announces Incubation Fund Investment in AMBBi



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/195063_295af14744131836_001full.jpg

AMBBi: A Trailblazer in the Bitcoin Ecosystem

AMBBi, standing for "Art Meets Blockchain & Beyond innovation," is a first-of-its-kind project in the Bitcoin ecosystem, featuring the BRC20 inscriptions AMB and BRC69 trendy play NFT AMBBi. With an active community of over 3600 address holders, AMBBi is a testament to the growing interest and belief in the potential of Bitcoin-based assets.

Technological Innovation and Cultural Integration

The project is renowned for its unique recursive inscription technology, capable of generating over four trillion unique combinations, with a select 10,000 pieces ensuring the artistry, uniqueness, and rarity of each asset. AMBBi's NFT designs, deeply ingrained in Asian culture, have gained international acclaim, signifying a harmonious blend of art, culture, and blockchain technology.

LBank Labs' Inscription Track Incubation Fund

The establishment of an Inscription Track Incubation Fund by LBank Labs demonstrates their commitment to nurturing projects that are at the forefront of blockchain innovation. AMBBi, being the first project to be incubated under this fund, will benefit from LBank Labs' extensive resources and expertise in the blockchain sector.

Focused Support and Resource Advantages

As part of its incubation, AMBBi will receive focused support from LBank Labs in various domains, including market expansion and strategic development. A significant aspect of this support is the opening up of new markets, with a special emphasis on penetrating the South Korean and other overseas markets. This strategic move is aimed at amplifying AMBBi's presence on a global scale and establishing it as a leader in the Bitcoin-based NFT space.

Market Growth and Trading Activity

Since its inception, AMBBi has demonstrated impressive market growth. The project saw its entire minting of 21 billion AMB inscriptions completed within a week of launch. Additionally, AMB's trading volume on major platforms like OKX Web3 Wallet Ordinals Marketplace has been remarkably high, reflecting the project's liquidity and active market presence.

AMBBi's Future with LBank Labs' Support

With the backing of LBank Labs' Incubation Fund, AMBBi is poised for significant growth and innovation. This collaboration aligns with LBank Labs' commitment to supporting pioneering projects that reshape the blockchain industry.

About LBank Labs

LBank Labs, a prominent player in the web3 space, manages a versatile $100 Million fund that extends beyond specific protocols and exchanges. With a team of experienced web3 veterans from prestigious entities, they have built an extensive network of expertise and connections. Their investment strategy includes fund-of-fund investments, direct investments in early-stage projects, and liquid projects, enabling them to explore diverse opportunities. LBank Labs actively promotes their investment thesis, "The Other Angle," through engaging discussions and focuses on the PSE principles to foster sustainable growth and innovation in the web3 landscape. With a Fund of Fund network comprising 12 funds and over $1 billion in AUM, and offices in seven global regions, LBank Labs is well-positioned to expand their network and drive innovation in the web3 ecosystem, together with their partners and collaborators.

